Evolution of the iPhone [2007 – 2021]

Established in 1976, Apple has been one of the leading companies in the computer and smartphone industry. The company is the pioneer in making personal computers, proprietary operating systems, and aesthetically sound phone designs. Since its first product, Apple I, the company — founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak — prevailed in the industry.
Thereafter, despite the ups and downs, they never looked back, and there comes news in August 2018 that Apple (AAPL) has become the first publicly-traded company to garner a market capitalization of $1 trillion.
On Oct. 13, 2020, Apple launched iPhone 12 in a virtual event. Amidst the buzz and overwhelming excitement of iPhone users, we decided to go over all the iPhones launched by Apple. The iPhone has come a long way since its inception in 2007. Let’s recap the series of iPhones launched and see how the company’s flagship phone evolved through the years.
1. iPhone (2007)
At the Macworld convention 2007 held in San Francisco, Apple launched its first iPhone with the claim that this phone would revolutionize the mobile phone industry. The debut phone had come without the plastic keyboard that was prominent in mobiles at that time. A daring move indeed!
Steve Jobs, in his keynote address, called it a revolutionary phone.
“This is the day I’ve been looking forward to for two and a half years. Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything and Apple has been – well, first of all, one’s very fortunate if you get to work on just one of these in your career. Apple has been very fortunate. It’s been able to introduce a few of these into the world.”
The iPhone was three in one, i.e., a widescreen iPod, a mobile phone, and a breakthrough internet communication device. The phone had a 2 MP back camera and a 3.5-inch diagonal multi-touch screen of high resolution with 165 pixels per inch. The first iPhone features a chipset APL0098 processor and TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels resolution. The Operating System was iOS 1 with the up-gradation to iOS 3. The phone with the 4GB model was priced at $499 (US) and $599 (US) for the 8GB version.
It would now definitely come as a surprise that Apple’s first iPhone had not the video support in its 2MP back camera. iPhone includes support for quad-band GSM, proximity sensor, and the operating system behind the iPhone was decided to be iOS that would sync up with the plus mails, notes, iTunes, and bookmarks.
iPhone Key Specs:
|Display
|3.5”, TFT 320 x 480 px
|Camera
|2 MP, No Front camera
|Chipset
|412 MHz ARM 11, one-core
|Storage
|4GB/8GB/16 GB
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion battery, up to 8 hour talk time
|Operating System
|iOS
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity sensor
|Special Features
|Multi-touch display
|Bummers
|No Video support, No Selfie, No Wallpaper change feature.
|Colors
|Black
|Price
|$499 (4GB)/$599 (8GB)
2. iPhone 3G (2008)
The next phone was the iPhone 3G. Where was the iPhone 2? It seems that Apple wanted to highlight 3G technology in the new iPhone.
At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. 9 2008, Steve Jobs, again in his black turtleneck, introduced the new iPhone 3G.
This time Apple came with the tagline of “Twice as Fast at Half the Price.” They keep the price bar low and accelerate the internet speed with 3G. The phone had built-in GPS for expanded location-based mobile services, and it also had iPhone 2.0 iOS software, which adds support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync. The iPhone 3G came up with a processor of chipset SFL8900 and a TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels.
Jobs told the reason why they reviewed the pricing,
“Everybody wants an iPhone but we need to make affordable and we know this because we go out and talk to people who didn’t buy iPhones and the number one reason by far they all want one is they just can’t afford it so we need to make it more affordable…”
Unlike the first iPhone, this software enabled the phone to run hundreds of third-party applications. The phone was introduced with more storage at considerably less price, i.e., $199 for the 8GB model and $299 for the 16GB model.
iPhone 3G Key Specs:
|Display
|3.5″, TFT, 320 x 480 px
|Camera
|2 MP, No Front Camera
|Chipset
|412 MHz ARM 11 one-core
|Storage
|8/16GB
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion battery, Up to 10h Talk-time
|Operating System
|iOS
|Sensors
|Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
|Special Features
|3G, App Store, Headphones connectivity
|Bummers
|No Video support, No selfie
|Colors
|Black, White
|Price
|$199/ 8GB, $299/16GB
3. iPhone 3GS (2009)
After the iPhone 3G, Apple launched the iPhone 3GS, which was 2x faster than its predecessor.
On June 8, 2009, again at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled its third entry in the iPhone lineup.
