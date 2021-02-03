Evolution of the iPhone [2007 – 2021]

Established in 1976, Apple has been one of the leading companies in the computer and smartphone industry. The company is the pioneer in making personal computers, proprietary operating systems, and aesthetically sound phone designs. Since its first product, Apple I, the company — founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak — prevailed in the industry.

Thereafter, despite the ups and downs, they never looked back, and there comes news in August 2018 that Apple (AAPL) has become the first publicly-traded company to garner a market capitalization of $1 trillion.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Apple launched iPhone 12 in a virtual event. Amidst the buzz and overwhelming excitement of iPhone users, we decided to go over all the iPhones launched by Apple. The iPhone has come a long way since its inception in 2007. Let’s recap the series of iPhones launched and see how the company’s flagship phone evolved through the years.

1. iPhone (2007)

At the Macworld convention 2007 held in San Francisco, Apple launched its first iPhone with the claim that this phone would revolutionize the mobile phone industry. The debut phone had come without the plastic keyboard that was prominent in mobiles at that time. A daring move indeed!

Steve Jobs, in his keynote address, called it a revolutionary phone.

“This is the day I’ve been looking forward to for two and a half years. Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything and Apple has been – well, first of all, one’s very fortunate if you get to work on just one of these in your career. Apple has been very fortunate. It’s been able to introduce a few of these into the world.”

The iPhone was three in one, i.e., a widescreen iPod, a mobile phone, and a breakthrough internet communication device. The phone had a 2 MP back camera and a 3.5-inch diagonal multi-touch screen of high resolution with 165 pixels per inch. The first iPhone features a chipset APL0098 processor and TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels resolution. The Operating System was iOS 1 with the up-gradation to iOS 3. The phone with the 4GB model was priced at $499 (US) and $599 (US) for the 8GB version.

It would now definitely come as a surprise that Apple’s first iPhone had not the video support in its 2MP back camera. iPhone includes support for quad-band GSM, proximity sensor, and the operating system behind the iPhone was decided to be iOS that would sync up with the plus mails, notes, iTunes, and bookmarks.

iPhone Key Specs:

Display 3.5”, TFT 320 x 480 px Camera 2 MP, No Front camera Chipset 412 MHz ARM 11, one-core Storage 4GB/8GB/16 GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion battery, up to 8 hour talk time Operating System iOS Sensors Accelerometer, proximity sensor Special Features Multi-touch display Bummers No Video support, No Selfie, No Wallpaper change feature. Colors Black Price $499 (4GB)/$599 (8GB)

2. iPhone 3G (2008)

The next phone was the iPhone 3G. Where was the iPhone 2? It seems that Apple wanted to highlight 3G technology in the new iPhone.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. 9 2008, Steve Jobs, again in his black turtleneck, introduced the new iPhone 3G.

This time Apple came with the tagline of “Twice as Fast at Half the Price.” They keep the price bar low and accelerate the internet speed with 3G. The phone had built-in GPS for expanded location-based mobile services, and it also had iPhone 2.0 iOS software, which adds support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync. The iPhone 3G came up with a processor of chipset SFL8900 and a TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels.

Jobs told the reason why they reviewed the pricing,

“Everybody wants an iPhone but we need to make affordable and we know this because we go out and talk to people who didn’t buy iPhones and the number one reason by far they all want one is they just can’t afford it so we need to make it more affordable…”

Unlike the first iPhone, this software enabled the phone to run hundreds of third-party applications. The phone was introduced with more storage at considerably less price, i.e., $199 for the 8GB model and $299 for the 16GB model.

iPhone 3G Key Specs:

Display 3.5″, TFT, 320 x 480 px Camera 2 MP, No Front Camera Chipset 412 MHz ARM 11 one-core Storage 8/16GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion battery, Up to 10h Talk-time Operating System iOS Sensors Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Special Features 3G, App Store, Headphones connectivity Bummers No Video support, No selfie Colors Black, White Price $199/ 8GB, $299/16GB

3. iPhone 3GS (2009)

After the iPhone 3G, Apple launched the iPhone 3GS, which was 2x faster than its predecessor.

On June 8, 2009, again at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled its third entry in the iPhone lineup.

