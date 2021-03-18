Tech gadgets and essentials for a road trip

So the summers are finally approaching; what else can be a good way of spending the bright sunny days other than going on a crazy long road trip. Away from all the tech gadgets and mechanized life.

A long vacation in the summers driving along the road can be such a stress reliever. Imagine the breeze going through your hair, your favorite music booming through the car’s speaker, the wide and sunny roads with a captivating view throughout.

The sense of liberation you get from a road trip is unmatchable; you are in control of everything going on, like the time you take, the pace you follow, or the final destination you decide to hit, all up to your choice and mood.

But wait, this is not as easy as it seems. Things can go very wrong if you plan to go on a long road trip without proper planning and preparation. Imagine your car breaking down in the middle of nowhere without you having proper car tools to cater to the problem.

Therefore, before leaving on a road trip, you must pack all your essentials, including some important tech gadgets, some personal items, and items related to your car, like your car tools without which it is impossible to travel. To make your road trip easier and much more fun, we have compiled a list of essentials for you need to carry along.

Tech gadgets and personal items:

The most important thing to have in your car is an emergency kit, which should include all basic and emergency medicines like pain killers. And first aid items like Band-Aids etc. This first aid kit comprises 250 pieces of comprehensive first aid treatment products. Its fully organized interior compartments ensure quick access for emergency times. It costs $21.99.

Buy Now on Amazon

We all know how important it is to stay in contact with your loved ones while on a road trip. Therefore make sure you carry your phone and camera charger and a few battery packs to last you while you are on the road. The portable solar charger Made of durable and reliable ABS+PC+Silicone material will get the work done for you. Even during hurricanes and unexpected power outages, your phone is fully charged with this 20000mAh solar USB battery. You can purchase this battery for the affordable price of $22.99.

Buy Now on Amazon

you might not have access to clean water or restrooms everywhere along the journey based on the destination you choose. Therefore always carry wet wipes and sanitizers for instant cleaning. This Cottonelle FreshFeel contains 8 flip-top packs of 42 moist wipes per pack. The wipes are plastic-free and made with water and renewable plant-based fibers. You can bring this at the price of $14.49.

Buy Now on Amazon

Let’s face it, at home or even anywhere, we are nothing with our Wireless routers that provide us access to the World Wide Web and help us stay connected throughout the world. However, what to do while traveling? Well, it is advisable to carry a portable Wi-Fi or a traveling router to keep you connected. GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot connects up to 10 smart devices, including laptops, smartphones, kindle, etc. With GlocalMe App, you can manage your hotspot easily and buy data plans at a reasonable price. G4 Pro automatically connects to the best local network, so network congestion issues are no more. It also provides a reliable and ultra-fast 4G Internet. The battery provides 15 hours of continuous work and can be recharged by your smartphone while you are on the go.

Buy Now on Amazon

What fun is it to travel if you are not able to capture your memories forever to cherish? Therefore carry a good camera with you. If you want the very best action camera around, it’s got to be GoPro’s latest flagship. It’s true that the brand’s first action camera to feature a vlogging-style front-facing screen won’t be for everyone, but the appearance here also of 5K resolution surely makes it the front-runner. The GoPro Hero8 Black has a 2.27-inch screen and super-smooth Hypersmooth 3.0 video stabilization. Among the upcoming Max Lens Mod accessories for the Max is a TimeWarp 3.0 for handheld time-lapse and an ultra-wide 155º Max SuperView mode. The camera has a market price of $399.99 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Make sure to be prepared to face harsh weather; take along sunscreen to protect from the sun and insect repellant to keep those mosquitos away. A micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen, CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion protects against UVA/UVB rays. The MVE technology keeps you hydrated throughout the day. You can get this for $13.47 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

There might be times where you don’t have access to fresh and hygienic food on the road, be sure to be prepared with some snacks and protein bars in your car. Clif Bars are the ultimate performance energy bar, specially crafted with a perfect ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrate. They are intended to keep your body sustained over long periods of moderate-intensity activity. No matter what your activity may be, Clif Bar provides wholesome, delicious energy that’s all wrapped up and ready to go. It is available at the price of $19.42 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Car items:

1. Car documents

Make sure to carry your car registration documents and your driving license along with you while you travel.

The most important thing to have is a car floor jack which you can carry in the trunk of your car, you need to be prepared for the times if your car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and you need to get under and fix it. Pro-LifT F-2315PE Grey Hydraulic Trolley Jack comes with large steel casters and swivel casters for easy maneuverability. It carries a maximum height of 12″ and a minimum height of 5.25″. It costs $39.99.

Buy Now on Amazon

If you need to change a flat tire, you should have a stepony tire. Dorman 926-023 Spare Tire And Wheel is the exact replacement for the original equipment tire and wheel and is the cost-effective repair option over original equipment replacement. It is available on Amazon at $121.49.

Buy Now on Amazon

Following this little guide of ours on all the essential tech gadgets and personal items you need to carry while on the road will make your trip much easier and more fun. Happy traveling!

Disclaimer: TechEngage is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. For more info, please read our disclaimer.