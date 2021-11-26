TechEngage

OnePlus Nord 5G is $99 on Walmart

Avatar for Muhammad Abdullah November 26, 2021

OnePlus Nord N200 Black Friday Deal
Image: OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Black Friday is here, and companies are giving generous discounts on products. For example, OnePlus Nord N200 5G is available for $99 at Walmart. The original price is $189, and you would be getting a discount of almost $100. If you are a T-Mobile user, you can get this deal starting today, November 26, 2021. The phone is also gift eligible, which means you can order it as a gift for someone. You can grab this deal on Walmart, valid till stock lasts.

Here are the quick specs of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G:

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Quick Specs:

  • Display: 6.49″ display
  • Storage: 64GB
  • RAM: 4GG
  • Connecitivty: 5G enabled
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Cameras: 13MP, 2MP, 2MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • OS: Android 11
  • Charging Type: Fast Charging
  • Service Provider: Metro by T-Mobile

You can also check more OnePlus Black Friday Deals here. Black Friday deals are live, and you can check more discounts on your favorite products below.

