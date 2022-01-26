What to expect in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22? Rumors, release date and price

Samsung Galaxy S22 is coming to surprise the fans again this time. Samsung has its convention to break the roles in this over-competitive mobile industry. Every time Samsung launches a new model, it captures the hearts and minds of mobile enthusiasts. What to expect from Samsung’s flagship phone lineup this time is quite predictable. You can learn everything about the Samsung S22 in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in February.

A lot is going on the internet about the Samsung S22. Some say that the price would be higher than the previous Galaxy S21. While other fans are peddling new revolutionary narratives. But the competition is tough between the Google Pixel 6 and the Galaxy S22. Because the camera result of the iPhone 13 was better than the Galaxy S21 that is haunting the customer this time.

What do you think about the features, price, and release date of the Samsung Galaxy S22? Picking up the rumors closest to reality is a tough job. That’s why in this article, we have enlisted everything expected for the upcoming Galaxy S22. So, let’s know what features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are waiting for you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date

Samsung has itself announced the date and time for the launch of the Galaxy S22. Finally, it is going to be public on February 9 at 03:00 Pm UT (10:00 Am ET). Though officially so far Samsung has announced no fixed time and date for the upcoming Galaxy series. But it is confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra is a replacement for the Galaxy Note. We have taken this leak out from the Unpacked website.

Samsung is reluctant to leak any news officially. As it has always tried to surprise the users through the ultimate Ultra experience. But we know it through a code behind the invites sent to Google, Outlook calendars, and Yahoo. A Twitter user has done this job wonderfully.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price

Get excited as we are going to disclose the price of Samsung’s flagship mobile series. It has disclosed a rumor on Twitter that the price of each of the three upcoming models of Galaxy S22 will be $100 higher than the previous Samsung mobile devices. This price increase may be because of increased technological features and better durability. This Twitter user has revealed that the Galaxy S22 will start at $899. While Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are at $1099 and $1299, respectively.

But we have another resource, Roland Quandt, according to which the price for the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will remain the same. The price will only change for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Although the base model of the S-series is slightly cheaper than the S21 Ultra, it would have less RAM. Whereas, the other two models have the same RAM as that of the S21 Ultra with a price increase of 50 euros. This increase can be attributed to the sophisticated features, high-octane productivity, and noteworthy Galaxy S-series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Design

Samsung mobile devices have always astounded fans and mobile users. Now, again, the rumors have filled the internet with leaks. Some of them indicate that the upcoming S22 is coming with three dummy camera bumps on the top left side of the back. Others highlight that triple camera sets are perfect for capturing photos and videos at night.

Unbox Therapy has shown off the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in a YouTube Video. They have removed this video due to copyright infringement. But you can have a look at the video on another channel.

The base S22 and S22 plus almost have the same design as that of the Galaxy S21. A genuine change in design is coming with Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a flatter rectangular design and an S Pen is also hugely expected. Unlike the previous Samsung series, this one would have a slick and seamless look without contour cuts.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Cameras

The cameras in Samsung Galaxy S22 want to revolutionize the experience of photos and videos. Samsung wants to bring real-world experience through photos and video streaming. The upgraded features of the Samsung S22 are noteworthy and exciting. Impressively the upcoming Galaxy S22 would have a 50MP camera. It could also have the “Adaptive Pixel” features which would be capable of 12MP pixel-binned photos.

The zooming power of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is incredible. According to famous rumors, it could have a 3X telephoto zoom lens with a 10MP resolution. It is an enormous up-gradation as compared to the before used 3x hybrid optical zoom. Allegedly, there is a widespread rumor that Samsung is bringing the ability to shoot 8k video at 60 frames per second for the Galaxy S 22. The previous Galaxy S22 has 24 frames per second for an 8K video.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Display

The display of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is more or less the same as that of the S 21. From the widespread Internet rumors, we expect the base S 22 to come in at 6.06 inches, S 22 plus 6.5 inches, and S22 Ultra comes in at 6.81 inches. We expect that both S 22 and S22 Plus would have the same display, but there could be changes in the S22 Ultra with the blockier screen design.

There are intense rumors about the brightness of the display. One such rumor leaked that the expected brightness of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 could support the brightest display ever. We estimate that the brightness of both handsets would hit a peak of 1750 nits.

Also, the rumors are enthusiastic that all the three cameras of the Galaxy S22 could use a punch-hole camera cutout in the top part of the display. These features can put the Samsung Galaxy S22 in competition with the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.

The Bottom Line

Samsung Galaxy S22 can bring a breakthrough in the mobile industry. The fastest, most sophisticated, and high pixel cameras can rejuvenate the nights and days. The long battery times and extra protection against malware and security threats can give Galaxy S22 the credit of being the safest mobile device on earth.

In endless possibilities, Samsung is taking a journey towards more intense technology transformation. The upcoming Galaxy S22 with three handsets; base Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra can enthuse the users ceaselessly.