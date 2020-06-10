Apple may launch a redesigned iMac at WWDC 2020

It’s June, and WWDC 2020 is around the corner. This year’s WWDC is quite different, and instead of a physical event, Apple is gathering people online for the first time. A leaker suggests that Apple will be announcing a redesigned iMac at the upcoming event.

According to Sonny Dickson’s claim, Apple may introduce a redesigned iMac at this year’s WWDC announcements. The report says that the company will introduce an”iPad Pro” like design philosophy in the latest iMac. Previously, the upcoming iPhones are also rumored to get an “iPad Pro” makeover.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

The leaks also suggest that the iMac will arrive with Pro Display like bezels, T2 security chip, AMD Navi GPU, and exclusion of fusion drive. Back in March, another leaker CoinX claimed that an iMac update is on the way.

The new iMac will have revamped design, AMD graphic cards, all-flash storage, and exclusion of Fusion Drive. Remember, these are rumors at the time, and only the official announcement will confirm if these leaks are true or not. Apple’s WWDC 2020 will begin June 22 and will be free to join for everyone online.