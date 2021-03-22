Released sometime around September 2020, the Xiaomi Poco X3 shot itself onto the budget phone scene to become one of the most compelling and feature-rich phones under £200 ($275). With a 120Hz Dot Display, 64MP Quad-Camera setup, the commendable Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (yes, that’s 5G connectivity), and more insane features, the Poco X3 is more kitted out than the iPhone 12. But, there’s one blistering problem, i.e., the Poco X3 isn’t available in the US or many other countries around the world! So, what if you’re looking for phone options best alternatives to Poco X3 with similar features and at a similar price point? There are hundreds of great budget phones to pick from on Amazon, and it can be quite difficult to pick which offers the right blend of affordability and features. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this roundup of the best alternatives to the Poco X3 for 2021 on Amazon.

With the Pixel 4a, Google has taken an entirely different direction from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi with their Poco X3. The Pixel and the Poco are polar opposites. Whilst the Poco X3 is all about impressive specs with 120Hz and Quad-Cameras and fancy “gamer” features, the Pixel 4a is more understated and simpler. So, why compare these two phones? That’s because I prefer Google’s direction over Xiaomi.

To understand the Pixel 4a is to recognize why it exists: that camera. Hands down, even after being out for nearly a year now, easily takes better photos than any other camera under $700, and it achieves that with only one camera. Google has put its focus into refining its absolutely stellar image processing and tuning its trusty camera sensor to bring the best images around. Photos were taken on the Pixel 4a wipe the floor with the Poco X3, and it achieves it with only a 12.2MP sensor.

HDR+ makes your photos look better by automatically adjusting for color and lighting. You can even take photos of the Milky Way. All it takes is one tap in Night Sight mode. This isn’t just marketing guff; low-light performance on this camera is seriously impressive. Capture beautiful portraits where the background fades into an artful blur for a DSLR-quality look. The AI-enhanced portrait mode still destroys even the iPhone 12’s portrait mode, and the Pixel 4a doesn’t even have a depth sensor!

The display is a big and beautiful OLED panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080. Whilst it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, I think most people would appreciate the true blacks and vibrant colors of the 4a’s display over the 120Hz technically impressive IPS panel. As it’s made by Google, you’re forgoing the usual bloated Android skins here, and you’re in for a smooth experience and guaranteed day one updates to the latest versions of Android for up to three years.

Less is more with this device, and I, for once, find Google’s direction refreshing. If you’re a camera nerd who loves taking photos, you’ll absolutely adore the Google Pixel 4a, and starting at $349.00, it’s a heck of a good deal.

Pros:

90Hz

5G

Cons:

IPS, not OLED

Average camera performance

As the lower-cost younger brother of the self-proclaimed revolutionary flagship killer, the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord N10 continues that same trend of flagship build quality and experiences but at a rock-bottom price. The Nord N10 is also the first Nord phone to come to the US, making it extra special as OnePlus’s first American foray into the budget market since the original OnePlus One.

As one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market, the OnePlus N10 5G knocks it out of the park with its fluid 90Hz IPS panel front and center. Unlike its older brother, the EU, the Nord, the Nord N10 doesn’t feature an OLED screen, and whilst we would have preferred the deep colors of an OLED display, a high refresh rate panel is very nice to have.

Upgrade to the next stage of mobile technology, OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs an ultra-fast punch. Stay connected and enjoy the digital world without the long load times. With a 30W fast charger, Warp Charge 3T gives you insane battery charge time, which is handy as the battery life is a little less than other phones on this list.

The 64MP main camera sounds technically impressive, the lack of serious camera sensor tuning and OnePlus’s average image processing software, images that come out of the N10 are fine, just that – fine. Unlike the 4a’s magnificent camera, the pictures from this won’t blow you away, but they’ll do for most people.

As with all the other choices with multi-camera setups, there’s not much point in the other cameras. The 8MP UltraWide camera could be useful if you need to get a large subject in the shot, but images from that are a little on the soft side. The 2MP macro camera is just straight garbage town, it’s terrible, and the 2MP monochrome camera is useless and exists only so that OnePlus can claim that they have a quad-camera setup. I will keep complaining until budget phone makers get it into their heads: there’s no point having awful cameras; just take them out and lower your price!

Despite this, the OnePlus Nord N10 at $293.99 is a fantastic value and one of the best budget phones out there. If you’re looking for a reliable phone at $300, it’s hard to do better than the Nord N10 5G, and it certainly gives the Poco X3 a run for its money.

