Playstation and Xbox Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Friday is a significant event for gaming nerds since they get a lot of deals on the games. They look forward to this day for the whole year. If you are one of them, we’ve got you covered. These are the best gaming deals that we can find online for gamers around the globe. Enjoy these amazing Black Friday deals on PlayStation and Xbox products.

PlayStation Deals:

$20 off on PlayStation Plus membership for 12 straight months is not a bad deal for those who are die-hard gamers. The original cost of the membership is $60 a year, which means a dozen of games for free plus discounts on countless others. This membership is a great deal as you can get it for the whole year for just $40. Get Digital Code Now from Amazon.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headphone is an excellent wireless headset and is one of the gamers’ favorite wireless gaming headsets. It comes with a collection of dongles and can be paired with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and most smartphones. It works great with wires/dongles, but you can also connect with Bluetooth, depending on the requirement. However, Bluetooth might cause latency issues with the adapters. Nevertheless, it’s a great deal if you want to grab it. The original price is $100, down to just $75 with a $25 discount.

PS5/PS4 Game Deals:

Black Friday deals on games for consoles are also live now. Gaming nerds can get their hands on the latest and greatest games at a discounted price. These are the amazing deals that we could find for you online this Black Friday:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available for a reduced price of $40 on the PlayStation store. The original price is $50, and you’ll be getting a discount of $10 on purchase. It is a limited-time offer and is ending on 30th November 2021. Get this 20% discount if you’re interested in this game.

The Last of Us part II is on sale with $20 Off. The original price of the game is $40. However, the current price is $19.93, which is around $20.

Another great deal on a game, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, is available on Walmart. You can get the game for just $25, originally priced at $59 on Walmart. The game also has a good rating on the Walmart website.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy for PlayStation 4 is available for just $29 after a discount of $10. The original price of Amazon is $40.

Just Dance 2022 for PlayStation 5 is on sale with a discounted price of $25 from the original price of $50. You save $25. The deal is available for PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox Digital Code, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch. However, the discount is only available for PlayStation and Xbox games.

Marvel fans rejoice; Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PlayStation 4 and 5 is available at a discount. The game is available for $50 after a discount of $20 from the original price of $70.

Guardians of the Galaxy with Walmart’s exclusive Steelbook for PlayStation 4 is on a discount with a $25 price tag. The game is available on Walmart. The original price is $60, and you get $35 Off.

Xbox Game Deals:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 month membership (digital code) is available for$15.

A 3-month subscription Xbox Game Pass for PC is available at a discount of $10. So you just have to pay $20 instead of $30.

Xbox X/S/One Game Deals:

