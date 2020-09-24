Best WeChat Alternatives for Android and iOS (2020)

WeChat is a popular messaging app in China, with over one billion users. The app also has users around the globe, but security and privacy aren’t their strong suit. WeChat, along with other Chinese applications, is getting banned in the US. Hence, it is better to adopt other messaging apps to keep chatting with your friends. We’ve compiled a list of best WeChat alternatives that you can use to keep up with your friends.

These are the best WeChat alternatives that you should try:

WhatsApp is the most popular chat messenger around the globe. Almost EVERYONE has WhatsApp installed on their smartphone. The Facebook-owned app has more than two billion users around the globe and growing more. With voice, video calls, voice notes, and other features, WhatsApp is a true leader in chat messengers with all the speed, features, and availability.

If you haven’t been using WhatsApp already, I will suggest you switch and you will never think of any other messaging app again. You can download WhatsApp on different platforms.

You can get WhatsApp on Web, for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Facebook Messenger is also a popular messenger for Android, iOS, and web. The messenger is the part of Facebook and can be accessed at messenger.com or from the apps available through the App Store and Google Play.

Facebook Messenger supports audio, video calls, stickers, voice notes, image, video sharing, and now it supports Rooms which lets you add your friends in virtual meetings.

With over one billion users around the globe, a Japanese company, Rakuten’s Viber is popular among people who want to keep in touch with like-minded people. With its Viber community feature, you can create a community of people with similar taste and likeness. You can also use Viber’s audio and video calling feature to keep in touch with friends who are away from you.

Not only this, Viber lets you chat with your friends and family using attractive stickers. The app also lets you send self-destructive messages.

Viber is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Telegram is also a privacy-focused app that is simple and ready to use. The app lets you send self-destructing messages that are encrypted and can be sent from various devices. It syncs your chat across platforms and lets you send media without any size limit.

One of the reasons people use Telegram is its ability to hold up to 200,00 members in Telegram social groups. Messages on Telegram are safe and secure from hack attacks due to encryption and other security measures.

You can get Telegram on Windows, macOS, Linux, Web, Android, Windows Phone, and iOS.

5. iMessage

iMessage is another texting app that can be used as an alternative to WeChat, only if you are an iPhone user. iMessage is a seamless experience that you can get on your Apple devices. It is available on Apple Watch, macOS, and iOS. You can send stickers, use Memojis, Animoji, send texts, and can FaceTime.

iMessage is available for Apple devices running iOS, macOS, WatchOS, and iPadOS.

Signal Messenger is one of the best private apps available for texting. The messaging app uses encryption to keep the messaging experience secure. It is also featured in our best secure text messaging apps. You can use signal messenger as an alternative to WeChat. If you are looking for a privacy-focused app, Signal is your pick.

You can download Signal messenger Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Skype is our all-time favorite for video calling and messages. The app is owned by Microsoft and got a surprising over 100 million monthly users in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Skype has always struggled with users but you can try it out. It not only offers video and audio call experience but also lets you chat with your contacts. The app can let you message and call non-Skype users at an affordable rate. With Skype Credit, users can call a landline, and also SMS non-Skype users.

You can download Skype for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web, Alexa, Xbox, and Linux.

LINE is one of the growing messengers with free messages, calls, and video calls support. LINE messenger adds stickers in messaging to make chatting more fun. You can also make a group call with up to 200 people, making it easier for meetings during the covid-19 pandemic.

Like Skype, LINE also offers international calls to phones and landlines at low rates. So, you can call your friends in abroad and connect with them. The app was designed for times when no other means of communication, hence this feature comes handy.

You can download LINE messenger for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Chrome.

Snapchat is one of the most popular apps among teens. It allows you to send disappearing messages, share snaps, make streaks, upload stories, and more. The app has more than 300 million users around the globe.

Snapchat is not a typical texting app alternative, but if it helps, you can send disappearing messages and do more within the app. You can also use filters on photos and share them with your friends.

You can download Snapchat on Android and iOS devices from their respective stores.

Kik messenger is a one-on-one chat app that lets you connect with your friends. Kik codes are a unique way of connecting with people quickly by scanning the codes generated within the app.

Using Kik bots, you can get fun information within the chat and interact with them, depending on the functionality of the bot. You can also use these bots within conversations and play fun games with the person you are talking to. It supports GIFs, emojis, images, and stickers.

You can download Kik for Android and iOS.