How to open the classic System Control Panel screen on Windows 10

June 30, 2021

Screenshot of How to open classic control panel system of Windows 10

Since Windows 8, Microsoft has been revamping and tweaking Windows’ UI. Recently, Microsoft has unveiled Windows 11, its “Next Generation of Windows,” on June 24. In the October 2020 update (20H2), Microsoft removed the classic Control Panel’s system info from Windows 10. In their effort to shift settings to the main Settings app, Microsoft moved the classic “System” control panel to the main app under Settings>System>About on Windows 10. However, it was not completely wiped out though users can access it via a workaround.

There are two methods for getting that classic system info screen back. Both are mentioned below. Follow the simple steps to make it work.

Method 1:

Here are the steps to open hidden classic Control Panel’s System info screen on Windows 10.

  1. Press Windows + R to open Run Dialog Box

    At first, you need to open the Run dialog by pressing “Windows + R.”

    Screenshot of Run Dialog box in Windows 10

  2. Copy the command given below and paste in Run dialogue

    Copy the line given below and paste it in the text field:

    explorer.exe shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}Screenshot of Run Dialog with command of Classic Control Panel in Windows 10

  3. Press Ok and proceed

That’s it. Now right-click This PC desktop icon, and open Properties to see the page of the System Control Panel where you can find the specs of your PC, the old way. Now the properties will always take you to the old System screen in Control Panel.

Screenshot of Classic System control panel in Winows 10

Method 2:

Here’s another way of doing it. Follow the step to create a shortcut on the desktop that will help you open the System Control Panel right away with just a click.

  1. Create a new shortcut on your desktop screen.screenshot of selecting a new shortcut folder from menu on desktop
  2. In “Type Location,” copy and insert the following command, 
    explorer.exe shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}
    Screenshot of Opening Classic System Control Panel from shortcut folder in Windows 10.
  3. Now, you need to name the shortcut, whatever you desire. Let it be “About System” for namesake.Screenshot of the pop-up box where users can name the shortcut folder
  4. Every time, you would open this shortcut, it will bring you the System Control Panel page with every possible ease.Screenshot of Classic System control panel in Winows 10.

These were the two methods to get the classic System Control Panel info screen back after new Windows 10 updates.

