POCO X3 launched in India with a 120Hz display, 6,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 732G

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, launches a new successor to its POCO X2 in India. The phone was previously announced in Europe with NFC and a smaller battery and now is being released in India with some tweaks. POCO X3 has a whopping 6,000mAh battery and has a 120Hz display. The mid-ranger also comes with other exciting specs that we will discuss below.

Poco X3 is a dual SIM enabled phone that runs on Poco specific, MIUI 12, on top of Android 10. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Not only this, it has a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone seems to be a performance powerhouse with the world’s first 732G SoC along with Adreno 618GPU and an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

These were the key specifications of Poco X3 with a price tag of INR 16,999 for the base model (6GB+64GB). The smartphone has pretty compelling specs compared to the price and is expected to compete with phones like OnePlus phones.

The camera in Poco X3 also competes in pixels with high-end phones. There are quad rear cameras in Poco X3. The primary camera is 64MP in resolution, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, Poco X3 has a 20MP hole-punch camera.

Not only this, it is IP53 certified, has microSD support up to 256GB, comes with a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. X3 has 33W fast charging with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Flipkart starting September 29 and will be available in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.