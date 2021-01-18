Top-rated best dishwashers on Amazon for 2021

Dishwashers, whilst not a new invention by any stretch, is a great time-saving tool for any kitchen. Gone are the hours wasted scrubbing dishes at the kitchen sink, and with the advent of tabletop dishwashers, you won’t even need to rip a hole in your installations to accommodate a dishwasher.

There are thousands of options for dishwashers on Amazon.com, and it can be quite difficult to sift through all the choices available to you. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list to count down the best-rated dishwashers on Amazon to buy in 2021.

NOVETE Compact Dishwashers with 5 L Built-in Water Tank & Inlet Hose / Amazon

Perfect for: Apartments, Rentals, etc.

Pros:

In-Built Water Tank

Portable

Sturdy

Cons:

Smaller capacity than others

Our first choice is one of those aforementioned tabletop dishwashers. If you’re unable to find a space in your kitchen to install a full-size dishwasher, or if perhaps you’re living in a remote home, caravan, or RV, then the NOVETE Portable Countertop Dishwasher is a fantastic choice.

This countertop dishwasher supports 2 water supply modes, including a faucet mode and water tank mode. Installed in the back of this bad boy is a built-in 5L water tank that allows instant use when fully filled.

The NOVETE is just over 18 inches tall and easily fits under most cabinets. The unique and innovative design makes this compact dishwasher save water, electricity, and detergent while maximizing cleaning performance. Whilst 5 liters of water does sound like a lot for a full wash, NOVETE’s promotional material claims that hand-washing uses 6 times the amount of water at 30 liters a pop.

With five distinct and useful cleaning modes and even a dry washing mode using air blowers, this dishwasher is both compact and incredibly functional.

After washing those precious dishes, the Dry/Storage mode provides an extra 60 minutes of hot air drying for the dishes, allowing them to be completely dried before putting them away—no need to get out the cloth at all.

With a whopping 4.8 average rating out of 5 stars from 143 global ratings, it’s safe to say Amazon reviewers love this product! For example, one happy customer writes:

“The dishwasher exceeded my expectations and cleans dishes exceptionally well. It has very high quality and well-designed exterior that looks nice and functional. You don’t have to connect the washer to a source which makes it great for travel and other uses. It would also be perfect for a dorm or single person with a smaller place. I was extremely impressed with how well my dishes were cleaned.”

Priced at a modest $350, the NOVETE countertop dishwasher is a perfect pick for those with small kitchens, students in dorms, or anyone looking to take a dishwasher on an RV trip!

Buy on Amazon

SPT SD-2225DS Compact Countertop Dishwasher / Amazon

Perfect for: Apartments, Small Homes

Pros:

Bigger capacity

Well-built

Portable

Connects to faucet

Cons:

No in-built water tank

For our next pick, we’re sticking to countertop dishwashers, this time recommending a slightly larger product from SPT. This standalone cast iron is a powerhouse for any small kitchen, connecting easily to a kitchen faucet, providing a great experience for not a lot of money.

This dishwasher is perfect for apartments, office kitchens, or any small-sized kitchens. It offers full-size power in a compact design. With a height of only 17.24″, this unit will fit between most countertop and cabinetry.

With a capacity large enough to fit six standard place settings, this dishwasher is more suitable for small families or offices than the previous pick, which was more suitable for individuals.

The product features an automatic detergent and rinse-aid dispenser. It connects easily to a standard kitchen faucet, with no requirement for any expensive plumbing or headaches with extra piping. It’s plug and play, and you can get with a dishwasher.

Unfortunately, unlike the previous pick on this list, the SPT countertop dishwasher doesn’t come with an in-built water tank, so it’s not completely portable. You can still use this in an RV, but you’ll have to hook it up to your main water tank (using the RV’s faucet should work).

Priced at $275 on Amazon.com, this dishwasher represents some insane value – definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a portable dishwasher.

