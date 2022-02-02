Everything You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

There is a strong possibility of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 announcement. On February 9, Samsung will announce noteworthy handsets of the S-series. Along with that, there are strong rumors about the Tab S8 that will succeed the Galaxy Tab S7. Galaxy Unpacked 2022 has filled mobile lovers with zeal and unabated jubilation. The Android tablets of Samsung will come with more advanced features and ultimate ultra-experience.

But what could be the actual features, camera resolution, and price of Tab S8? Would there be only one Tab S8 or a series? Rumors are ramping up and suggesting that there could be three Samsung Galaxy Tabs. The Android Tab would come with Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 ultra forms to rejuvenate the enthusiasts.

With the latest ray tracing technology and large displays, Samsung is competing with Apple iPads. To know about the price, advanced features, and release date of the Galaxy Tab S8, let’s move on to the topic.

The expected release date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy unpacked 2022 is confirmed to be held on 9 February 2022 according to the Samsung official website. Everything else about the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets and Galaxy Tab S8 rumors. But these rumors are strong given the intensity of strong reference. According to a leaker Ice Universe, the announcement of the Android tablet S8 is going to happen in a matter of weeks. There are strong chances of Tab S8 announcement along with the Galaxy S22 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

But the customers are a little wary because Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S6 in August 2020. A global shortage of chips and tremendous competition with Apple could compel Samsung to announce Tab S8. The year 2022 can be a boon for Samsung.

Rumored price of Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 would come with agile technology and super-advanced premium features. That’s why the rumored prices might seem exaggerated. None of the Android Tablets are cheap. All three Tabs are coming with unique features and prices. The variation in prices is huge. The price for the Galaxy Tab S8 could be as follows;

Tab S8 could start from $850

Tab S8 Plus could range between $900 and $1000

The price for the Tab S8 Ultra would range up to $1100

These premium prices are huge for the customers. Yet, you would enjoy the premium tablet experience, large display, incredible camera resolution, and long battery duration. Along with this, there is a tremendous storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB RAM. Besides, there could be a 5G version and an immense storage capacity of 256GB.

Design and display of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung fans are expecting a premium Tab experience, incredible photography, and high-octane productivity. The Tab enthusiasts are also looking for impressive aesthetic design and visual appeal in Galaxy Tab S8. Rumors are giving us that there would be three series of Galaxy Tab S8. All these three Tabs would come with unique designs and display features.

According to a rumor, all three Galaxy Tablets would come with 120 Hz LCD. But their display sizes would be different. Tab S8 can come with 11-inch, Tab S8 Plus with 12-inch while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra would come with 14.6 inches.

However, we don’t have just this one rumor. According to a famous rumor from WinFuture, the Base Galaxy Tab S8 model will have a 2560 x 1600 LCD panel. Whereas the Tab S8 Plus would come with a 2800 x 1750 AMOLED display and Tab S8 Ultra can have a 2900 x 1848 AMOLED screen.

Leaked specs of the Galaxy Tab S8

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Tabs are different and premium. If we look back at the Galaxy Tab S7, we know that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 powered it Plus. This should give us the clue about the Galaxy S8 Tab. And Samsung would announce this Tab trio along with the Galaxy S22 flagship mobile series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

The upcoming Tab S8 can have a Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset in all the Tab S8 models with varying features of RAM, storage capacity, Wi-Fi-only, AND 5G models. If these rumors come true, then remain calm that the experience will be premium and augmented with advanced visualization.

SamMobile spotted that the storage capacity of the Samsung Tabs can range from 128GB to 512GB. 128GB for base Tab S8, 256GB for Tab S8 Plus, and 512GB for Tab S8 Ultra. More so, the Galaxy S8 Tab would also have the microSD having an incredible capacity of 1TB.

We also have some rumors from WinFuture. According to their rumors, the two small Tabs of Galaxy would have 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage capacity, respectively. But the mega Galaxy Tab would have a storage capacity of 512GB with 16GB RAM. These additional rumors from WinFuture confirm the rumors from SamMobile.

Battery capacity of Galaxy Tab S8

We have assembled everything for you about the Galaxy Tab S8. Its battery specifications are going to remain the same as that of the Galaxy Tab S7. This means that the battery capacity for Galaxy Tab S8 is 8000mAh and 10090mAh for the Galaxy S8 Plus. However, there is a change of capacity for the Ultra Tab model. It is expected that the Tab S8 would have a 11200mAh battery.

Wrap up



With the rise of online presence and digital transformation, Samsung is striving to compete with other tech giants like Apple. The Exynos processor, ray tracing technology, and high-octane productivity show that Samsung is maintaining its influence on the global mobile industry. Besides the Galaxy S22 announcement, the rumors are strong about the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series to increase the mobile experience of the users.

We have assembled everything about the Tab S8. Such as release date, Tab specifications, battery capacity, and probable price. It would come in three models, i.e., Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Now the Samsung fans are looking towards the Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022.