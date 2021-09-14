Apple redesigns iPad mini with all-screen design and more changes

Apple unveils a redesigned iPad mini, as reported earlier. Last year, Apple unveiled a redesigned iPad Air, with iPad Pro like design. This year, iPad mini gets a design treatment with four beautiful finishes and has a more prominent 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The new iPad mini has a brand new A15 Bionic processor, which delivers 80% faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most powerful iPad mini yet. In addition, the new USB-C connector enables faster data transfer, and 5G support enables a speedier internet connection.

The new iPad mini also gets upgraded cameras, including the 12MP selfie camera with Center Stage support. In addition, the new mini iPad also gets 2nd gen Apple Pencil support enabling users to scribble down their thoughts when inspiration strikes, thanks to iPadOS 15.

The new iPad mini provides an exceptional new range of colors and finishes, including pink, starlight, purple, and space grey. Speaking of the display, the iPad mini has a wider all-screen 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with thin boundaries while maintaining its small size. Images and video will be vivid and come right up to the top of the glass due to advanced technologies, including 500 nits of brightness, a P3 broad color gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and complete lamination. In addition, the new landscape stereo speakers, in combination with the redesigned display, provide an outstanding movie-watching experience.



Touch ID has been moved to the top button of the iPad mini, allowing for an all-screen design. Touch ID helps unlock, logging in to applications and for Apple Pay. In addition, the 2nd gen Apple Pencil connects magnetically with the iPad mini and can be wireless charged.

The new iPad mini starts at $499 (WiFi model) and $649 (Celullar model) and will arrive in stores beginning Friday, September 24, and can be ordered today. Apple Pencil 2nd generation costs separate $129.