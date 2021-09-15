Highlights: Everything Apple announced at September 2021 Event

Apple held its highly-anticipated September event to reveal the iPhone 13 series after months of rumors. Finally, on September 14, 2021, the most awaited event of the year took place. Aside from the flagship iPhone announcements, the event also marked the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 7, a brand-new iPad mini, and more.

Here’s everything that Apple announced at the September 2021 event:

Apple unveils a redesigned iPad mini, as reported earlier. Last year, Apple unveiled a redesigned iPad Air with iPad Pro-like design. This year, the iPad mini features a more prominent 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four beautiful finishes. In addition, the new iPad mini features an A15 Bionic processor that is 80% faster than the previous generation, making it the most powerful iPad mini ever. Furthermore, the new USB-C connector allows for quicker data transmission, and 5G compatibility allows for faster internet access.

The improved cameras on the new iPad mini include a 12MP selfie camera with Center Stage compatibility. In addition, thanks to iPadOS 15, the new mini iPad now supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, allowing users to write down their ideas when inspiration strikes.

The new iPad mini starts at $499 (WiFi model) and $649 (Cellular model) and will arrive in stores beginning Friday, September 24, and can be ordered today. Apple Pencil 2nd generation costs separate $129.

With a 10.2-inch display, the new iPad is nearly the same as its predecessor in terms of design. However, True Tone display technology is now accessible on the entry-level iPad, which is a significant change. This feature adapts the screen content to the room’s color temperature. The iPad 9 also includes a new Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support, which automatically pans the camera to keep users in view as they walk around.

For the same $329 starting price, Apple has also increased the base storage configuration from 32GB to 64GB. The new ninth-gen iPad is available for pre-order today, with early shipments expected next Friday, September 24.

Apple also revealed the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a similar look to its predecessor, with rounded edges rather than flat edges, contrary to rumors. All prior Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Series 7.

As anticipated by rumors, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two new sizes: 41mm and 45mm. This implies both versions will have bigger displays, with Apple claiming that the bezels would be 40% thinner, resulting in a 20% increase in screen size.

Finally, there are five distinct aluminum colors available for the Apple Watch Series 7: green, blue, red, starlight, and silver. Silver, graphite, gold, natural, and space black are the only stainless steel and titanium colors that haven’t changed since Series 6.

Currently, there is still no official release date for the new Apple Watch. However, according to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available ‘later this fall,’ which means it will be available in October, November, or December.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 include Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a 28% rise in max outdoor brightness and a better peak brightness for HDR content like photos and videos. Apple also claims that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini include a new Wide camera that captures 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter images, as well as a “massive leap in camera design.” In addition, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini now include sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which was previously only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 also comes with a new Cinematic mode that records videos of people, pets, and objects with a depth effect and autofocus adjustments. Portrait mode, which has been accessible for still images, is comparable to this. In addition, in the Photos app and iMovie, users may modify the degree of bokeh and change the focus during and after the shoot.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have the same pricing as their predecessors, but the base storage configuration has been increased. The iPhone 13 mini costs $699 with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 13 costs $799 with 128GB of storage. On Friday, pre-orders for both devices will be available in red, starlight, midnight, pink, and blue. On Friday, September 24, the first orders will be delivered.

The A15 Bionic processor powers the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including many of the same camera features as the non-Pro versions, such as Cinematic mode for video, Photographic Styles, and more.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come with several unique features. Both versions have an Ultra-Wide camera with a 92% improvement in low-light performance, an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and a 6-element lens. In addition, the Wide camera has an f/1.5 aperture and can increase low-light performance by up to 2.2x. Finally, for the first time, the telephoto camera features a new 3x optical zoom sensor.

Other features of the camera include: