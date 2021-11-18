Apple to let users repair iPhones and Macs with ‘Self Service Repair’ program

In a surprising newsroom post, Apple announced that it would be giving users the ability to repair Apple products on their own. The “Self Service Repair” program will allow users to complete their repairs with access to Apple genuine parts and tools via a new online store, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups; the M1-based Macs will be eligible soon after.

Initially, users will be able to repair core components like camera, battery, and display. These parts are not very complex to repair, and Apple will also ask customers to review the manual. After that, a customer could order relevant parts from the new store. Other components will be eligible for DIY repair later.

In addition, Apple will also offer customers to return older parts in an effort to promote recycling. The company has an internal program where they use a robot to recycle iPhone parts and have been designing environmentally friendly products. In return, the customers will get credits that could be used in the store. Apple hasn’t announced the cost of the parts to date.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, mentioned in the post.

In the post, Apple strongly suggests that the Self Service Repair program is intended for people with electronic device repair experience only.

“Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.” Apple announces Self Service Repair | via Apple Newsroom

However, it is still unclear if the pricing for the parts that Apple will be offering is good enough as an alternative to the professional repairs that Apple offers?

The news of the Self Service Repair program came as a great initiative from the company that has consistently opposed it. Of course, we all know that Apple has this magic of presenting anything like a feature or something valuable for their customers. However, it might be the government pressure due to which the company has announced such a program. Previously, the U.S government and the FTC have backed the right-to-repair measures.

Apple parts, tools, and manuals are available to individual customers, starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The program will be available early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.