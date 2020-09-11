Flutter vs. React Native: Which cross-platform framework to use?

At times, you might be thinking of creating one such app that should get work on all the platforms. This is possible with the use of a cross-platform framework. You can create an app that will roll out across all the platforms using the same code patterns.

Cross-platform development can be broadly described as the creation of mobile applications in such a way that it can get run on multiple platforms. Developers and software engineers adopt multiple ways to accommodate diverse operating systems for individual app or products.

New trends of the cross-platform framework will include one native app for individual OS, and the role of PWA (Progressive Web Application) will boost. Also, there will be one cross-platform app for dedicatedly two systems that will provide a native experience.

Leveraging Points of Cross-Platform Frameworks For Building Apps:

The biggest beneficial point about the cross-platform framework is that developers will not require to write code for different platforms as you can re-use the code.

It takes very little time to create an app using a cross-platform framework as the developers are using one code for all the platforms.

Using this framework, you can complete your app development work in an affordable budget as a single code base is being used while app development.

It has an easy development process that saves time for both developers and business owners.

The cross-platform framework provides a wider audience reach that the app can be deployed on multiple app stores at a time.

List of popular cross-platform frameworks:

Ionic

React Native

Flutter

Xamarin

PhoneGap

Node.js

Sencha Touch

Corona SDK

Among all the cross-platform frameworks, Flutter and React Native are the two most used and popular frameworks that developers use at a frequent point of time. You just have to contact the best cross-platform mobile development services provider.

1. Evolving trends of Flutter with its brief information

As soon as the release of Flutter in May 2017, it became the most heard word of the town among the developers. Google created Flutter, which is an open-source UI software development kit. The major use of Flutter is to develop applications for iOS, Android, and more such platforms using a single codebase. Flutter framework for mobile can create amazing apps with loads of features and beautiful UI.

Flutter is a fast platform that is backed by a huge Google gun and an ideal platform for MVP (Minimal Viable Product). The best thing about Flutter is that you can use the same User Interface for iOS and Android, both Flutter apps.

Top-notch features describing Flutter for mobile app development covers

Cross-platform development that saves time, money, and energy, and with Flutter, you can write the code for once and use that code for creating multiple apps.

It supports a hot reload and allows the developer to see the changes in the app itself and make changes instantly.

Flutter is created with the use of Dart programming language as Dart uses JIT and AOT compilation that improves the startup time and functions and accelerates the overall performance.

Flutter is capable of creating customized and complicated widgets.

It enables you to make use of the current code Objective-C, Java, and Swift for adding the key to native features that are specific to the platform.

Fascinating Points to know about Flutter

A single codebase for two platforms i.e., Android and iOS

Fast app development with Flutter with smooth ways

It has undoubtedly the best cross-platform capability

Flutter has full support from its huge community

An open-source framework that allows fast and single app development

Things you should be aware of while using Flutter

Flutter specifically offers a platform-oriented look and feel

It is still an immature framework to work on for app development

For larger apps, Flutter is not much comfortable to start with

Flutter is getting popularity slowly as it is a new technology

It has many platform limitations for creating an app

Big firms making use of Flutter

Alibaba

Google Ads

Birch Finance

Hamilton Musical

Watermaniac

2. Escalating trends with a brief information of React Native

Somewhere in the middle of the development work, if you are thinking to create robust mobile apps, then React Native is the best-suited framework to satisfy your need. React Native is created by Facebook on 26 March. It is an open-source mobile app framework that is used for building beautiful applications for iOS, Android, and more such platforms. If you are focusing especially on user interfaces while app creation, then React Native development will not disappoint you as it has the best JavaScript library that you can use for creating user interfaces.

Talking about the current trends of React Native, it offers the adjusting consistency for iOS just like Android and that too by making a few changes. So it is a cost-effective and easy-to-use framework when it is all about mobile app development.

Features describing the importance of React Native Framework

React Native says itself – Write Once and Use Everywhere

It is a UI-focused framework

The community of React Native is very strong

React Native offers full support for third-party libraries

It offers live-reload features that offer you two screens, one for modifying the code and the other one of seeing the modifications

Strength of React Native

More than 95% code of React Native is cross-platform which makes it compatible with Android and iOS both and that saves your time and money both.

The code reusability feature makes it one of the best choices of developers for app creation work.

It has a simple user interface with a JS library for creating beautiful mobile apps.

React Native has a modular architecture and declarative coding style which makes the coding process more simpler and flexible.

It consists of a huge community of developers that is easily accessible to all developers.

Weaknesses of React Native

Its cost of development is very high.

React Native takes too much of time in developing apps.

Its documentation requires some updates to make it descriptive.

Navigation is less smooth.

It does not have many custom modules.

Huge enterprises making use of React Native

Facebook Ads Manager

Bloomberg

AirBnB

Gyroscope

Instagram

Uber Eats

Flutter VS React Native – A Brief Comparison of both Frameworks

After explaining everything about these both cross-platform frameworks i.e. React Native and Flutter, it is still difficult to recommend anyone from these two. Both have their features, capabilities and specialties when it comes to mobile app development. It will be better to contact any reputed and experienced Flutter development company or React Native development company if you are aiming to choose any one framework among these two for getting satisfactory results. In the end, it will be your decision depending on your business requirements.