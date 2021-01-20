Best soft couch covers and sofa slipcovers on Amazon for 2021

Look, we get it. Couches are expensive, really expensive, and the last thing any budding homeowner wants is to ruin their precious settee by spilling some red wine or chili. The solution to all your woes is here! Invest in a quality couch cover from Amazon.com, and rest easy knowing your sofa is safe from your pesky children or pets.

There are thousands (and I mean thousands) of picks for sofa covers on Amazon, and it can be bluming tricky to find one that is both effective and comfortable. We at TechEngage are committed to making both your bottom and wallet as happy as they can be, so we’ve collected our picks for the best soft couch/sofa covers on Amazon for 2021.

H.VERSAILTEX Stretch Velvet Sofa Covers for 3 Cushion Couch Covers Sofa Slipcovers with Non-Slip Straps Underneath The Furniture / Amazon

Our first pick to warm our bums is from H.VERSAILTEX, with their quality stretch velvet sofa covers. Crafted from a thick velour material, this cover is extra soft and comfortable whilst being highly durable due to the nature of real velvet.

This cover is super stretchy, allowing the cover to mold effortlessly to your sofa or armchair. This cover comes in four useful sizes:

Chair(32″- 48″)

Loveseat(58″- 72″)

Sofa(72″- 96″)

XL Sofa(96″- 116″)

The stretch velvet sofa cover also comes in a whole myriad of interesting colors. Pictured above is their Chocolate variant, but other options include Jet Black, Off White, Peacock Blue, a very pretty Stone Blue, Taupe, and even a Wine/Burgundy so it can really blend in with your spilled Masseto.

These fantastic velvet slipcovers are unique and plump, creating a smooth, sweet chocolate dreaming taste. It covers stains and imperfections from everyday living.

The cover is designed with straps on the bottom, help secure the cover. Simply insert the hook through the loop on both the front and back of your couch and spread it over your upholstery with perfect fitting and no more sliding around like a Netflix-binging slug.

With average reviews of 4.3 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love how easy this cover is to install and how comfortable the velvet finish is! For example, one happy customer writes:

“Best cover I have bought. Fit perfect, thick fabric and soft. The elastic straps that this cover has are great. Would definitely buy again. Hope they come out with more colors.”

Priced at a modest $35, this is also quite affordable. If you’re in the market for a cheap but comfortable velvet cover for your coach, look no further!

PureFit Stretch Sofa Slipcover – Spandex Jacquard Non-Slip Soft Couch Sofa Cover / Amazon

Crafted from genuine polyester spandex jacquard fabric with small checks, this stretchable sofa slipcover will ensure your three-seater sofa is completely covered.

The PureFit sofa furniture protectors not only protect your sofa furniture daily wears and tears, kids, scratches from pets, dogs, or accidental spills, it also transforms an old, worn-out couch into the stunning centerpiece of your room.

The cover is crafted with a clever non-skid elastic bottom and premium non-slip foam anchors, ensuring this sofa cover doesn’t go all crumpled, you won’t slip, neither will it tug nor sag anywhere.

PureFit couch covers are available in a long list of vibrant Pantone colors. This includes Bluestone, Grey, Camel, Dark Brown, Greyish Green, Wine, and more!

This cover is also machine washable, making it easy to handle when your dog eventually trods into your house covered in mud. Just stick in the machine at below 30 degrees Celsius, avoid bleach and avoid ironing, and you’ll be good to go!

With average reviews of 4.3 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers appreciate how well it performs and the value of this product! For example, one customer wrote in their five-star review:

“I love these covers! I had mismatched hand-me-down furniture and the couch and chair cover have given them new life. The furniture looks like it matches! They’re so easy to toss in the wash to freshen up and are comfortable to sit/lie down on.”

Priced at $27 a pop for the grey version, it’s also affordable.

Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Reversible Sofa Cover Water Resistant Couch Cover Furniture Protector with Elastic Straps / Amazon

The Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover is for those who don’t want to cover the whole of their precious sofa whilst still providing adequate, comfortable, and stylish protection. Made from an elegant quilted material infused with microfiber, this cover is both durable and water-resistant.

Featuring handy elastic straps, you can fix this cover in place on your sofa to ensure it doesn’t slip off, and the inclusion of two foam pieces to tuck into the grooves on two sides helps the cover stay in place better.

Protect your furniture from daily wear and tear, spills, and stains. It’s a great choice for homes with children and pets.

Coming in five distinct sizes:

Chair Cover: 23.5”

Loveseat Cover 46.5”

Sofa Cover 66”

Large Sofa 78”

Recliner 23”

This cover is also reversible if you feel like jazzing up and changing color every now and again.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love this sofa cover. One Amazon customer writes:

“This came with foam inserts for the space between the arm and the seat cushions! This keep it from shifting around so it stays looking more like a good slipcover than a just a protector. We have a house full of dogs who play on the sofa but with this product the sofa is protected and the cover stays in place. I am very satisfied.”

Costing $28.99, this is a great value solution for those who don’t want to cover all of their sofas.

Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover L Shape Sofa Cover Sectional Couch Cover Chaise Lounge / Amazon

If you’ve got a larger L-shaped sofa, this cover may be your best bet. Also, from Easy-Going, this sofa cover is made from an elegant premium quilted material. This cover is both durable and water-resistant.

Protect your furniture from daily wear and tear, spills, and stains. It’s a great choice for homes with children and pets.

To avoid slipping and sliding, there are 6 foam pipes, which insert the foam pipes into the space between the armrest and seat part, between the back and seat part of staying in place better.

This cover is also machine washable. Just throw this bad boy into a washing machine at a low temperature, avoid ironing, and it’ll be as good as new.

The cover comes in an assortment of cool colors, including brown, beige, classic blue, coffee, and even wine (perfect if you already know you’re going to spill some red on your lovely sofa).

With an average rating on Amazon.com of 4 stars out of 5, Amazon customers love this product. For example, one happy customer writes:

“This was perfect for my L-shaped sectional. Far better quality than what I expected for the price. The cover is strong yet still soft to the touch. I have a small dog who believes she owns the entire house and no matter what we do she ends up on the couch. This cover fully protects my couch and is also easy to clean.”

Priced at around $65, this sofa cover is perfect for anyone worried about the health of your L-shaped sofa.

