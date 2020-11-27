Our favorite time of the year is here when we get to go crazy on shopping while saving a good deal at the same time. Black Friday is just around the corner, and the deals worldwide are definitely not coming slow. Working/studying from home has taught us all the importance of investing in a good laptop. If you have been holding yourself back from buying a laptop (the laptop prices have been skyrocketing this year), now is the perfect time to score the hottest of deals on laptops.

Here are some of the best deals from the Black Friday laptop haul:

HP Laptops

This beauty with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB Intel SSD Storage, 16GB Intel Optane memory, 15.6-inch diagonal FHD touch display is up for grabs on a discounted deal. It is available in two shades of grey. It is an ideal work from a home laptop as it gives a seamless performance in power-intensive tasks like video calls and editing software.

You save: $200

The much talked about HP Spectre x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB memory (Onboard), 256GB SSD storage, 13.3-inch diagonal, FHD touch display has also made it to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals. The HP’s tech brilliance is adored for its two touch screen options and out of this world battery.

You save: $230

HP Pavilion 15t with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD storage, 15.6-inch diagonal HD touch display is every gamer’s dream. The laptop is up at a price you guys ought not to miss. The laptop is available in 4 breathtaking shades.

You save: $200

Another ‘door busting deal’ from the Spectre series comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q design (4GB) 16GB memory, 512GB SSD storage 15.6-inch diagonal 4K UHD display. This high-end HP laptop is one of the premium laptops offering a sublime experience. If you are a sucker for stunning displays, this one would definitely seal the deal for you.

You save: $450

This laptop from the HP series has an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB memory, 128GB SSD storage, 15.6-inch diagonal HD display. It is one of the most budget-friendly laptops with a decent performance; ideal for college students.

You save: $20

Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3’s this variant offers Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD storage. The lightweight laptop is ideal for your kids learning from home as it gets the basic tasks done quite seamlessly.

You save: $150

Lenovo Yoga C740 has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD storage with 1920×1080 touchscreen. The budget-friendly laptop does not offer much to the display but still is an economical option if you are looking for a slim, high-performance laptop.

You save: $250

The ancestor of the IdeaPad series offers Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4GB memory, AMD Radeon R4, 64GB eMMC Flash memory. One of the cheapest of the laptops got even cheaper for this year’s most awaited sale. The 14-inch display works great with a relatively slow processor, which is workable if you are not looking for a simple PC.

You save: $110

This one from the Yoga series comes with Intel Core i7, 12GB memory, 512GB SSD storage. This premium laptop is highly responsive with an improved processor and graphics performance. The fingerprint reader makes the process of starting up the laptop even more hassle-free.

You save: $300

This one from the IdeaPad series has AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 12GB memory, 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD. It offers a spectacular resolution with the kind of sharpness that gives a very immersive experience. The large 17-inch screen makes the display even better and is perfect for gamers and binge-watchers.

You save: $60

Apple Laptops

With Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD storage, and a Touch ID, MacBook Air takes things up a notch. Although this one feels heavier than its predecessor, its Magic Keyboard clearly steals the show. MacBook Air offers a good battery life and has its case made from recycled aluminum (for the environmentalists out there).

You save: $200

Apple MacBook Pro comes with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, 512GB SSD storage. MacBook Pro offers a stunning 16inch display while keeping it 0.64 inches slim at the same time. Get your hands on one of the most powerful MacBooks Apple has ever produced at a discounted price.

You save: $250

This variant of MacBook Pro offers Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD offers exceptional battery life with enhanced performance (from its predecessor). Faster than a lot of the laptops in this range, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is an ideal work laptop.

You save: $150

Microsoft Laptops

Microsoft Surface is a touchscreen laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD. Surface 3 offers a very comfortable keyboard and is an ‘ultraportable’ lightweight laptop. With an interface similar to Microsoft’s phones’, Surface 3 is a great choice for users of all ages.

You save: $300

Same as the one mentioned above, this one comes with similar features; Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD. It’s the memory that distinct this one. The color offered is Cobalt blue, which looks very neat. If you are looking for a cheaper option with reasonable memory, then this one is it for you.

You save: $300

Surface Go is an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 laptop with 8GB memory, 256GB SSD storage. The laptop is available in an elegant ice blue shade. It is a very stylish and slim laptop, ideal for students who take their laptops to campus. Battery, however, not as powerful, still works for less power-intensive tasks for a longer period of time.

You save: $100

Dell Laptops

Inspiron 15 is an HD touchscreen laptop with Intel Core i7, 12GB memory, 512GB SSD storage. Heavier than Microsoft laptops, Dell’s Inspiron 5 is still a high performance and a rather common office laptop. The laptop is available in Black.

You save: $200

Dell XPS offers touch UHD+, Intel Core i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD storage. It is one of Dell’s finest laptops when it comes to design. The laptop has a wide, immersive 13.4-inch display with good battery life. It is a high-performance laptop and is available in two colors; Black and Platinum Silver.

You save: $370

Dell XPS 17-inch is a UDH+ touchscreen laptop with Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 2060, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop has brilliant graphics with seamless performance. The audio is better than its predecessor, and so is the battery life.

You save: $150

ASUS Laptops

ASUS TFU gaming 15.6-inch offers Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD storage. This budget-friendly gaming laptop has an amazing battery life with breathtaking graphics. Get it at an unbelievably discounted price this Friday.

You save: $200

Another ASUS marvel offering Intel Core i7, 16GB memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 1TB SSD storage is up for grabs at a reduced price this Friday. It is very lightweight for a gaming laptop with a long battery life. Its sleek design makes it even more appealing to gamers.

You save: $330

Same as above but with Ultra HD display offering Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 1TB SSD storage is also available at a discounted price. This powerful gaming laptop comes with enhanced resolution and almost the same battery life as its predecessor.

You save: $150

So, upgrade your laptop with one of these amazing deals before the sale ends.

Until Cyber Monday!