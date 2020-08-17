Free SSL vs. Paid SSL: Are free SSL certificates worthy?

In this digital era, where cyber-crimes are on the rise, website owners and online visitors are concerned about their site securities and transaction securities, respectively.

As per 2020, Cyber Threat Defence Report, the below graph indicates that the % of successful cyber-attacks have increased from 78% in 2019 to 80.7% in 2020.

A study by the University of Maryland suggests that hackers attack every 39 seconds.

All the above figures and statistics indicate that web security is not a choice or option; it has become a strong necessity. Firewalls, Anti-virus software, malware scans, etc. are all a part of these securities, but there is one strong security that surpasses all of them. That is SSL security.

Your website is incomplete without SSL security. SSL (Secure Socket Layers) certificate works on encryption security for securing your website data and information.

Who needs SSL?

Nowadays, encryption security is no longer limited to e-commerce industries or financial institutions, but all websites need this security for protection against cyber-criminals. When customer sensitive data is involved, it is best to use SSL security, so that cyber-criminals can’t forcefully access this data for their evil intentions.

Google, too wants a secured web and hence is making HTTPS protocol (when SSL is installed, your site shows HTTPS in URL) a compulsion for gaining a boost in SEO ranks.

Basic Doubts: Which SSL is Preferable?

Many business owners have these questions in mind when they think about making their website SSL secure.

If I am getting for free, why pay for SSL?

What is the difference between free and paid SSL?

Which one is better? Free or Paid?

The choice to choose between free and paid SSL solely depends on the business owner’s requirement. Since all SSL certificates provide the same encryption security, i.e., 256-bit encryption, small business owners are skeptical about shelling out their hard-earned money, because of the same level of protection.

What they are unaware of is that there is a vast difference between choosing a free SSL or opting for a paid one. Had there been no difference, the business owners around the globe would be raising their hands for free SSL instead of opting for the paid version.

In this article, we will discuss some basics of Free SSL and Paid SSL, as well as the key differences between the two.

About Free SSL:

As the name defines, free SSL certificates don’t require any monetary payment. They can be quickly downloaded and are very easy and convenient to use. No validations are required, and the business owner can get a free SSL certificate since one free SSL secures only one domain.

Basics of Free SSL:

Available in Domain Validation only and provides only for a basic domain.

Limited securities, so not ideal for medium or large businesses. Even small businesses wishing to secure sub-domains can’t opt for free SSL

Limited validity period (30 – 90 days), so frequent renewal required.

No technical support available, due to its free availability

Sometimes Free SSL has cyber-security issues too.

These certificates don’t come with a warranty.

These SSL certificates also help boost SEO

About Paid SSL:

Paid SSL certificates are available at a price and are issued and signed by a Certificate Authority (CA). They are available in all three validations like Domain Validation (DV), Organisation Validation (OV), and Extended Validation (EV). There are many cheap SSL certificate providers in the market.

Paid SSL certificates are best for e-commerce websites or large enterprises where lots of financial transactions take place. These websites collect sensitive information from their website users.

The best SSL certificates providers to buy the cheapest SSL certificates are:

Comodo

DigiCert

Thawte

ClickSSL

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

Basics of Paid SSL:

They are available in DV, OV, and EV

Multiple choices and options of Paid SSL

They are legitimate and trustworthy.

Their validity period is longer, i.e. .27 months

They come with a warranty

They have experts who provide technical help

They help boost SEO

Now that you are aware of the basics of both these types of SSL let’s move on to the differences between the two to decide which one scales higher.

Difference between Free SSL & Paid SSL:

The fact that nothing comes free in this world does not stand true for SSL certificates. But the free version does have certain limitations, as compared to the paid version, which comes with lots of advantages and advanced features.

Differences:

Free SSL Paid SSL They are available in only one validation i.e., DV They are available in other higher validations, i.e. DV, OV, and EV. They are valid for a maximum time of 3 months; hence frequent renewal is required They are valid for a year or 2 years and this saves the trouble of renewing the same frequently It is ideal for individual sites, blogging sites, having a single website It is the best for medium or large businesses and e-commerce businesses, where multiple websites are managed. They simply secure the main domain of the website They help secure domains, sub-domains, etc. depending on the type of SSL certificate installed There are no choices to select the SSL certificate, only Standard SSL There are multiple choices for selection, like Wildcard SSL, Multi-Domain SSL, Multi-Domain Wildcard SSL, etc. They don’t come with a warranty and hence a victim cannot claim for the damage. They have huge warranties, depending on the SSL certificate type and hence they are powerful enough to protect your business against data breaches This SSL lacks technical support and hence technical difficulties remain unsolved. Expert helps available 24/7/365 for queries related to SSL installation Since the basic level of security without higher validation is used for securing the website, the trust level is low Since organizations are validated and authenticated, prior SSL issuance for the website, the trust level is also high CA’s providing Free SSL only validate the identity of the website owner CA’s providing Paid SSL, have all the resources to validate the authenticity of the organization, apart from validating the identity of the site owner

Why Enterprises should opt for Paid SSL?

The above differences are a clear indication of the fact that though Free SSL provides the same encryption level as Paid SSL, it still has certain limitations as stated above. These limitations motivate the majority of enterprises to opt for Paid SSL.

One more threat that revolves around Free SSL is that even cyber-fraudsters use this SSL for luring business owners for their selfish benefits. Hence visitors trust sites having a Paid SSL certificate installed on it, whose business and website are validated by a trustworthy CA, before SSL issuance. All these factors make Paid SSL a knockout winner and a perfect security solution for your website.

In a Nutshell:

Paid SSL helps in accelerating conversion rates because they come with high trust levels. In this tough competitive era, many cheap SSL certificate providers provide SSL certificates at discounted rates.

You can select any CA and fulfill your SSL needs, but if you ask my opinion, Cheap SSL Certificates from Clickssl.net is a one-stop destination for all your SSL requirements.