Top 100 Technology Blogs for Guest Posting

The world of technology is constantly growing and changing, making it essential to stay up-to-date on the latest developments. Guest posting is a great way to stay informed and build your brand awareness. Whether you’re a tech startup, an established tech company, or just a tech enthusiast, guest posting gives you the opportunity to get your name out there. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 100 tech blogs for guest posting, including their Domain Authority (DA), Page Authority (PA), and monthly traffic.
|No.
|Blog Name
|Domain Authority
|Page Authority
|Traffic
|1.
|TechCrunch
|98
|97
|10.9M
|2.
|Lifehacker
|93
|90
|7.5M
|3.
|CNET
|94
|92
|11.8M
|4.
|The Verge
|93
|90
|8M
|5.
|Gizmodo
|90
|87
|7.1M
|6.
|Mashable
|92
|89
|7.4M
|7.
|Engadget
|92
|88
|5.6M
|8.
|Wired
|93
|90
|8M
|9.
|ZDNet
|90
|87
|6.2M
|10.
|Ars Technica
|90
|88
|4.7M
|11.
|Digital Trends
|88
|85
|5.3M
|12.
|PCMag
|86
|83
|10.7M
|13.
|iTechPost
|64
|62
|3M
|14.
|Tom’s Guide
|77
|74
|1.5M
|15.
|TechRadar
|82
|79
|6.7M
|16.
|MakeUseOf
|86
|83
|5.1M
|17.
|TechSpot
|79
|76
|2.6M
|18.
|ExtremeTech
|83
|80
|3.1M
|19.
|Tech Times
|73
|70
|2.3M
|20.
|TechRepublic
|83
|79
|4.6M
|21.
|SlashGear
|79
|76
|2M
|22.
|Android Authority
|83
|80
|3.9M
|23.
|Geek.com
|77
|74
|1.8M
|24.
|The Next Web
|92
|88
|5.1M
|25.
|Techworm
|61
|58
|811K
|26.
|Geeky Gadgets
|74
|71
|1.5M
|27.
|Techaeris
|66
|63
|1.2M
|28.
|Softonic
|80
|77
|2.3M
|29.
|TechGenyz
|57
|54
|1.2M
|30.
|TechSling
|62
|59
|1.2M
|31.
|iPhone Hacks
|70
|67
|883K
|32.
|Tech News World
|74
|71
|1.3M
|33.
|XDA Developers
|74
|71
|1.8M
|34.
|TechGig
|60
|57
|1M
|35.
|Pocket-lint
|74
|71
|1.4M
|36.
|Computerworld
|80
|77
|2.5M
|37.
|TechWorm
|50
|47
|1.1M
|38.
|Geek Culture
|64
|61
|1.1M
|39.
|TechBuzz
|61
|58
|843K
|40.
|TechJuice
|58
|55
|737K
|41.
|AddictiveTips
|74
|71
|1.7M
|42.
|AndroidGuys
|65
|62
|1.1M
|43.
|9to5Mac
|89
|86
|7.1M
|44.
|PC World
|83
|79
|4.5M
|45.
|Tech Guide
|63
|60
|1.2M
|46.
|Android Police
|82
|79
|3.6M
|47.
|Tech Advisor
|77
|74
|2.1M
|48.
|TechNutty
|54
|51
|1M
|49.
|TechTage
|56
|53
|887K
|50.
|TechnoBuffalo
|74
|71
|1.4M
|51.
|TechCoppertino
|62
|59
|1.1M
|52.
|Recode
|90
|86
|2.7M
|53.
|Neowin
|77
|74
|1.6M
|54.
|Phone Arena
|79
|76
|2.2M
|55.
|Techify Tech Blog
|51
|48
|805K
|56.
|Fast Company
|92
|88
|5.3M
|57.
|Techdirt
|79
|76
|1.8M
|58.
|Android Central
|78
|75
|1.8M
|59.
|Tech News Today
|66
|63
|1.2M
|60.
|Digital Inspiration
|71
|68
|1.3M
|61.
|Techaeris
|66
|63
|1.2M
|62.
|TechJuice
|58
|55
|737K
|63.
|Techworld
|79
|76
|2.1M
|64.
|Tech Buzz Feed
|67
|64
|1.2M
|65.
|Tech News Guru
|55
|52
|717K
|66.
|Tech Viral
|55
|52
|1.3M
|67.
|Tech Insider
|89
|86
|4.4M
|68.
|Pocketnow
|75
|72
|1.5M
|69.
|TechDomes
|59
|56
|912K
|70.
|Yahoo Tech
|90
|86
|5.1M
|71.
|All About Microsoft
|77
|74
|1.7M
|72.
|Tech Leaks
|58
|55
|1M
|73.
|Techno Blink
|57
|54
|887K
|74.
|Android Pit
|77
|74
|2.2M
|75.
|Tech News Tube
|57
|54
|862K
|76.
|Tech2
|73
|70
|1.6M
|77.
|The Hacker News
|84
|81
|5.3M
|78.
|Windows Central
|78
|75
|1.9M
|79.
|TechGumbo
|57
|54
|786K
|80.
|Techdirt
|79
|76
|1.8M
|81.
|Android Headlines
|80
|77
|3.3M
|82.
|BGR India
|66
|63
|1.4M
|83.
|TechEngage
|74
|69
|737K
|84.
|Tech Tree India
|60
|57
|798K
|85.
|Silicon Republic
|79
|76
|2.1M
|86.
|TechArena Nigeria
|54
|51
|771K
|87.
|Silicon UK
|77
|74
|1.5M
|88.
|Cult of Mac
|78
|75
|2.1M
|89.
|The Loop
|81
|78
|2.6M
|90.
|Apple Insider
|79
|76
|1.9M
|91.
|iPhone in Canada
|70
|67
|886K
|92.
|Cult of Android
|73
|70
|1.6M
|93.
|Android Guys UK
|65
|62
|1.1M
|94.
|Android Beat
|70
|67
|899K
|95.
|Android Headlines Canada
|80
|77
|3.3M
|96.
|AppAdvice
|77
|74
|2M
|97.
|Macworld UK
|75
|72
|1.5M
|98.
|App Store Story
|63
|60
|1.1M
|99.
|AppStorm
|78
|75
|2M
|100.
|MacRumors
|87
|84
|5.5M
Conclusion
Guest posting on tech blogs is an effective way to build your brand and stay informed on the latest developments. We hope this list of the top 100 tech blogs for guest posting helps you find the right platform for your needs. With their Domain Authority and Page Authority, as well as monthly traffic, you can make sure you’re getting the most out of your guest post.
