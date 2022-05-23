How to Watch Nvidia, Microsoft, and AMD’s Computex 2022 keynotes

Technology is evolving, and the tech giants are taking bold steps to bring some indispensable changes and upgrades. The Computex 2022 is just hours away and will feature the technology leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Microsoft.

Computex 2022 is for all those technology enthusiasts who want to see stunning changes and upgrades. This year’s Computex 2022 will feature keynote speeches from top industry leaders. It wouldn’t have been possible for the big tech companies to unite under one shelter without the Computex 2022.

There would be exciting announcements from Computex. The program is taking place in Taipei, Taiwan and the timing of showing up for each tech giant will be different. Here’s how to watch the Computex 2022.

How to watch AMD’s keynote?

You won’t like to miss the AMD’S keynote. It’ll announce the stunning features of upcoming hardware and AMD’s chips to revolutionize the digital world. It is expected that AMD CEO Lisa Su will speak in a keynote titled “AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience”. AMD has brought innovations and upgrades in the laptop and desktop performance and this AMD’s keynote will most probably highlight all of those.

Not sure when 2 PM GMT +8 is? Check out the times below to see when the AMD Computex 2022 keynote goes live! https://t.co/8YYUw0jOAk pic.twitter.com/ogTHWaKYwI — AMD (@AMD) May 21, 2022

There are also some rumors that the company will reveal the Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs. This desktop will use the X670E, X670, and B650 motherboards that support the AM5 platform. Moreover, it is most likely that Nvidia will highlight the omniverse and tremendous opportunities in 3D simulations and AI.

The next level of technological adaptation and the role of AI will be the primary focus of their YouTube presentation. You can watch AMD’s keynote on YouTube when it goes online on Monday, May 23rd at 2 AM ET, 11 PM PT, or 2 PM local time in Taipei. If you’re still blank about the timing, you can see the timing conversion chart posted on Twitter by AMD.

How to watch Microsoft’s keynote?

Microsoft is doing everything in its power to upgrade and update Windows 11. Lately. Microsoft is running multiple tests and upgrades to boost trust and service efficiency. At this year’s Computex 2022, Microsoft will highlight the importance of perfect integration of Windows and Android and how this marriage between the app and Windows can bring limitless worth for the customers.

Moreover, there might be some changes to the desktop of Windows 11 with the addition of an optional web search. Microsoft wants to see lightweight interactive content as the future of windows. Microsoft’s keynote includes a talk from Panos Panay, the product officer. The title of the keynote is simply “A conversation about Window 11 with Panos Panay and Nicole Dezen.”

This means the major announcement would be for the Windows 11 and stunning new features. Watch Microsoft’s keynote on their official YouTube channel on May 23rd at 3:30 AM ET/ 12:30 AM PT, or 3:30 PM local time in Taipei.

How to watch Nvidia’s keynote?

Nvidia’s keynote is going to be a thrilling experience for computer and hardware enthusiasts. To bring genuine joy to the audience, Nvidia will display six speakers, including Ian Buck, the company’s vice president; Michael Kagan, the CTO of Nvidia; and Jeff Fisher, the senior vice president of GeForce. They’ll cover a wide range of topics, such as content creation, gaming, accelerated computing, and data center solutions.

The title of Nvidia’s keynote is “how accelerated computing is revolutionizing networking, data center solutions, gaming, content creation, and more”. Moreover, an expected lengthy discussion on AI is also expected, as it is bringing major changes in the world of technology more than ever before.

It’s unlikely that Nvidia will announce the new graphic, but that possibility can’t be ruled out completely. You can watch Nvidia’s keynote live from their YouTube channel on May 23rd at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT, 11 AM at the local time of Taipei.

Wrap up

The computers have become an inevitable part of our life and without them, nothing big can be accomplished. The hardware and software parts of a computer are even more important and when we combine them all under AI and VR, things get even more complicated. This year’s Computex 2022 is uniting the three big tech companies including Nvidia, Microsoft, and AMD.

Together, these big names will thrill the audience with stunning announcements and most essential technological updates. To watch either of these keynotes, follow the instructions given in the article. The event is taking place in Taipei, Taiwan on May 23rd.