Phil Schiller, the then Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, announced the new iPhone 3GS. He said,

“This is the most powerful, fastest iPhone ever made, ……amazing hardware and software which works together…..wouldn’t it be great to dial friends and family from the sound of your voice?”

The new features were added to it including, longer battery life, 3 MP autofocus camera, and hands-free voice control. Apple also included the iPhone iOS 3.0, which enabled 100 more features in iPhone 3GS. These features include cut, copy, MMS, landscape keyboard, and spotlight search. After iPhone 3GS, users had access to Apple’s App Store, where they could download useful apps. The phone used the processor of chipset APL0298C05, with a TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels TFT, OS iOS 3.

The users could get an 8 GB model for only $99, 16 GB for $199, and 32 GB for $299.

iPhone 3GS Key Specs:

Display 3.5″, TFT, 320 x 480 px Camera 3.15 MP, Video Support in 480p Chipset 600 MHz Cortex-A8 one-core Memory 8/16/32GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion Battery, up to 12 hours Talktime (2G) Operating System iOS 3 Sensors Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, barometer Special Features Faster processor, iCloud cloud service, Maps, Photo editor, Voice command/dial Bummers No selfie camera, No GPS, No radio Colors Black, White Price Price $99(8GB)/$199(16GB)/$299(32GB)

4. iPhone 4 (2010)

On 7th June 2010, Apple launched its fourth phone, iPhone 4. The then latest phone featured FaceTime and Retina display that enabled video call and high-resolution display. The iPhone also had a 5 MP camera outnumbering its predecessors, and for the first time, the iPhone brought a front camera with 0.3 Mega Pixels. Interestingly, the iPhone also brought a glass and stainless steel thinnest body, making it the thinnest mobile at that time. iPhone 4 incorporated the newest version of the phone operating system, iOS 4 that included 1500 new APIs for the developers.

In his keynote, Steve Jobs stated,

“iPhone 4 is the biggest leap since the original iPhone….FaceTime video calling sets a new standard for mobile communication, and our new Retina display is the highest resolution display ever in a phone, with text looking like it does on a fine printed page. We have been dreaming about both of these breakthroughs for decades”.

The iPhone 4 brought radical changes in the design pattern of iPhones. It featured an antenna where users could see the joins and curves, but after crossing it with the fingers, the antenna used to drop the receptions. This stirred a massive debate among tech-savvy circles. Steve Jobs, after a press conference, admitted the mistake and gave away bumper cases to the users having problems. Steve coined the incident as “Antennagate.”

The release of the iPhone 4 was also surrounded by many rounds of rumors, and one of them was true, revealing all details prior to the official announcement. The trouble began when Apple’s software engineer accidentally left the iPhone 4 prototype in the bar and well-known tech magazine Gizmodo bought it from the bar patron for $5000. Apple went for legal charges and ended up in action taken by the Rapid Enforcement Allied Computer Team.

The price of the 16 GB model was $199 and $299 for the 32 GB version.

iPhone 4 Key Specs:

Display 3.5″, IPS LCD, 640 x 960 px Camera 5 MP rear camera, LED Flash, HDR, front camera available via VGA Chipset Apple A4 Storage 8/16/32GB Battery 1,420 mAh Li-Po battery Operating System iOS 4 Sensors Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope Special Features Retina Display, Front Camera with FaceTime Bummers Antennagate Colors Black, White Price $199(16GB)/$299(32GB)

5. iPhone 4S (2011)

The first phone after the stepping down of Steve Jobs was iPhone 4S. It was launched on 4th October 2011. The iPhone 4 featured Apple’s dual-core A5 chip for trailblazing fast performance, 1080p full HD video recording, and the virtual assistant Siri.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in his keynote,

“iPhone 4S plus iOS 5 plus iCloud is a breakthrough combination that makes the iPhone 4S the best iPhone ever, ….. While our competitors try to imitate the iPhone with a checklist of features, only iPhone can deliver these breakthrough innovations that work seamlessly together.”

iPhone 4 came with iOS 5 that included 200 new features, including the remarkable cloud service, i.e., iCloud. The price of the 16GB model was decided as $199, the 32GB model at $299, and 64 GB at $399.

