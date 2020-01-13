Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks: Four cameras, Infinity-O display, and 5G

Samsung will unveil the new flagship Galaxy S20 along with clamshell galaxy fold on February 11, 2020. But the smartphone has been leaked on the internet confirming the name, Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11. You see, 20 is greater than 11. Hence, the name 20 is better. Also, it’s the start of a new decade with 2020. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The live images of the phone revealed that the new phone would come with an Infinity-O display, with a centered camera hole unlike Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The phone will have an array of rear cameras. Just like the predecessor, it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has four rear cameras, as seen in the leaked picture, along with a microphone and flash.

The plus model of the flagship series was considered the highest-end phones in the Galaxy S series for now. This time, Samsung is reportedly launching three flagships named as Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. These phones will have different display sizes and, most importantly, different camera lenses. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumored to launch with a new 12MP 1.8μm primary image sensor along with an ultra-wide, micro, and telephoto lens. A similar camera setup can be seen in recently announced Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite.

Here are the leaked images of the upcoming smartphone by Samsung:

Speaking of internals, the global S20 will rock Exynos 990 SoC; however, the U.S model is said to have Snapdragon 865 paired with Snapdragon X55 modem, which enables 5G. It will come with 4G and 5G variants, depending on the region.

Disclaimer: These are leaks that we gathered from the sources mentioned. None of it is officially confirmed; only the source is trusted because of their history with leaks.

Source: XDA-Developers