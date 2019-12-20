What is data science consulting?

To stay in the game more and more companies must consider implementing AI solutions in their systems. The market gets competitive and the best way to catch up is to get interested in data science. Nowadays Artificial Intelligence is everywhere, we approach it all the time throughout the day.

Though now the implementation of various forms of AI is not within the reach of every company and only the bigger ones can afford it, we can predict that in the future it will become a standard. But how to start with data science?

What is data science and what it has to do with AI

Data science is a field that regards working with data, of course. It answers the demand which companies have since we no longer think locally but rather globally about our business. It results in a vast amount of data to process and analyze. Data science helps organize and make the most out of the information we gather. What is interesting, data science solutions can take on a variety of forms. Sometimes hiring a data scientist is enough but other times there is an aching need for developing an AI-driven application or device with the ability to learn by itself (thanks to machine learning algorithms). Such a thing can be created by a company involved in providing data science services.

Who is a data scientist?

Data scientists should have a background in many fields such as mathematics and programming but also data managing. Their job is not only to develop new algorithms, applications, and devices but also to come up with new solutions based on data they gather, extract and analyze. They also have to be excellent at transferring the obtained knowledge to the stakeholders, for example by using visualizations.

Implementation of AI solutions in our company cannot be done by simply one person, though. It is necessary to have an entire crew of AI specialists working on the project. Hiring a data scientist to manage the data is one thing but an entire crew? That could be problematic, to say the least. That is why if we have high demands the best thing to do is to contact a company that specializes in data science & AI consulting (https://addepto.com/data-science-consulting-ai-consulting/).

What is data science consulting?

Data science consulting is not limited only to giving pieces of advice. Contacting and hiring a data science company involves studying the situation of our company, preparing the analyses of our database, then coming up with the proper solution, developing and implementing it and finally – maintaining the fished product and providing customer service. So, hiring a data science company is the whole package.

How data science can help our business?

All the above sounds interesting but the question is – what for? Why all of those large companies are even bothered to think about data science? Well, of course, it is a matter of money. The information is a valuable currency in our modern world. Proper managing of our databases leads to an increase in income. It is as simple as that.