iPhone 4S Key Specs:

Display 3.5-inches, IPS LCD, 640 x 960 pixels, 3:2 ratio Camera 8 MP rear camera, LED Flash, Panorama HDR, VGA Front camera Chipset Dual-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A9 Storage 8/16/32/64GB Battery Non-removable Li-Po 1432 mAh battery (5.3 Wh) Operating System iOS 5 Sensors Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope Special Features Video support of 1080p, Siri as Personal Assistant Bummers No NFC or Flash Support Colors Black, White Price $199 (16 GB)/$299(32 GB)/$399(64 GB)

6. iPhone 5 (2012)

This time Apple worked on the revamping of its iPhone’s design and brought iPhone 5 with the 4-inch diagonal screen having 326 pixels per inch on 12th September 2012. iPhone 5 came with an A6 chip and iOS 6. iPhone 5 was the thinnest smartphone with a 7.6mm anodized aluminum body. It supported ultrafast wireless standards, including LTE and DS-HSDPA, which enabled faster browsing in iPhone 5. The camera was upgraded to 8 megapixels covered with a sapphire crystal lens.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed his views in his keynote,

“We’ve packed an amazing amount of innovation and advanced technology into a thin and light, jewel-like device with a stunning 4-inch Retina display, blazing fast A6 chip, ultrafast wireless, even longer battery life; and we think customers are going to love it.”

The price of the 16GB model was decided at $199, the 32GB model at $299, and 64 GB at $399.

iPhone 5 Key Specs:

Display 4.0”, IPS LCD, 640 x 1136 px Camera 8 MP, LED Flash, Panorama HDR Chipset Apple A6 Storage 16/32/64GB Battery 1440 mAh Li-Po battery Operating System iOS 6 Sensors Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope Special Features Brand new design, Lightning Connector Bummers NA Colors Black, Silver, White Price $199(16GB)/299(32GB)/399 (64GB)

7. iPhone 5S & iPhone 5C (2013)

It was the very first time when Apple launched two iPhones– that have the same sizes– in the same calendar year. The iPhone 5s was simply the successor of the iPhone 5, and the intent behind unleashing the iPhone 5c was to provide users an affordable, world-class phone. The announcement was made on September 16, 2013. The iPhone 5s includes the Apple’s A7 64-bits chip, True Tone Flash in 8-megapixels camera, and the feature like Touch ID fingerprint scanner integrated into its Home button allows the user to unlock their phone through a simple touch.

iPhone 5C had an A6 chip and a 4-inches Retina display.

iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C both developed on iOS 7, which had plenty of new features. The user interface was changed, the color palettes were updated. iOS 7 also introduced iTunes Radio, a free Internet radio service. iPhone 5S had the price of $199 for a 32 GB model, and the iPhone 5C was priced at $99 for 16 GB.

iPhone 5S & iPhone 5C Key Specs:

Display 4.0”, IPS LCD, 640 x 1136 px Camera 8 MP, LED Flash, Panorama HDR, 1.2 MP Front Camera Chipset Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based) Storage iPhone 5c: 8/16/32GB iPhone 5S: 16/32/64GB Battery Li-Po 1510 mAh, non-removable (5.73 Wh) Operating System iOS 7 Sensors Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope Special Features NA Bummers NA Colors White, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Price iPhone 5S: $199(32 Gb) iPhone 5c: $99 (16GB)

8. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

In the next year of 2014, Apple again unveiled two iPhones, but this time the phones had different sizes. iPhones had 4.7-inches, and iPhone 6 Plus had a 5.5-inches screen. These phones were using the Apple-designed second-generation 4 bits A8 chip. In following the tradition, Apple also made updates in its phone iOS and introduced the Health app, Family Sharing, and iCloud Drive in iOS 8.

Tim Cook, in his keynote, said,

“The iPhone is the most loved smartphone in the world with the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, and we are making it much better in every way. Only Apple can combine the best hardware, software and services at this unprecedented level, and we think customers are going to love it.”

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus introduce Apple Pay, an easy way to securely pay for physical goods and services in stores or apps with just the touch of a finger. iPhone 6 was priced at $199 for the 16GB model, $299 for the 64GB model, and for the first time, a new 128GB model for $399. The iPhone 6 Plus was made available in the US for a retail price of $299 for the 16GB model, $399 for the 64GB model, and $499 for the new 128GB model.

