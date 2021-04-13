This tiny washing machine will let you clean your earbuds in minutes

The earbuds are undoubtedly one of the widely used accessories. Referring to their usage, they always remain vulnerable to dusty particles. They accumulate dirt, and who can’t forget about them being sweaty. That dirt can also get inside the speakers and distort the sound. Users have already been employing various ways to clean their earbuds. Now, there may be another solution coming down the road.

There has been successful crowdfunding for raising enough money for the production of a mini-washer for Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and other earbuds. The manufacturer touts its product as a “whole new cleaning solution for your wireless stereo” that can clean user’s earbuds in minutes.

Image: Kickstarter

On April 6, the Cardlax EarBuds Washer (EBW) project launched on Kickstarter, offering pledges for $33 a pop. Almost £30,000 ($41,200) has been pledged thus far to the project, which was initially set a target of £3,639 but was reached the next day. The campaign will run for another 56 days.

Cardlax EarBuds Washer (EBW) is designed to eliminate the pocket dirt and ear wax that can gather on AirPods and earbuds. The device resembles a top-loading washing machine, with a rotating cylindrical sponge that rolls earbuds against the sponge-covered inner walls of the device. After spraying some alcohol cleaning fluid on the earbuds, the process is said to bring them back to life. A small brush with a rotating top can be used to clear debris from AirPod or earbud gauzes.

Image: Kickstarter

The Cardlax EBW has got to be a really cool gadget, and it’s a well-made concept. The company claims that it is compatible with around 99% of the earbuds currently available in the market. From the outside, it may look somewhat similar to a case for Apple’s AirPods, albeit a much larger one. It looks like a top-load washing machine once you open it – but it isn’t. On the left side, there is a brush, and on the right, there is a spray with a spinner that is a sponge. It currently has 1,210 backers on Kickstarter for the Cardlax EarBuds Washer. This project will remain available on the crowdfunding site for 56 more days. They’re only available for 890 units, and they can ship anywhere in the world. Watch the product video below: