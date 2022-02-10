Everything You Need to Know About the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event

Samsung has stunned both the customers and the competitors as Apple by announcing its flagship Galaxy S22 series and powerful Galaxy S8 tabs. At the Galaxy unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has launched the new S-series Galaxy devices and a successor of Tab S7.

Samsung has announced a lineup of Galaxy S22 phones. Such as Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with the stunning announcement of the Tab S8 series. Although in basic design, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are the same with minute changes in the display.

However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has come with the S- Pen and night camera features. The real-time 3D gaming experience and immersive display design are turning Samsung’s fans crazy. Now everyone wants to experience the outstanding features of Samsung’s new lineup S series. Let’s discover what Samsung Unpacked 2022 event has brought for the customers.

Flagship series of Galaxy S22

The flagship series of Samsung Galaxy S22 has come with numerous features. The astonishing camera resolution, aluminum armor frame, built-in S Pen, and nightography features are amazing. Let’s discover what features each Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

It’s soothing yet perplexing to know that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have almost the same features as that of the late Galaxy S21. However, the experience you will get with the Galaxy new lineup series is unforgettable.

The color scheme, camera resolution, and nightogprahy features are a significant improvement as compared to the previous features. Besides, there is a high-resolution camera, real-time 3D gaming experience, and aluminum armor. Samsung has added outstanding features to win the hearts of the customers.

Instead of modicum quality plastic glass, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both back and front. They have wide, display screens of 6.1 and 6.6 inches with an astounding resolution of 2340×1080. The important thing about the camera is that it can detect you at night and once you click, the 23%-pixel sensor would make things possible at night as well.

Samsung’s both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have come with the fantastic color scheme of Graphite, Cream, Violet, and Sky Blue. Snap zoom, auto framing, and single take are more augmented features of the Camera. You can set the frame you want, adjust the color, and take as many details as you want by focus.

The stunning display features of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will give you a super-bright experience. Moreover, the display of the Samsung lineups has been built with Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Night and day, you can capture them all.

Price of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

The price and storage capacity of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is also stunning. Samsung has incorporated the latest and highly sophisticated Exynos 2022 processor with ray tracing technology. There is a sharp contrast between the price of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, with the former starting at $799.99 while the latter one starts at $999.99. You can preorder them on Samsung’s official website.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung has filled the S22 Ultra with enthusing, zeal, and the most sophisticated technology possible. High-octane productivity, noteworthy and stunning design, night mode, camera resolution, and in-built integrated S pen with the fastest possible sensitivity and response distinguish the Galaxy S22 Ultra from all the previous Samsung handsets.

In-built S-Pen

Galaxy’ S22 Ultra’s battery time, camera focus, and storage capacity have singularly enhanced its reputation. Let’s discretely discover more of its features which have been announced on the Galaxy Unpacked event 2022.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy device to come with the in-built S-Pen. It is surprising to know that the S-pen Stylus has a response time of 9 milliseconds, which is again driving fans out of their homes to the parallel reality of Samsung. You can write, draw, and store your disintegrated ideas smoothly, like a pen and ink experience.

Display and Chip

Besides, Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 4nm chip, which is tiny yet quick and robust. The Exynos processor has added even more speed and real-time virtual experience. This handset has a 6.8-inch immersive screen with sensitive resolution camera features. Thus, capturing the memories at night and enjoying the games during the day is flexible and highly enjoyable.

AMOLED 2X display with glittering brightness and amazing color distribution is one more feature from many. You can experience a converged reality like the metaverse with the help of this stunning AMOLED 2X display.

Resistance to Scratches

It’s a pleasure to know that the flagship Galaxy S22 is the hardest and strongest handset of Samsung. It has a Glass Victus and armor aluminum frame to boost the strength against cracks. They strengthen the front and back panels with Corning® and Gorilla®. With these features, your mobile will remain to save you from the terrible disaster of scratches.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is resistant to dust and water

It seems like Samsung has converged every quality and feature into a single handset, i.e., Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also, it is resistant to water and dust. Your Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s in-built S-pen, and display are all safe even in rainy weather. Samsung made this possible with the help of an IP68 rating.

The camera features and battery timings of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are stunning. It has 108 megapixels, the primary shooter. Moreover, it has 3x and 10x telephoto cameras to give a perfect click experience and outstanding photos and videos. The battery can charge even at 45W.

Price

The price is high with Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1199. Its storage capacity is 128 GB. You can preorder Galaxy S22 Ultra on Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra

Size and Display

All three lineup S series of Tab S8 have an in-built S-pen to provide a stunning designing experience to the users. Tab S8 has an AMOLED display screen of 11 inches, while Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra have display sizes of 12.4 and 14.6 inches. These display screens are immersive with sensitive color variation and sophisticated OLED screens.

Processor and Battery

All three S-Tabs have 4nm processors with varying battery capacities. Such as the Galaxy Tab S8 has a battery capacity of 8000mAh, while Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have 10090 mAh and 11200 mAh, respectively.

Price

Samsung’s S-series tabs will bring new gaming and creative designing experience. They have come similarly with different price packages. Tab S8 starts at $699.99, Tab S8 Plus at $899.99 while Tab S8 Ultra at $1099.

Wrap up

Samsung has brought a premium experience for its fans. The fastest Exynos 2022 processor along with the stunning AMOLED display are putting it at the forefront of the mobile industry. Samsung has developed everything from 3D gaming experience to 2D visual graphics and from night photography to day entertainment. It is bringing the fastest speed, immersive experience, and 5G technology.

Whether you are into the Galaxy S22 lineups or the Tab S8 series, you will enjoy a wholesome experience. To pre-order, you can visit the official website of Samsung.