After the launch, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were caught in a controversy, BendGate. The issue caused a bend during their normal usage with slight weight in the center of the screen. Apple, however, downplayed it at the time, but the paper reveals that they had the idea of it before the launch.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Key Specs:

Display iPhone 6: IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px iPhone 6 Plus: IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px Camera iPhone 6: 8 MP Main Camera, 1.2 MP Selfie Camera iPhone 6 Plus: 8 MP Main Camera, 1.2 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A8 (20 nm) Memory 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB Battery Li-Po 1810 mAh Operating System iOS 8 Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Large Screen (iPhone 6 Plus model) Bummers Bendgate Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Price iPhone 6: Starting at $199 iPhone 6 Plus: Starting at $299

9. iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

On September 9, 2015, Apple revealed iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The phones have a multi-touch sensor that detects the touch of different forces and executes the process. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus also had a transformative new camera approach, i.e., Live Photos.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said at the event,

“The only thing that has changed with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus is everything — 3D Touch lets users interact with iPhone in entirely new and fun ways, and the innovative Live Photos brings your pictures to life,”

These phones feature an A9 chip, which had 80 percent faster CPU performance than A8. This time Apple came with iOS 9 that improved artificial intelligence in phones like proactive assistance, powerful search, and enhanced Siri features. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were made available in gold, silver, space gray, and the new rose gold metallic finishes with 24 monthly payment plans starting at $27 and $31, respectively, from Apple’s retail stores in the US, Apple.com, select carriers, and Apple Authorized Resellers.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus Key Specs:

Display iPhone 6S: IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px iPhone 6S Plus: IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px Camera iPhone 6S: 12 MP Main Camera, 5 MP Selfie Camera iPhone 6S Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, 5 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A9 (14 nm) Memory 16GB/32GB/64GB/128 GB Battery iPhone 6S: Li-Ion 1715 mAh iPhone 6S Plus: Li-Ion 2750 mAh Operating System iOS 9 Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer Special Features Made from a 7000 Series aluminum alloy Bummers NA Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Price iPhone 6S: 24 monthly payment plans starting at $27 iPhone 6S Plus: 24 monthly payment plans starting at $31

10. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus was built on the new custom-designed Apple A10 Fusion chip. It runs up to two times faster than iPhone 6. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came with the new iOS 10. iOS 10 brought a huge update to messages that ensured animated ways to message your contacts. iPhone 7 Plus also gets a dual camera and optical zoom.

The 12-megapixel camera was also equipped with optical image stabilization on both phones. A larger ƒ/1.8 aperture and 6-element lens enable brighter and more detailed photos and videos. Apple had priced the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus starting at $649 and $769, respectively.

Display iPhone 7: Retina IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px iPhone 7 Plus: Retina IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px Camera iPhone 7: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera iPhone 7 Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A10 Memory iPhone7: 32GB/128GB/256GB iPhone 7 Plus: 32GB/128GB/256GB Battery iPhone7: Li-Ion 1960 mAh iPhone 7 Plus: Li-Ion 2900 mAh Operating System iOS 10.0.1 Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Large Screen (iPhone 6 Plus model) Bummers NA Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Red Price iPhone 7: Starting at $649 iPhone 7 Plus: Starting at $769

11. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched on September 12, 2017. The phones used Apple’s A11 Bionic Chip that supported Augmented Reality on mobile. iPhone 8 Plus featured dual 12-megapixel cameras and brought Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting. It added dramatic effects to the iPhone. The glass back design of phones enabled wireless charging in both models.

