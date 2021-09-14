Apple unveils Watch Series 7, featuring a larger display, more battery life

TL;DR:

Largest and most advanced display in an Apple Watch

Much durable with IP6X and WR50 certification

Runs watchOS 8 with new software enhancements

33% faster charging and comes with a new Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C cable

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399

Apple has announced a redesigned Apple Watch Series 7, with an Always-On Retina display, a much larger screen surface with thinner boundaries. The new series 7 has narrower borders allowing users to interact with more in the same compact size while affecting the watch’s size just slightly.

With softer, more rounded corners, and a display with distinctive refractive edges, Watch Series 7 enables full-screen watch faces and applications to appear to blend seamlessly with the case’s curve.

The larger display of the new series 7 delivers a better user experience with more space for apps to fit in, making it easier to see and operate. Two new watch faces, Contour and Modular Duo, are also created for the seamless display. In addition, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life with the display enhancements and 33% faster charging.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch with a tougher crack-resistant front crystal glass. It’s Apple’s first watch to have an IP6X dust-resistance certification, as well as a WR50 water-resistance rating.

Powered by watchOS 8, the new series 7 watches have an electrical heart sensor, ECG, and Blood Oxygen monitor, which have been proved essential tools for health and wellbeing. In addition, there’s a new Mindfulness app, greater access with Apple Wallet, and feature enhancements to the Messages and Photos app.

Watch Series 7 also features a variety of new band colors and designs and five new aluminum case finishes. Watch Series 7 selection will be available later this autumn.