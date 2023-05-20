Top 100 Technology Blogs for Guest Posting

The world of technology is constantly growing and changing, making it essential to stay up-to-date on the latest developments. Guest posting is a great way to stay informed and build your brand awareness. Whether you’re a tech startup, an established tech company, or just a tech enthusiast, guest posting gives you the opportunity to get your name out there. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 100 tech blogs for guest posting, including their Domain Authority (DA), Page Authority (PA), and monthly traffic.

No. Blog Name Domain Authority Page Authority Traffic 1. TechCrunch 98 97 10.9M 2. Lifehacker 93 90 7.5M 3. CNET 94 92 11.8M 4. The Verge 93 90 8M 5. Gizmodo 90 87 7.1M 6. Mashable 92 89 7.4M 7. Engadget 92 88 5.6M 8. Wired 93 90 8M 9. ZDNet 90 87 6.2M 10. Ars Technica 90 88 4.7M 11. Digital Trends 88 85 5.3M 12. PCMag 86 83 10.7M 13. iTechPost 64 62 3M 14. Tom’s Guide 77 74 1.5M 15. TechRadar 82 79 6.7M 16. MakeUseOf 86 83 5.1M 17. TechSpot 79 76 2.6M 18. ExtremeTech 83 80 3.1M 19. Tech Times 73 70 2.3M 20. TechRepublic 83 79 4.6M 21. SlashGear 79 76 2M 22. Android Authority 83 80 3.9M 23. Geek.com 77 74 1.8M 24. The Next Web 92 88 5.1M 25. Techworm 61 58 811K 26. Geeky Gadgets 74 71 1.5M 27. Techaeris 66 63 1.2M 28. Softonic 80 77 2.3M 29. TechGenyz 57 54 1.2M 30. TechSling 62 59 1.2M 31. iPhone Hacks 70 67 883K 32. Tech News World 74 71 1.3M 33. XDA Developers 74 71 1.8M 34. TechGig 60 57 1M 35. Pocket-lint 74 71 1.4M 36. Computerworld 80 77 2.5M 37. TechWorm 50 47 1.1M 38. Geek Culture 64 61 1.1M 39. TechBuzz 61 58 843K 40. TechJuice 58 55 737K 41. AddictiveTips 74 71 1.7M 42. AndroidGuys 65 62 1.1M 43. 9to5Mac 89 86 7.1M 44. PC World 83 79 4.5M 45. Tech Guide 63 60 1.2M 46. Android Police 82 79 3.6M 47. Tech Advisor 77 74 2.1M 48. TechNutty 54 51 1M 49. TechTage 56 53 887K 50. TechnoBuffalo 74 71 1.4M 51. TechCoppertino 62 59 1.1M 52. Recode 90 86 2.7M 53. Neowin 77 74 1.6M 54. Phone Arena 79 76 2.2M 55. Techify Tech Blog 51 48 805K 56. Fast Company 92 88 5.3M 57. Techdirt 79 76 1.8M 58. Android Central 78 75 1.8M 59. Tech News Today 66 63 1.2M 60. Digital Inspiration 71 68 1.3M 61. Techaeris 66 63 1.2M 62. TechJuice 58 55 737K 63. Techworld 79 76 2.1M 64. Tech Buzz Feed 67 64 1.2M 65. Tech News Guru 55 52 717K 66. Tech Viral 55 52 1.3M 67. Tech Insider 89 86 4.4M 68. Pocketnow 75 72 1.5M 69. TechDomes 59 56 912K 70. Yahoo Tech 90 86 5.1M 71. All About Microsoft 77 74 1.7M 72. Tech Leaks 58 55 1M 73. Techno Blink 57 54 887K 74. Android Pit 77 74 2.2M 75. Tech News Tube 57 54 862K 76. Tech2 73 70 1.6M 77. The Hacker News 84 81 5.3M 78. Windows Central 78 75 1.9M 79. TechGumbo 57 54 786K 80. Techdirt 79 76 1.8M 81. Android Headlines 80 77 3.3M 82. BGR India 66 63 1.4M 83. TechEngage 74 69 737K 84. Tech Tree India 60 57 798K 85. Silicon Republic 79 76 2.1M 86. TechArena Nigeria 54 51 771K 87. Silicon UK 77 74 1.5M 88. Cult of Mac 78 75 2.1M 89. The Loop 81 78 2.6M 90. Apple Insider 79 76 1.9M 91. iPhone in Canada 70 67 886K 92. Cult of Android 73 70 1.6M 93. Android Guys UK 65 62 1.1M 94. Android Beat 70 67 899K 95. Android Headlines Canada 80 77 3.3M 96. AppAdvice 77 74 2M 97. Macworld UK 75 72 1.5M 98. App Store Story 63 60 1.1M 99. AppStorm 78 75 2M 100. MacRumors 87 84 5.5M

Conclusion

Guest posting on tech blogs is an effective way to build your brand and stay informed on the latest developments. We hope this list of the top 100 tech blogs for guest posting helps you find the right platform for your needs. With their Domain Authority and Page Authority, as well as monthly traffic, you can make sure you’re getting the most out of your guest post.