These phones came along with the iOS 11. The iOS 11 was mainly dedicated to bringing augmented reality in iPhones. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were available in space gray, silver, and gold finish in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $699.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Key Specs:

Display iPhone 8: Retina IPS LCD, 4.7″, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio

iPhone 8 Plus: Retina IPS LCD, 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio Camera iPhone 8: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera

iPhone 8 Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, TelePhoto lens, 7 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A11 Bionic (10 nm) Memory 64GB/256GB Battery iPhone 8: Li-Ion 1821 mAh, non-removable (6.96 Wh)

iPhone 8 Plus: Li-Ion 2691 mAh, non-removable (10.28 Wh) Operating System iOS 11 Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Wireless charging, Waterproof, Haptic sensor Bummers Non-clickable home button Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Red Price iPhone 8: Starting at $699 iPhone 8 Plus: Starting at $799

12. iPhone X (2017)

Apple launched its first phone with an OLED screen, i.e., iPhone X. The home button was gone, and the beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display2 panel offered stunning colors, a million-to-one contrast ratio, and system-wide color management in a smartphone. The HDR display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, which can make your photo and video shooting a mesmerizing experience in an 1125 x 2436 pixels display.

Built on an A11 Bionic chip that was 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion. iPhone X was available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $999.

iPhone X Key Specs:

Display Super Retina OLED, HDR10, 5.8 inches, 1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio Camera 12 MP Main Camera 28mm Wide lens, 52mm TelePhoto lens

7 MP Selfie Camera, 32mm (standard) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic (10 nm) Memory 64GB/256GB Battery Li-Ion 2716 mAh, non-removable (10.35 Wh) Operating System iOS 11.1.1 Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer Special Features Face ID, Waterproof, Bezel-less design, OLED display Bummers No home button, No headphone jack Colors Space Gray, Silver Price Starting at $999

13. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (2018)

Apple unleashed the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max in an annual event. The new iPhones that were using the A12 Bionic processor were 15 percent faster than the previous A11 Bionic used in iPhone X. iPhone XS and XS Max come with water resistance. It complies with the standard IP68 for up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were available in three models, i.e., 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with the price starting at $999 and $1,099.

iPhone XS and XS Max Key Specs:

Display Super Retina OLED, HDR10, 6.5”, 1242 x 2688 px Camera 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm) Memory 64GB/256GB/512GB Battery Li-Ion 3174 mAh, non-removable (12.08 Wh) Operating System iOS 12 Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Larger battery, Wireless charging, Waterproof Bummers No headphone jack Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Price iPhone XS starting at $999, iPhone XS Max Pro starting at $1, 099

14. iPhone XR (2018)

In 2018, Apple brought the iPhone XR that has the breakthrough technology of previous Xs in an all-screen glass and aluminum design. The iPhone XR was built using a high-speed A12 Bionic chip with the next-generation Neural Engine. The phone is splash resistant with a rating of IP667. Through software optimization, the Face ID becomes faster in iPhone XR. It uses iOS 12, which makes communication more convenient and fun through Animoji and Memoji.

It launched in white, black, blue, yellow, coral, and red fishing. iPhone XR was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models with starting at $749.

iPhone XR Key Specs:

Display Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 6.1-inches, 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio Camera 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm) Memory 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery 2,942 mAh Li-Ion Operating System iOS 12 Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Less price Bummers No OLED display Colors Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, White Price $289.00

15. iPhone 11 (2019)

In 2019, Apple revealed its iPhone 11 that came in 6 different colors. According to Apple, the A13 Bionic and iOS 13 together make up the best machine learning platform in the smartphone of iPhone 11. It has built-in resistance against the water with the rating of IP68 to the depth of two meters and up to 30 minutes. The iPhone 11 uses iOS 13 that imparts a new look with Dark mode and an all-new maps experience.

iPhone 11 was available in three models of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, starting at $699.

iPhone 11 Key Specs:

Display Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 6.1”, 828 x 1792 px Camera 12 MP Main Dual Camera, 26mm Wide lens, 13mm Ultra-wide lens

12 MP Selfie Camera, 23mm Wide lens Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) Memory 64GB/ 128GB/ 256 GB Battery 3,110 mAh Li-Ion Operating System iOS 13 Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer Special Features N/A Bummers No headphone jack Colors Black, Yellow, Green, Purple, Red, White Price $699

16. iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)

In the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple introduced a 5.8-inches Super Retina XDR display with three 12 MP HDR camera lenses. These provide wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The Apple-designed dynamic A13 Bionic chip offers unparalleled speed for every operation while ensuring battery timing throughout all day.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a custom-designed OLED that gives users an immersive HDR experience for movies and other high-definition videos. The minute difference between iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro is their sizes. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a display size of 6.2 inches, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch diagonal screen size. The price of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were starting from $999 and $1,099 respectively, and it has three models, i.e., 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Key Specs:

