The Batman movie delayed to March 2022

2020 strikes again as Warner Bros. has delayed the release of The Batman, along with other movies to 2022 and onwards. The Bat-fans will have to wait until 2022 to watch Caped Crusador on the big screen. However, the Matrix 4 release has been moved up a few months earlier. The Variety reports that Warner Bros. has delayed the release date of Robert Pattinson’s, The Batman movie to 2022, affecting other movies like The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2.

Previously, Robert Pattinson’s dark knight was set to release on October 1, 2020. As Dune now occupies October 1, 2020 date (previously set to release on December 18, 2020), the new release date for The Batman is reportedly set to March 4, 2022.

Warner Bros. also pushed forward The Flash and Shazam 2. The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller has been moved up to November 4, 2022, from June 3, 2022, release, which was initially occupied by Shazam 2. The upcoming Shazam 2 will now be released on June 2, 2023. However, there are no signs of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam’s release date, as it was previously planned on December 22, 2021. It is expected that the movie will get a release date before Shazam 2.

Meanwhile, Matrix 4 fans can rejoice as they will be able to see Keanu Reeves‘ Neo in the upcoming sci-fi thriller sooner than previously planned. Matrix 4 is set to release on December 22, 2021, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

The Batman official logo / via Warner Bros.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. says that the new release dates shuffle is not just because of Dune’s release date but also due to production delays. Previously, The Batman production was halted as Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus. The production was resumed after he got a green signal in September.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns have impacted the theater and movie industry around the globe. The good news is that the Wonder Woman 1984 is still set to release on December 25, 2020. Warner Bros. is not the only entertainment company to move the release dates. Disney also moved several movie release dates amid covid19.