How to Make an App Without Experience: A Beginner’s Guide

In today’s digital age, mobile applications have become an integral part of our lives. From communication and entertainment to productivity and gaming, apps cater to various needs and preferences.

If you have an idea for an app but lack coding or software experience, don’t worry! With the right approach and tools, you can still create a basic app to get started. However, it’s important to note that professional, feature-rich applications are developed by experienced developers after extensive market research.

This article will guide you on how to make an app without experience, focusing on basic functionalities and highlighting the significance of professional app development.

Tips and Tricks for Creating an App Without Experience

Creating an app without experience isn’t impossible thanks to the advancements of technology that you can leverage during the process. With many ambitious app designers generating new ideas every day, apps are constantly being developed for public use.

In 2023, we have seen some major shifts in app trends with a focus on well-being and mental health, igaming, and gambling, as well as photo editing apps that pack as much power as some of the leading photo editing software.

The Apple store has over 1.96 million apps listed for download with many of these apps being designed by non-experts.

Therefore, it is very possible for somebody with little or no app development experience to step into the sector. Many mobile app developers do enlist some professional help but some prefer to tackle the task alone as this can be very cost-effective in the long run.

One good example of the complex nature of app design is to look at iGaming and gambling specifically, where apps are developed with a focus on UX despite their complex interface.

Some of the most downloaded apps belong to this category and according to statistics, 25% of the total apps downloaded on iOS are games. If the app that you want to make falls into the iGaming niche, it’s worth doing some research to get an idea of your competition and what really makes a good gaming app.

Creating an App Without Coding or Software Experience

1. Define Your App Idea

Start by clearly defining your app idea. Identify the problem it solves or the value it offers to potential users. By having a well-defined concept, you can stay focused during the development process.

2. Research Existing Apps

Before diving into development, research existing apps in your niche. For example, if you’re planning on building an app that allows the customization of photos, check out the best photo editing apps. Analyze their features, user interface, and user experience. This will give you insights into what works well and what can be improved in your own app.

3. Use App Builders

App builders or app development platforms provide a simplified way to create basic apps without coding knowledge. These platforms offer drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-designed templates to help you get started. Some popular app builders include Appy Pie, Thunkable, and AppInstitute. Some of the most popular apps of 2022 used app builders as listed on Forbes.com.

4. Choose a Template

Select a template that closely aligns with your app idea and desired functionality. Templates provide a foundation for your app’s design and structure. Customize the template by adding your branding elements, colors, and content.

5. Define App Features

Consider the essential features your app needs to have. Keep in mind that without coding experience, you may be limited in terms of complex functionalities. Focus on the core features that will provide value to your users and make your app unique.

6. Add Content and Graphics

Fill your app with relevant content and graphics. Use high-quality images, clear text, and engaging media to enhance the overall user experience. Ensure that your content aligns with your app’s purpose and is visually appealing.

7. Test Your App

Once you have built your app, thoroughly test it to ensure it functions as intended. Check for any bugs or issues and fix them promptly. Share your app with friends, family, or a small group of beta testers to gather feedback and identify areas for improvement.

The Significance of Professional App Development

While it’s possible to create a basic app without experience, it’s essential to understand the value of professional app development. Our daily apps, ranging from educational apps to gambling apps, are developed by skilled professionals who spend countless hours performing market research, designing, and coding. Professional developers have the expertise to create secure, feature-rich, and visually appealing applications that provide a seamless user experience.

Despite the benefits of using an app developer, making an app without coding or software experience is an achievable goal, thanks to the availability of app builders. We recommend researching the market, your industry and the best options before getting started on your project. And when in doubt, always remember to enlist the help of a professional!