Buy on Amazon

Frigidaire 18 in. ADA Compact Front Control Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with Dual Spray Arms / Amazon

Perfect for: Small families

Pros:

Sturdy

In-Built

Compact but spacious

Cons:

A bit noisy

A bit pricey

Moving away from countertop dishwashers to this fantastic premium ADA compact front control dishwasher from Frigidaire. With the dimensions 18 inches in length and up to 35.25 inches in height, this will fit any ADA compact standard fitting to make a fine addition to any American home.

The dual spray arm maximizes the cleaning performance of this dishwasher, providing a clean and safe wash every time, with Frigidaire advertising a 99.9 percent success rate in killing nasty bacteria.

The front control panel offers easy access to standard cycle modes, including heavy wash, normal wash, or even a baby care watch for China crystal. Nice. The dishwasher also comes with a heat dry feature, making sure your dishes come out bone dry ready for storage.

With an average rating of 4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love how compact it is, the myriad of features available, and how well it performs. For example, one happy customer writes:

“Who knew you can buy a dishwasher on Amazon? We needed an apartment size and it was going to take a long time to order it from a big box store. This is very reasonably priced, for a good brand, and arrived at my door in 2 days. Fits the space perfectly and looks great!”

Priced at $700, it teeters onto the pricier end of this list. But, for a compact but hard as nails dishwasher that looks great and performs great, you cannot go wrong with this.

Buy on Amazon

BLACK+DECKER BCD6W 6 Place Setting Compact Countertop Dishwasher / Amazon

Perfect for: tabletop lovers who want a sleek and stylish dishwasher

Pros:

Stylish

High capacity

7 wash programs

Cons:

No in-built water tank

Heavy, not portable

This next compact countertop dishwasher looks fancy, performs like a king, and has loads of room for your dishes and cutlery. From famed home appliance firm Black+Decker, this is a sturdy and affordable choice for a premium looking dishwasher for your kitchen or dorm.

Your cramped kitchen may not lend itself to a built-in dishwasher, but that doesn’t mean you need to deny yourself one. The BLACK+DECKER Compact Countertop Dishwasher has plenty of room and plenty of features. It can accommodate 6 place settings, including dinner plates up to 10 in. It has 7 wash programs yet can easily sit on a standard countertop.

The dishwasher easily hooks up to your faucet, and the slide-out dish rack and removable utensil basket make this product a breeze to use.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, reviewers love how easy this dishwasher is to install. For example, one reviewer writes:

“Installed it about 2 weeks ago. The machine has cleaned all dishes nicely. In fact better than machines I had before provided by apartment companies. The faucet hook up is very easy since it is both water in and water return holding both pipes in place. All over very happy. Easy installation. Was up and running in no time.”

Buy on Amazon

Danby DDW631SDB Countertop Dishwasher with 6 place Settings and Silverware Basket / Amazon

Perfect for: small kitchens, small families

Pros:

Stylish

High capacity

8 wash programs

Cons:

No in-built water tank

Heavy, not portable

This next compact space-saving countertop dishwasher with a quick connect feature is compatible with most kitchen faucets and is a great addition to any small kitchen.

This unit utilizes just 3.1 gallons (11.7 liters) of water for a normal cycle. It comes with six different settings, which can easily be programmed and monitored via the electronic LED display. The wash cycles range from soak, glass, rapid, economy, normal, and intensive.

There is an auto detergent and rinse agent dispenser for your convenience, and with a height of 17.24 inches, this will easily fit under your cabinet for maximum utility. It features the company’s new and improved spray arm, and the filter gets dishes cleaner and with an operating volume of 54db.

With an average rating of 4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers this product. For example, one happy customer writes:

“I LOVE my new dishwasher. I haven’t had one since I left home about 20 yrs ago and don’t know how I’ve lived without it, especially since becoming a mom. I can’t believe I didn’t think to get this sooner!”

Priced at $371.17, this dishwasher is both affordable and high performance. Definitely worth checking out!

Buy on Amazon

Disclaimer: This post does contain Amazon affiliate links, and upon successful purchase, we might be rewarded a small commission. For more info, please read our disclaimer.