Phil Schiller, the then Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, announced the new iPhone 3GS. He said,
“This is the most powerful, fastest iPhone ever made, ……amazing hardware and software which works together…..wouldn’t it be great to dial friends and family from the sound of your voice?”
The new features were added to it including, longer battery life, 3 MP autofocus camera, and hands-free voice control. Apple also included the iPhone iOS 3.0, which enabled 100 more features in iPhone 3GS. These features include cut, copy, MMS, landscape keyboard, and spotlight search. After iPhone 3GS, users had access to Apple’s App Store, where they could download useful apps. The phone used the processor of chipset APL0298C05, with a TFT display of 320 x 480 pixels TFT, OS iOS 3.
The users could get an 8 GB model for only $99, 16 GB for $199, and 32 GB for $299.
iPhone 3GS Key Specs:
|Display
|3.5″, TFT, 320 x 480 px
|Camera
|3.15 MP, Video Support in 480p
|Chipset
|600 MHz Cortex-A8 one-core
|Memory
|8/16/32GB
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion Battery, up to 12 hours Talktime (2G)
|Operating System
|iOS 3
|Sensors
|Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, barometer
|Special Features
|Faster processor, iCloud cloud service, Maps, Photo editor, Voice command/dial
|Bummers
|No selfie camera, No GPS, No radio
|Colors
|Black, White
|Price
|Price $99(8GB)/$199(16GB)/$299(32GB)
4. iPhone 4 (2010)
On 7th June 2010, Apple launched its fourth phone, iPhone 4. The then latest phone featured FaceTime and Retina display that enabled video call and high-resolution display. The iPhone also had a 5 MP camera outnumbering its predecessors, and for the first time, the iPhone brought a front camera with 0.3 Mega Pixels. Interestingly, the iPhone also brought a glass and stainless steel thinnest body, making it the thinnest mobile at that time. iPhone 4 incorporated the newest version of the phone operating system, iOS 4 that included 1500 new APIs for the developers.
In his keynote, Steve Jobs stated,
“iPhone 4 is the biggest leap since the original iPhone….FaceTime video calling sets a new standard for mobile communication, and our new Retina display is the highest resolution display ever in a phone, with text looking like it does on a fine printed page. We have been dreaming about both of these breakthroughs for decades”.
The iPhone 4 brought radical changes in the design pattern of iPhones. It featured an antenna where users could see the joins and curves, but after crossing it with the fingers, the antenna used to drop the receptions. This stirred a massive debate among tech-savvy circles. Steve Jobs, after a press conference, admitted the mistake and gave away bumper cases to the users having problems. Steve coined the incident as “Antennagate.”
The release of the iPhone 4 was also surrounded by many rounds of rumors, and one of them was true, revealing all details prior to the official announcement. The trouble began when Apple’s software engineer accidentally left the iPhone 4 prototype in the bar and well-known tech magazine Gizmodo bought it from the bar patron for $5000. Apple went for legal charges and ended up in action taken by the Rapid Enforcement Allied Computer Team.
The price of the 16 GB model was $199 and $299 for the 32 GB version.
iPhone 4 Key Specs:
|Display
|3.5″, IPS LCD, 640 x 960 px
|Camera
|5 MP rear camera, LED Flash, HDR, front camera available via VGA
|Chipset
|Apple A4
|Storage
|8/16/32GB
|Battery
|1,420 mAh Li-Po battery
|Operating System
|iOS 4
|Sensors
|Proximity sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope
|Special Features
|Retina Display, Front Camera with FaceTime
|Bummers
|Antennagate
|Colors
|Black, White
|Price
|$199(16GB)/$299(32GB)
5. iPhone 4S (2011)
The first phone after the stepping down of Steve Jobs was iPhone 4S. It was launched on 4th October 2011. The iPhone 4 featured Apple’s dual-core A5 chip for trailblazing fast performance, 1080p full HD video recording, and the virtual assistant Siri.
Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in his keynote,
“iPhone 4S plus iOS 5 plus iCloud is a breakthrough combination that makes the iPhone 4S the best iPhone ever, ….. While our competitors try to imitate the iPhone with a checklist of features, only iPhone can deliver these breakthrough innovations that work seamlessly together.”
iPhone 4 came with iOS 5 that included 200 new features, including the remarkable cloud service, i.e., iCloud. The price of the 16GB model was decided as $199, the 32GB model at $299, and 64 GB at $399.
iPhone 4S Key Specs:
|Display
|3.5-inches, IPS LCD, 640 x 960 pixels, 3:2 ratio
|Camera
|8 MP rear camera, LED Flash, Panorama HDR, VGA Front camera
|Chipset
|Dual-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A9
|Storage
|8/16/32/64GB
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 1432 mAh battery (5.3 Wh)
|Operating System
|iOS 5
|Sensors
|Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope
|Special Features
|Video support of 1080p, Siri as Personal Assistant
|Bummers
|No NFC or Flash Support
|Colors
|Black, White
|Price
|$199 (16 GB)/$299(32 GB)/$399(64 GB)
6. iPhone 5 (2012)
This time Apple worked on the revamping of its iPhone’s design and brought iPhone 5 with the 4-inch diagonal screen having 326 pixels per inch on 12th September 2012. iPhone 5 came with an A6 chip and iOS 6. iPhone 5 was the thinnest smartphone with a 7.6mm anodized aluminum body. It supported ultrafast wireless standards, including LTE and DS-HSDPA, which enabled faster browsing in iPhone 5. The camera was upgraded to 8 megapixels covered with a sapphire crystal lens.
Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed his views in his keynote,
“We’ve packed an amazing amount of innovation and advanced technology into a thin and light, jewel-like device with a stunning 4-inch Retina display, blazing fast A6 chip, ultrafast wireless, even longer battery life; and we think customers are going to love it.”
The price of the 16GB model was decided at $199, the 32GB model at $299, and 64 GB at $399.
iPhone 5 Key Specs:
|Display
|4.0”, IPS LCD, 640 x 1136 px
|Camera
|8 MP, LED Flash, Panorama HDR
|Chipset
|Apple A6
|Storage
|16/32/64GB
|Battery
|1440 mAh Li-Po battery
|Operating System
|iOS 6
|Sensors
|Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope
|Special Features
|Brand new design, Lightning Connector
|Bummers
|NA
|Colors
|Black, Silver, White
|Price
|$199(16GB)/299(32GB)/399 (64GB)
7. iPhone 5S & iPhone 5C (2013)
It was the very first time when Apple launched two iPhones– that have the same sizes– in the same calendar year. The iPhone 5s was simply the successor of the iPhone 5, and the intent behind unleashing the iPhone 5c was to provide users an affordable, world-class phone. The announcement was made on September 16, 2013. The iPhone 5s includes the Apple’s A7 64-bits chip, True Tone Flash in 8-megapixels camera, and the feature like Touch ID fingerprint scanner integrated into its Home button allows the user to unlock their phone through a simple touch.
iPhone 5C had an A6 chip and a 4-inches Retina display.
iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C both developed on iOS 7, which had plenty of new features. The user interface was changed, the color palettes were updated. iOS 7 also introduced iTunes Radio, a free Internet radio service. iPhone 5S had the price of $199 for a 32 GB model, and the iPhone 5C was priced at $99 for 16 GB.
iPhone 5S & iPhone 5C Key Specs:
|Display
|4.0”, IPS LCD, 640 x 1136 px
|Camera
|8 MP, LED Flash, Panorama HDR, 1.2 MP Front Camera
|Chipset
|Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)
|Storage
|
iPhone 5c: 8/16/32GB
iPhone 5S: 16/32/64GB
|Battery
|Li-Po 1510 mAh, non-removable (5.73 Wh)
|Operating System
|iOS 7
|Sensors
|Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope
|Special Features
|NA
|Bummers
|NA
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
|Price
|
iPhone 5S: $199(32 Gb)
iPhone 5c: $99 (16GB)
8. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (2014)
In the next year of 2014, Apple again unveiled two iPhones, but this time the phones had different sizes. iPhones had 4.7-inches, and iPhone 6 Plus had a 5.5-inches screen. These phones were using the Apple-designed second-generation 4 bits A8 chip. In following the tradition, Apple also made updates in its phone iOS and introduced the Health app, Family Sharing, and iCloud Drive in iOS 8.
Tim Cook, in his keynote, said,
“The iPhone is the most loved smartphone in the world with the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, and we are making it much better in every way. Only Apple can combine the best hardware, software and services at this unprecedented level, and we think customers are going to love it.”
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus introduce Apple Pay, an easy way to securely pay for physical goods and services in stores or apps with just the touch of a finger. iPhone 6 was priced at $199 for the 16GB model, $299 for the 64GB model, and for the first time, a new 128GB model for $399. The iPhone 6 Plus was made available in the US for a retail price of $299 for the 16GB model, $399 for the 64GB model, and $499 for the new 128GB model.
