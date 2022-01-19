Samsung unveils game-changing Exynos 2200 Processor with AMD’s RDNA 2 and Xclipse in Galaxy S22

Samsung has introduced an innovative and premium mobile processor, Exynos 2200. The creative combination of AMD RDNA 2 and Samsung Xclipse processing unit (CPU) would give amazing results in game-playing. AMD has confirmed that ‘’Samsung will use RDNA 2 technology in the next mobile SoC”.

By using this disruptive technology, Samsung will combine innovative Arm®-based CPU and Neural processing units (NPU). It will create an awe-inspiring gaming experience. Also, the revolution in camera resolution, media apps, and photography will exceed any other technology.

The strong cooperation between Samsung and AMD has made the Exynos 2200. This will change the mobile experience for all users of the Galaxy S22. Samsung has built a new processor with a combination of different technologies. The prominent ones are NPU, innovative mobile, 4-nanometer (nm) EUV process, and GPU. This will give a fantastic experience to the users.

Samsung has made a technological revolution in the gaming experience. The Xclipse GPU has enabled the hardware-accelerated ray tracing in the galaxy S22. This processor from Exynos 2200 is a hybrid graphic processor that stays between a console and a mobile graphics processor. Xclipse is a combination of X and eclipse. Where X denotes the Exynos and eclipse denotes the ideology of this technology. It means the Xclipse GPU will end the old gaming experience by introducing a real-time stunning gaming experience.

Xclipse GPU has made the technology accessible to everyone that was once limited to users of consoles, PCs, and laptops. It has a technological backbone of AMD RDNA 2.

Samsung is doing wonders in enhancing the gaming experience of its users. But how does Samsung make a real-time gaming experience? Ray tracing was once an uncommon phenomenon. But the cooperation of AMD and Samsung has made hardware-accelerated ray tracing possible.

Ray tracing is a technological evolution in which light behaves as it is behaving in a physical environment. We can now render graphically rendered objects and realistic scenes. This is all made possible by using ray tracing technology.

Mobile communication security is becoming a major concern for consumers. Taking it into extreme consideration, Exynos 2200 has integrated the arm’s latest Armv9 core. It has given unparalleled security and unbeatable performance to the Galaxy S22.

Samsung is taking every step to compete with other tech giants. The improvement in the camera images and resolution has put Samsung at the forefront of the mobile market.

AMD has designed a formidable technology of Exynos 2200, which has a modified image signal processor (ISP). The latest ISP supports the image sensors for ultra-resolutions of up to 200 megapixels (MP).

The Exynos 2200 is a technology that will benefit everyone. But gamers, photographers, and graphic designers would take the most out of it. AMD has considered everything. As mobile security, image resolution, professional-level quality images, and real-world gaming experience. With these things, Samsung is bringing a technological breakthrough in the lives of oceans of customers.