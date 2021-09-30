OnePlus 6, 6T are finally getting a stable Android 11 update

Three years old phone from OnePlus is finally getting the long-awaited Android 11 update. The company has now released a stable build for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices with bug fixes and improvements.

Last month, the OnePlus 6 and 6T got an Android 11 software update based on OxygenOS. It brought a whole new set of features and UI changes; however, it was buggy. The latest stable build, OxygenOS 11.1.1, fixes all the battery drain issues found in the previous update and updates the security patch to September 2021. Not only this, but the new update also brings improved network connectivity, gyro sensitivity, and system stability.

The update is rolling out randomly to limited users right now; however, a broad audience will get the update once it secures the checkmark of the stable build. Below is the changelog of the latest OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T:

System:

Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating

Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity

Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network:

Optimized network connection stability

If you’re impatient, you can also manually update your OnePlus devices using an app from the Google Play store named “Oxygen Updater.” It will let you download the latest build, which you can later flash using the given guide in the app. However, it is better to wait for the official build to avoid any issues.