After the launch, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were caught in a controversy, BendGate. The issue caused a bend during their normal usage with slight weight in the center of the screen. Apple, however, downplayed it at the time, but the paper reveals that they had the idea of it before the launch.
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Key Specs:
|Display
|
iPhone 6: IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px
iPhone 6 Plus: IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px
|Camera
|
iPhone 6: 8 MP Main Camera, 1.2 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 6 Plus: 8 MP Main Camera, 1.2 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A8 (20 nm)
|Memory
|16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB
|Battery
|Li-Po 1810 mAh
|Operating System
|iOS 8
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Large Screen (iPhone 6 Plus model)
|Bummers
|Bendgate
|Colors
|
Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Price
|
iPhone 6: Starting at $199
iPhone 6 Plus: Starting at $299
9. iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus (2015)
On September 9, 2015, Apple revealed iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The phones have a multi-touch sensor that detects the touch of different forces and executes the process. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus also had a transformative new camera approach, i.e., Live Photos.
Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said at the event,
“The only thing that has changed with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus is everything — 3D Touch lets users interact with iPhone in entirely new and fun ways, and the innovative Live Photos brings your pictures to life,”
These phones feature an A9 chip, which had 80 percent faster CPU performance than A8. This time Apple came with iOS 9 that improved artificial intelligence in phones like proactive assistance, powerful search, and enhanced Siri features. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were made available in gold, silver, space gray, and the new rose gold metallic finishes with 24 monthly payment plans starting at $27 and $31, respectively, from Apple’s retail stores in the US, Apple.com, select carriers, and Apple Authorized Resellers.
iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus Key Specs:
|Display
|
iPhone 6S: IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px
iPhone 6S Plus: IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px
|Camera
|
iPhone 6S: 12 MP Main Camera, 5 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 6S Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, 5 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A9 (14 nm)
|Memory
|16GB/32GB/64GB/128 GB
|Battery
|
iPhone 6S: Li-Ion 1715 mAh
iPhone 6S Plus: Li-Ion 2750 mAh
|Operating System
|iOS 9
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Made from a 7000 Series aluminum alloy
|Bummers
|NA
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Price
|
iPhone 6S: 24 monthly payment plans starting at $27
iPhone 6S Plus: 24 monthly payment plans starting at $31
10. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus was built on the new custom-designed Apple A10 Fusion chip. It runs up to two times faster than iPhone 6. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came with the new iOS 10. iOS 10 brought a huge update to messages that ensured animated ways to message your contacts. iPhone 7 Plus also gets a dual camera and optical zoom.
The 12-megapixel camera was also equipped with optical image stabilization on both phones. A larger ƒ/1.8 aperture and 6-element lens enable brighter and more detailed photos and videos. Apple had priced the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus starting at $649 and $769, respectively.
|Display
|
iPhone 7: Retina IPS LCD, 4.7”, 750 x 1334 px
iPhone 7 Plus: Retina IPS LCD, 5.5”, 1080 x 1920 px
|Camera
|
iPhone 7: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 7 Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A10
|Memory
|
iPhone7: 32GB/128GB/256GB
iPhone 7 Plus: 32GB/128GB/256GB
|Battery
|
iPhone7: Li-Ion 1960 mAh
iPhone 7 Plus: Li-Ion 2900 mAh
|Operating System
|iOS 10.0.1
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Large Screen (iPhone 6 Plus model)
|Bummers
|NA
|Colors
|
Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Red
|Price
|
iPhone 7: Starting at $649
iPhone 7 Plus: Starting at $769
11. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched on September 12, 2017. The phones used Apple’s A11 Bionic Chip that supported Augmented Reality on mobile. iPhone 8 Plus featured dual 12-megapixel cameras and brought Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting. It added dramatic effects to the iPhone. The glass back design of phones enabled wireless charging in both models.
