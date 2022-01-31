Samsung Galaxy S22: What to Expect from The Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung is going to organize a Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on February 9. There are high chances of Samsung Galaxy S22 announcement. Although there are rumors about the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets and the new speaker, Galaxy Home Mini. The flagship Galaxy S22 would come in three handsets as Base Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Then there could be the introduction of a new silicon chip, AMD’S Processor. More so, breakthrough technology can engage the users in the infinite entertainment of virtual reality.

The rumors go beyond imagination to high-tech speed, 5G internet, and exquisite gaming experience. The amazing resolution of cameras and agile technology would help Samsung to redefine the rules of the mobile industry. Samsung wants to compete and beat the iPad Pro through the three Samsung Galaxy lineups. What to expect from the South Korean tech giant in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022? How can Samsung distinguish the Samsung Galaxy S22 from the other competitors? Let’s know the crucial details of the Galaxy unpacked 2022 in this interesting news article.

The Galaxy S22 Series

2022 is going to be an amazing year in terms of premium mobile experience. It is expected that Samsung would announce three flagship mobile devices. Samsung Galaxy Base S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would shine the nights and empower the days. The South Korean tech giant is expecting to set a new precedent in the mobile industry by introducing high-tech technology in the Galaxy S devices. Let’s know what other features, specs, and display design can have for the upcoming Galaxy S22:

High-tech ADM Exynos processor

We have assembled detailed leaks from Tipster Dohyun Kim and WinFuture. This has given us a very convenient and straightforward idea about the upcoming Samsung flagship devices. In Europe, Samsung’s Galaxy S-series would have the ADM’S Exynos processor. While the shipment towards the US would have Qualcomm’s processor.

This is the first mobile handset from Samsung that would change the mobile gaming experience. It would also come with the Ray tracing technology. This would allow the users to experience augmented reality in its finest form.

Prominent features of Galaxy S22 flagship lineups

The three handsets of Galaxy S22 lineups will feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors. However, the Base S22 and S22 Plus would resemble the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra would get the UWB’s support to provide absolute compatibility with Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag Plus trackers.

The display width, battery, and brightness are also somewhat changed as compared to the Galaxy S21. WinFuture has included that the display is 0.1 inches smaller than S21 which comes around 120HZ. They also increased the brightness from 1500 nits to 1750 nits than in the last year of 1300 nits. The battery ranges from 3600 mAh to 4500 mAh. These features, when combined with the breakthrough experience, immerse the users.

Camera specs of Galaxy S22 flagship lineups

Samsung has announced to enable mobile users to capture the light and a day to enjoy the infinite premium gaming experience. At Galaxy Unpacked 2022, you would probably see the two handsets of the S22 series with the same three cameras with the bumps at the back of the Galaxy S22.

Although their features would be much savvier and more robust. According to WinFuture, both Base S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus would come with a 50-megapixel main camera. It would be paired with 12-megapixel UltraWide and 10-megapixel telephotos. The main 50-megapixel sensor has gotten a little large by the size of 1/1.56’’. This large sensor would give the Galaxy users an ultimate authority over the darkness and augmented reality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

Samsung’s flagship mobile devices would have premium prices. According to the WinFuture, the prices of the three handsets of Galaxy S22 would be:

For Galaxy S22 Base, the price would be €849 (around $958),

For Galaxy S22 Plus, the price would be €1,049 (around $1,183)

For Galaxy S22 Ultra, the price would be €1,249 (around $1,409)

Over the increment in prices for the S22 base and S22 Ultra, some mobile enthusiasts were disgruntled. They are coming with more or less the same features but with a $100 increase in the price.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The Galaxy S22 series is not the only announcement you are going to hear in the Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Although the most noteworthy announcement would be the S22 lineups. But there is also the announcement of the Tab S8 lineup. The increasing rumors would most probably make this round of year a wonder for the participants.

There might come three Tab S8 devices on your way. Tab S8 would succeed Tab S7 not only in its features but also in its place. The new lineup of Galaxy Tablets would come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor. Screen sizes of all three Tab 8 tablets would differ. The screen size for Tab S8 base would be 11 inches, for Tab S8 Plus 12, 7 inches, and for Tab S8 would be 14,6 inches.

All three lineups of the upcoming Tab S8 would have the display 120Hz except Tab S8, which would come with OLED panels. More features of the Tab S8 would excite the mobile enthusiasts extremely.

Tab S8 would help to give a premium experience through S Pen, 5G, Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, and wireless DeX support.

The price can be as follows for Tab S8 Series;

For base Tab S8, the price would be €680 (around $767)

For Tab S8 Ultra, the price would be €1,220 (around $1,377)

What about the Galaxy Home Mini 2?

A new high-tech smart speaker with a display can be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Although it’s not sure whether there would be an announcement for this type of mini speaker or not. But MySmartPrice reports that there is an appearance of a new entry on the Bluetooth SIG certification website for the Samsung SmartThings Home hub.

There are few details out there about the Galaxy Smart Display Speaker but according to tipster Max Jambor, the speaker would go public earlier this month (February). There are very low chances of such an announcement. But let’s see if this announcement would happen on the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 or not.

The bottom line

The Galaxy unpacked 2022 would bring the next generation of mobile devices for mobile users and Galaxy lovers. Until the announcement, the whole mobile industry is looking curiously towards the South Korean tech giant. The new S22 series, Tab S8 series, and probably smart display speakers would decorate the nights and bring real-world photography and a 3D gaming experience.

The advanced Exynos 2022 processor and high-octane productivity would enrich the technological assets of Samsung. Still, there are lots of things that are hidden. To know such details let’s see what announcement Samsung would make on Galaxy Unpacked 2022.