Display iPhone 11 Pro: Super Retina XDR OLED, 5.8”, 1125 x 2436 px iPhone 11 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.5”, 1242 x 2688 px Camera iPhone 11 Pro: 12 MP Triple Camera,12 MP Selfie Camera iPhone 11 Pro Max: 12 MP Triple Main Camera, 12 MP Dual Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) Memory 64GB/ 256GB/ 512 GB Battery iPhone 11 Pro: 3046 mAh Battery Li-Ion iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3969 mAh Battery Li-Ion Operating System iOS 13 Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer Special Features Triple camera sensors Bummers N/A Colors Matte Space Gray, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green Price iPhone 11 Pro: $999 iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,099

17. iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini (2020)

Apple introduced iPhone 12 models with the trailblazing speed of 5G in iOS 14.1. The users were held long awaited for this ultra speed technology. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, along with an advanced dual-camera system, computational photography features, and the highest quality video in their smartphone.

The iPhone 12 has a display of 1170 x 2532 pixels, whereas iPhone 12 mini comes up with 1080 x 2340 pixels. These models also introduce MagSafe, which is offering high-powered wireless charging via a magnet and a complete ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to the back of the iPhone.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in capacity models of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with the starting price of $799 and $699, respectively.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini Key Specs:

Display iPhone 12: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.1”, 1170 x 2532 px iPhone 12 mini: Super Retina XDR OLED, 5.4”, 1080 x 2340 px, HDR 10 Camera iPhone 12: 12 MP Main Camera,12 MP Selfie Camera iPhone 12 mini: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie Camera Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) Memory 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Battery iPhone 12: 2815 mAh, Li-Ion Battery iPhone 12 mini: 2227 mAh Battery Li-Ion Operating System iOS 14.1 Sensors Face unlock, 3D Face Recognition, Proximity Sensor, Barometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Magnetometer Special Features 5G, 4K Video support, AR support Bummers No charger in the box Colors Black, Blue, Green Red, White Price iPhone 12: Price Starting at $799 iPhone 12 mini: Price Starting at $699

18. iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)

iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new design with edge to edge Super Retina XDR displays. In these latest models, the A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry that is built on a 5-nanometer process, faster and more efficient than all iPhone lineups. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a display of 1170 x 2532 pixels, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a display of 1284 x 2778 pixel resolution with iOS 14.1. As compared to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, it has an additional telephoto camera lens in it, making it the best smartphone choice for budding filmmakers.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in three capacity models of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with the starting price of $999 and $1,099, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Key Specs:

Display iPhone 12 Pro: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.1”, 1170 x 2532 px, HDR 10 iPhone 12 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.7”, 1284 x 2778 px, HDR 10 Camera iPhone 12 Pro: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie Camera

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie camera Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) Memory 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB Battery iPhone 12 Pro: 2815 mAh Li-Ion iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3687 mAh Li-Ion Operating System iOS 14.1 Sensors Face Unlock, 3D Face Recognition, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Barometer Special Features High-End Camera with LiDAR Scanner, Dolby Vision, 5G, Wireless Charging Bummers No charger in the box Colors Silver, Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue Price iPhone 12 Pro: Price Starting at $999 iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price Starting at $1,099

Conclusion:

Apple has started the journey of providing iPhones with the standstill motto that, “Apple reinvents the phone.” Late Steve Jobs, in his keynotes, always tends to emphasize the novel design and easy to use interface of the company’s iPhone. The latest entries in the lineup of Apple’s iPhone shows that Apple is still intact to its founding ideals. While staying firm in its company’s vision, Apple also needs to reconsider the pricing of its flagship phones.

The company has been in hot water since the launch of its very first iPhone several times. The famous lawsuit Smith v. Apple Inc., which sought an injunction barring Apple from selling iPhones with a software lock. Similarly, whether it was Antennagate, Bendgate, or the Touch Disease in iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has always managed to get it through. The journey that began from a phone with not having video support in it, now providing its users a flagship phone to make a movie with its triple-camera array and LiDAR sensor for theatrical releases.