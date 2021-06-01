How to use and configure the Action Center in Windows 10

TechEngage

Ever since Windows 10 has launched its notification panel, named Action Center, the notifications have improved greatly with time from Windows 7’s balloon notifications. Notifications carry significant pieces of information and also deal with the aspect of user interaction. Hence, their configuration, usage, and management should also be the subject of utmost attention. Therefore, we have brought the guide for using and configuring the new Action Center in Windows 10.

Following are the quick steps to manage your Action Center on Windows 10.

  1. Find the icon of Action Center

    At the bottom left corner of the screen, there will be a message-shaped icon. Screenshot of The icon of Notification Center in Windows 10

  2. The notifications

    The messages from the applications appear on the panel.Notifications on Notification Center in Windows 10

  3. Quick actions

    At the bottom of the panel, there will be Quick actions in their collapsed form. You can change the notification sender app through Settings which is discussed later.Screenshot of Collapsed Quick Action panel on Notification Center in Windows 10

  4. Expanded Quick actions

    You can expand the Quick action panel and also explore other apps as well.Screenshot of Expanded Quick Actions in Notification Center of Windows 10

  5. Enter Settings

    Open “Settings” from the Start menu and click “System.”Screenshot of System tab in Settings of Windows 10

  6. Notifications and actions tab

    Open the “Notifications & actions tab” to customize the Notification Center and Quick action panels.Screenshot of Notifications and actions tab in Settings of Windows 10

  7. Edit Quick action panel

    If you need to customize the Quick action panel, then find “Edit your quick actions” and click on it. The expanded Quick actions panel will suddenly pop up where you can pin and unpin features there. Screenshot of Edit Quick action panel

  8. Manage the apps

    By scrolling down merely on the same page, you will find “Get notifications from these senders.” Just enable the desired apps and turn off the undesired app. Manage the sender apps in Setting of Windows 10

Following these steps, you can manage and configure the Notifications Center on your PC easily.