Pros:

Phablet with Great Stylus

48MP Camera

2 Day Battery Life

Cons:

60Hz Display

No 5G

Motorola’s Moto G was, back in the day, the ultimate mid-range phone bringing together great hardware and great software. With their latest installment in the G-series, Motorola has kept to that ethos to deliver a simple but effective phablet for the masses.

This premium feeling phone’s biggest selling point is, of course, its S-Pen-level responsive stylus. Get more out of your phone with the built-in stylus that gives you more precise control over the content on your phone, transforming the way you interact with your device. You can jot notes, send drawings to your friends, crop and zoom with pinpoint precision, and more!

With a high-resolution 48MP camera, you can take some clear but vibrant photos that won’t degrade when you want to punch in to get that right shot. With the macro lens, you can get super close to subjects, perfect for taking photos of small subjects. If you want to capture a whole scene or group photo, you can get everything in frame with the 117° ultra-wide action camera.

Though, if I’m completely honest, the story is the same here as it is with any budget phone that decides to use a multi-camera setup for marketing value. If you want to take decent photos, it’s the main 48MP shooter you’ll be using. Any photo out of those other lenses is bound to be hot garbage, and I wish Motorola, out of all manufacturers, had the courage to give us just one really good camera and use the waste money saved to give us a 90/120Hz display or 5G.

Powered by the Snapdragon 678 Octa-Core processor and 4 GB of RAM, this phone is plenty fast for everyday use. If you’re throwing intensive apps at it or leave loads of apps running in the background, it might hiccup, and it doesn’t compare to 700 or 800 series chips; it’s good enough for most people.

With a price of $279.99, the Moto G Stylus comes right around the price range of the Poco X3 if it were sold in the US. Whilst it doesn’t match the sheer feature set of the X3, this phone is still great for anyone who misses their old Moto. The G Stylus shows Motorola still has it when it comes to budget phones.

Pros:

90Hz Screen

5G

Great selfie camera

Cons:

Two out of the three cameras are useless

Not much difference between this and the cheaper Realme 6

Not OLED

Another technically impressive budget phone from Realme, the Realme 6 Pro, is a phone that ticks all the boxes and offers a fantastic user experience for not a lot of money. With a whopping 90Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and more, Realme really wants us to believe this is a flagship phone for a dirt-cheap price… and you know what, they’re right.

Capable of producing 90fps, the 90Hz display has a 50% higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen. With a 16.6cm big display and a superb screen-to-body ratio, the Realme 6 Pro brings you a supreme visual experience.

We love to see the high refresh rate display, but a bigger upgrade would have been to use an OLED display. 90Hz is great to make everything feel buttery smooth, but we at TechEngage would always prefer the true blacks and colors of an OLED.

With a dual front-facing camera set up, the selfies on this phone are incredible. They’re detailed and warm and great for use with Snapchat or sharing on your Instagram page. The ultra-wide sacrifices sharpness and quality to get more people in the photo, a worthy tradeoff for group selfies. On the back, the 48MP main camera churns out some good photos, with great color and detail. The other cameras, on the other hand… oh boy, no.

Look – there is no reason to have four cameras on the back of your phone, especially at this price range. It’s just sunk cash, and I wish they gutted these extra lenses in favor of an OLED display or a faster CPU. The UltraWide is a grainy, soft mess, whereas the macro lens has less detail than a Picasso painting! No-one in their right mind would use any camera other than the main camera on this phone, and it irritates me why, especially at this price point, Realme would waste precious resources on terrible cameras that exist only to please marketing.

But, overall, the Realme 6 Pro is very similar to the Poco X3 in clinching onto the crown of the best budget phone, making its place in the best alternatives to Poco X3. The Snapdragon 730G performs decently well, launching apps and whizzing through Realme UI decently well. With a list price of $279.00, this phone is an affordable budget phone that ticks so many boxes. As a like-for-like alternative, the Realme 6 Pro is your best bet if you’re looking for a phone like the Poco X3.

Conclusion

As a fine alternative to Poco X3, Realme 6 Pro has everything to satisfy the needs when it comes to a 90Hz OLED display and a 48MP promising the main camera on the back. Moreover, if you are ready to settle on a few trade-offs, then Moto G with a sleeky stylus is another finest choice; while in terms of price and camera, Google Pixel 4a stands apart from the entire list of the best alternatives to Poco X3.