These phones came along with the iOS 11. The iOS 11 was mainly dedicated to bringing augmented reality in iPhones. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were available in space gray, silver, and gold finish in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $699.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Key Specs:
|Display
|iPhone 8: Retina IPS LCD, 4.7″, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio
iPhone 8 Plus: Retina IPS LCD, 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio
|Camera
|iPhone 8: 12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 8 Plus: 12 MP Main Camera, TelePhoto lens, 7 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic (10 nm)
|Memory
|64GB/256GB
|Battery
|iPhone 8: Li-Ion 1821 mAh, non-removable (6.96 Wh)
iPhone 8 Plus: Li-Ion 2691 mAh, non-removable (10.28 Wh)
|Operating System
|iOS 11
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Wireless charging, Waterproof, Haptic sensor
|Bummers
|Non-clickable home button
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Red
|Price
|
iPhone 8: Starting at $699
iPhone 8 Plus: Starting at $799
12. iPhone X (2017)
Apple launched its first phone with an OLED screen, i.e., iPhone X. The home button was gone, and the beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display2 panel offered stunning colors, a million-to-one contrast ratio, and system-wide color management in a smartphone. The HDR display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, which can make your photo and video shooting a mesmerizing experience in an 1125 x 2436 pixels display.
Built on an A11 Bionic chip that was 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion. iPhone X was available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $999.
iPhone X Key Specs:
|Display
|Super Retina OLED, HDR10, 5.8 inches, 1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
|Camera
|12 MP Main Camera 28mm Wide lens, 52mm TelePhoto lens
7 MP Selfie Camera, 32mm (standard)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic (10 nm)
|Memory
|64GB/256GB
|Battery
|Li-Ion 2716 mAh, non-removable (10.35 Wh)
|Operating System
|iOS 11.1.1
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Face ID, Waterproof, Bezel-less design, OLED display
|Bummers
|No home button, No headphone jack
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver
|Price
|Starting at $999
13. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (2018)
Apple unleashed the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max in an annual event. The new iPhones that were using the A12 Bionic processor were 15 percent faster than the previous A11 Bionic used in iPhone X. iPhone XS and XS Max come with water resistance. It complies with the standard IP68 for up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were available in three models, i.e., 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with the price starting at $999 and $1,099.
iPhone XS and XS Max Key Specs:
|Display
|Super Retina OLED, HDR10, 6.5”, 1242 x 2688 px
|Camera
|12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm)
|Memory
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Battery
|Li-Ion 3174 mAh, non-removable (12.08 Wh)
|Operating System
|iOS 12
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Larger battery, Wireless charging, Waterproof
|Bummers
|No headphone jack
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Price
|iPhone XS starting at $999, iPhone XS Max Pro starting at $1, 099
14. iPhone XR (2018)
In 2018, Apple brought the iPhone XR that has the breakthrough technology of previous Xs in an all-screen glass and aluminum design. The iPhone XR was built using a high-speed A12 Bionic chip with the next-generation Neural Engine. The phone is splash resistant with a rating of IP667. Through software optimization, the Face ID becomes faster in iPhone XR. It uses iOS 12, which makes communication more convenient and fun through Animoji and Memoji.
It launched in white, black, blue, yellow, coral, and red fishing. iPhone XR was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models with starting at $749.
iPhone XR Key Specs:
|Display
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 6.1-inches, 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
|Camera
|12 MP Main Camera, 7 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm)
|Memory
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Battery
|2,942 mAh Li-Ion
|Operating System
|iOS 12
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Less price
|Bummers
|No OLED display
|Colors
|Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, White
|Price
|$289.00
15. iPhone 11 (2019)
In 2019, Apple revealed its iPhone 11 that came in 6 different colors. According to Apple, the A13 Bionic and iOS 13 together make up the best machine learning platform in the smartphone of iPhone 11. It has built-in resistance against the water with the rating of IP68 to the depth of two meters and up to 30 minutes. The iPhone 11 uses iOS 13 that imparts a new look with Dark mode and an all-new maps experience.
iPhone 11 was available in three models of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, starting at $699.
iPhone 11 Key Specs:
|Display
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 6.1”, 828 x 1792 px
|Camera
|12 MP Main Dual Camera, 26mm Wide lens, 13mm Ultra-wide lens
12 MP Selfie Camera, 23mm Wide lens
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|Memory
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256 GB
|Battery
|3,110 mAh Li-Ion
|Operating System
|iOS 13
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|N/A
|Bummers
|No headphone jack
|Colors
|Black, Yellow, Green, Purple, Red, White
|Price
|$699
16. iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)
In the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple introduced a 5.8-inches Super Retina XDR display with three 12 MP HDR camera lenses. These provide wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The Apple-designed dynamic A13 Bionic chip offers unparalleled speed for every operation while ensuring battery timing throughout all day.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a custom-designed OLED that gives users an immersive HDR experience for movies and other high-definition videos. The minute difference between iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro is their sizes. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a display size of 6.2 inches, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch diagonal screen size. The price of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were starting from $999 and $1,099 respectively, and it has three models, i.e., 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models.
iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Key Specs:
|Display
|
iPhone 11 Pro: Super Retina XDR OLED, 5.8”, 1125 x 2436 px
iPhone 11 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.5”, 1242 x 2688 px
|Camera
|
iPhone 11 Pro: 12 MP Triple Camera,12 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max: 12 MP Triple Main Camera, 12 MP Dual Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|Memory
|64GB/ 256GB/ 512 GB
|Battery
|
iPhone 11 Pro: 3046 mAh Battery Li-Ion
iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3969 mAh Battery Li-Ion
|Operating System
|iOS 13
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Triple camera sensors
|Bummers
|N/A
|Colors
|Matte Space Gray, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green
|Price
|
iPhone 11 Pro: $999
iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,099
17. iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini (2020)
Apple introduced iPhone 12 models with the trailblazing speed of 5G in iOS 14.1. The users were held long awaited for this ultra speed technology. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, along with an advanced dual-camera system, computational photography features, and the highest quality video in their smartphone.
The iPhone 12 has a display of 1170 x 2532 pixels, whereas iPhone 12 mini comes up with 1080 x 2340 pixels. These models also introduce MagSafe, which is offering high-powered wireless charging via a magnet and a complete ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to the back of the iPhone.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in capacity models of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with the starting price of $799 and $699, respectively.
iPhone 12 and 12 mini Key Specs:
|Display
|
iPhone 12: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.1”, 1170 x 2532 px
iPhone 12 mini: Super Retina XDR OLED, 5.4”, 1080 x 2340 px, HDR 10
|Camera
|
iPhone 12: 12 MP Main Camera,12 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 12 mini: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie Camera
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|Memory
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|Battery
|
iPhone 12: 2815 mAh, Li-Ion Battery
iPhone 12 mini: 2227 mAh Battery Li-Ion
|Operating System
|iOS 14.1
|Sensors
|Face unlock, 3D Face Recognition, Proximity Sensor, Barometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Magnetometer
|Special Features
|5G, 4K Video support, AR support
|Bummers
|No charger in the box
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green Red, White
|Price
|
iPhone 12: Price Starting at $799
iPhone 12 mini: Price Starting at $699
18. iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)
iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new design with edge to edge Super Retina XDR displays. In these latest models, the A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry that is built on a 5-nanometer process, faster and more efficient than all iPhone lineups. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.
The iPhone 12 Pro features a display of 1170 x 2532 pixels, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a display of 1284 x 2778 pixel resolution with iOS 14.1. As compared to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, it has an additional telephoto camera lens in it, making it the best smartphone choice for budding filmmakers.
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in three capacity models of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with the starting price of $999 and $1,099, respectively.
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Key Specs:
|Display
|
iPhone 12 Pro: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.1”, 1170 x 2532 px, HDR 10
iPhone 12 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR OLED, 6.7”, 1284 x 2778 px, HDR 10
|Camera
|iPhone 12 Pro: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max: 12 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Selfie camera
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|Memory
|128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB
|Battery
|
iPhone 12 Pro: 2815 mAh Li-Ion
iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3687 mAh Li-Ion
|Operating System
|iOS 14.1
|Sensors
|Face Unlock, 3D Face Recognition, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Barometer
|Special Features
|High-End Camera with LiDAR Scanner, Dolby Vision, 5G, Wireless Charging
|Bummers
|No charger in the box
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue
|Price
|
iPhone 12 Pro: Price Starting at $999
iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price Starting at $1,099
Conclusion:
Apple has started the journey of providing iPhones with the standstill motto that, “Apple reinvents the phone.” Late Steve Jobs, in his keynotes, always tends to emphasize the novel design and easy to use interface of the company’s iPhone. The latest entries in the lineup of Apple’s iPhone shows that Apple is still intact to its founding ideals. While staying firm in its company’s vision, Apple also needs to reconsider the pricing of its flagship phones.
The company has been in hot water since the launch of its very first iPhone several times. The famous lawsuit Smith v. Apple Inc., which sought an injunction barring Apple from selling iPhones with a software lock. Similarly, whether it was Antennagate, Bendgate, or the Touch Disease in iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has always managed to get it through. The journey that began from a phone with not having video support in it, now providing its users a flagship phone to make a movie with its triple-camera array and LiDAR sensor for theatrical releases.
Join The Discussion: