10 Holiday Gifts for Students Who Love Android

Who doesn’t love to get gifts for the holidays? Everybody loves it! Even if you are not a kid for a while, you could place this thought in your mind: “What surprise will I get this Christmas?”

Don’t worry about this, because Android’s Santa has prepared something interesting for you. Let’s find out what’s in his bag right now!

1. Netflix

Imagine that all the best series, tv-shows, and movies are in your pocket now. You don’t need to be online every time, choose your plan, and enjoy full subscription benefits. The price depends on the plan, and it may vary from $8.99 to $16.99 per month. Watch unlimited tv shows and favorite movies on your TV, laptop, tablet, and phone in good quality, HD, or Ultra HD for the free first month.

Join Netflix and spend your cozy December eves with the right movies!

2. EssayShark: Expert Homework Helper

What could be worse than the duty of your teacher? Possibly, only the Christmas eve spend writing your unfinished essay. Luckily, you may find your savior among Android apps for students. The main point you should add this app to your must-have list – this is free! Just place your order whether you need to write an essay, provide with the topic or mention that you need help with it, and wait for writers to send you the bids!

With this writing tool for students, you will get a reliable academic well-written essay. Save you and your friend’s winter holidays!

Find out more about the benefits you get with this service on the EssayShark.com review.

3. YouTube Music – Stream Songs & Music Videos

Do you have a friend that is in love with music? Present to them a premium subscription just for $11.99 per month. With this app, you will get not only unlimited access to music but to videos as well. Watch and listen without ads with a locked main screen on your device!

4. Smule – The Social Singing App

What may be better than listen to music? Creating your own in the right answer! Get a year membership for $99, unlock the popular songs, and sing with friends! Make new friends worldwide singing favorite songs together.

Other features are the unlimited songs and the possibility to sing solo, ads-free, and premium audio filters. Sound like a star!

5. Kindle

The greatest gift for books-addicted people is a Kindle subscription. This is the app based on popular Amazon product Kindle paper-white e-book. The price is $9.99 per month, but right now, you can get six months for just $29.97. Don’t you agree, that this is the price just for one book and with this app, all the world libraries are opened to you?

Read any of your favorite authors and literature without visiting a library.

6. Enlight Pixaloop – Photo Animator & Photo Editor

When you are looking for something special, try Pixaloop! It is not an ordinary photo editor. With this app, you will unleash your creativity and boost up your passion for photography. Just imagine your photography to be live as a movie.

Make a creative gift just for $3.99 a month, $19.99 a year, or $39.99 for a one-off purchase.

7. Daily Yoga – Yoga Fitness Plans

Is your friend raving about a professional yoga class? We have one great idea for you to amaze them! Download pro version for $9.99 per month, $39.99 per year, or make the one-off purchase for $199. Somebody may see this present a little bit expensive, but your health (or your friend’s health) worth this!

With this app, you will unlock weight control plans, body sculpture tasks, over 100 yoga classes, and the great community.

8. Komoot — Cycling, Hiking & Mountain Biking Maps

Plan your perfect active holidays with Komoot! Do you or your friend love adventures and spend time on mountains, tracking, hiking, or cycling? Get lifetime access to offline world maps for $30.

Download Komoot and plan your outdoor adventures! Save topographic maps with one tap, differentiate hiking paths, singletracks, paved roads, terrain, and land cover with one glance. Add highlights, photos, and tips and build your adventure book that’ll store your favorite experiences. Save them for private usage or share them with the community to receive feedback and to inspire friends outdoor folks. Follow your fellows and like-minded explorers to keep up with their outdoor adventures.

9. SoloLearn: Learn to Code

The IT discipline is trendy now among students. Even if your studies are not connected to IT, you or your friend may decide to learn for yourself. It is necessary knowledge for every modern youth because this will help to build the future.

The beneficial present to learn code is SoloLearn. This app pro access costs $4,99 Monthly and $47,99 annually. Join millions of other coders for any time anywhere access to many coding assignments and topics. Write and run code in the mobile code editor, get inspired through real-life code samples, and interact in community conversations along the way.

10. Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker

Choose your mood and add activities you’ve been doing during the day. You can also add notes as in a diary. Daylio is collecting activities and recorded feelings in the calendar and statistics. This diary will help you to understand your habits better. Present it to your friend who loves to keep track of the activities and create patterns to become more productive!

A premium version costs $9.99, which allows an unlimited number of goals, adds more mood selections, and removes ads.

Our Verdict

Ho ho ho! Now you have a lot of ideas in Santa’s bag. With this helpful list, you may not only decide what you would like to ask as a gift but get some ideas of what to present as well.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!