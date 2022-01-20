Which one should you buy: AirPods Max or Airpods Pro?

All Airpods from Apple provide you with a premium experience of sounds and vibrations. The difference between AirPods Max and AirPods Pro is obvious. If you want to buy either of them, consider more than the price that is visible strikingly. AirPods Max is available at $549 while you can purchase the AirPods Pro at $249.

Airpods Max and Airpods Pro have many similarities, such as noise cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip, Spatial Audio, and Transparency mode. However, AirPods Max is an over-ear wireless headphone, and AirPods Pro is an in-ear earbud. So, wondering which Airpods you should buy? In this profound article, we have listed the qualities of both headphones to assist you in your decision-making.

Features of Airpods Max and AirPods Pro

Airpods Pro and AirPods Max display appealing features to capture the soul and heart of the users. The premium features of Active Noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency give the real-world experience of music and movies that can evoke the deepest emotions of the users.

The compact form of the Airpods Pro gives an enthralling music experience with the ANC. But small size allows the minor intrusions of the outside world that decrease the flavor of music. The transparency mode provides exact quality as that in AirPods Max. You can listen to the outside voices and sounds while enjoying the shows and music festivals.

But the quality and ease of use of Airpods Max exceed the Airpods Pro. The earcups of the Airpods Max cover the whole ears and prevent the tiniest interventions of outside noises. You can have a balmy music experience with Airpods Max. If we analyze the features of the H1 chip, Apple’s Airpods have it. It means you can switch your devices on iCloud.

Price and design of Airpods Max and Airpods Pro

The price and design of Airpods Max and Airpods Pro are strikingly different. You can understand which one is best suited to your needs. Airpods Pro comes in a compact in-ear headphone with a charging case. It is delicate and easy to carry anywhere. You can put earbuds in your pocket, bag, or purse. Apple has made AirPods Pro from plastic. And it has IPX4 water-resistant properties, which means the water will not impact it. The Airpods Pro is available in three silicon tips. So the size will not be a big deal.

However, Airpods Max is an overhead ear headphone that is flexible and convenient to use. Its ear cups cover the ears and are made from stainless steel. You can control the voice, vibration, and volume of the sound through a digital crown. It is also available in a smart case. Though not so convenient for transferring it from one place to another. Still, it is unbeatable.

The price variation of Airpods Pro and Airpods Max is huge. The little delicate compact in-ear Airpods Pro is available for $249. While the huge Airpods Max stands for $549. The choice between them should not be hard for you. The Airpods Max comes with the beats Solo Pro and Sony WH-1000XM4. Knowing these features and similarities should help you decide which one you should buy.

Sound Quality of Airpods Max and AirPods Pro

The sound quality of Airpods Pro and AirPods Max is exceptional. But the melodious tones and astounding features of AirPods Max are far better. The AirPods Pro is a compact earbud that would not give you the bass as that of a full pair of overhead headphones. Airpods Max gives you the sounds and symphonies with a 40mm dynamic driver that you have never heard or tasted before.

Apple has stated that dynamic driver “provides deep bass, accurate mid-range, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension, so you can hear every note.” Such magnanimous words suit Max aptly.

It doesn’t mean that the AirPods Pro is not that good. Both of them give you a premium experience, spatial audio features, and noise cancellation features. Moreover, the AirPods Pro is available only in white color. But if you want to enjoy different colors, then AirPods Max is the best choice. They come in a variety of colors such as pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray.

The cutting-edge dynamic driver in AirPods Max gives you a melodious and touchy. So, you can enjoy premium features and exceptional sound quality in return for $549.

Color and battery life of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

The compact earbuds and overhead headphones come in stunning colors and battery time. But it all comes down to you which one you want to purchase.

Do you love to enjoy the long seasons, anime series, and movies? Or do you just want to have a brief break with a melodious song? Are you planning to use them on a long journey, or do you just want to taste a trailer? Before you decide which one you should buy, consider how you would like to use them.

Airpods Pro will give you a battery time of 5 hours after which you have to charge them. While the AirPods Max has a battery time of 20 hours. You can binge new movies and seasons all night without a second thought of charging.

A Quick Comparison between AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

There are many differences between AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. But the similarities can make it difficult for you to decide which one you should buy. Here, we have listed the prominent features of in-ear earbuds and over-ear headphones.

AirPods Pro AirPods Max Price $249 $549 Battery life up to 20 hours with ANC on Up to 5 hours with ANC on Style in-ear Over-ear Color White Sky Blue, Silver. Pink, Space Gray H1 Chip Yes Yes IPX4 Water resistance Yes No Active Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes No Weight 0.19 ounce per earbud 13.6 Ounce

It’s your call now! AirPods Max or AirPods?

Would you buy AirPods Pro or AirPods Max? Both are stunning and efficient. Although, it all depends on the way you want to use them. If you are a traveler and a late-night movie watcher, then AirPods Max is an excellent choice for you. However, if you are someone who wants to have light-weight earbuds to carry easily, then in-ear AirPods Pro is a superb choice.

Besides, you can check the relative features. AirPods Pro has IPX4 water-resistant technology, noise cancellation, and transparency mode. But it lacks the battery time and dynamic driver. So, you can look for the AirPods Max that allow you to flow with the music and dance with the musical knots.

You need to decide whether the extra 300 dollars is worth spending on these features, or you are good at going with the tiny earbuds?