Microsoft to announce next-gen of Windows on June 24th

On June 24th, Microsoft plans to hold its second Windows event, where they would show off “what’s next for Windows.” One of the invited images featured what looks like the new Windows logo with two vertical bars shining out of the window, creating a shape reminiscent of the number 11. In addition to the animated image, Microsoft also released a video demonstrating how the horizontal bars were purposely ignored.

It is also notable that Microsoft’s Windows event starts at 11 AM ET, contrary to its typical start time for Windows and Surface events. According to a Microsoft exec who signed up for the event, Yusuf Mehdi said in his tweet, “been this excited for a new version of Windows since Windows 95!”.

The invitation also came one week after Satya Nadella teased an upcoming “next-generation Windows” announcement in Build 2021 keynote. Nadella promised Microsoft would soon share “one of the most significant updates to Windows in a decade.”

If Microsoft is actually prepared for the transition to Windows 11, we should expect a number of big changes in the interface. Windows will undergo a “sweeping visual rejuvenation” as a result of Microsoft’s Sun Valley project codename. Visually, the redesign includes rounded corners on components like the Start menu, giving the interface a more modern appearance. In addition to the Sun Valley update, Microsoft may redevelop its Windows app store so that users can access third-party commerce features.

On May 18, Prior to the announcement of this event, Microsoft has shelved the development of Windows 10X, an OS variant that was originally slated for dual-screen devices. 10X was developed specifically for single-screen devices to potentially compete better with Chrome OS.