Top early Black Friday deals for tech nerds

Black Friday isn’t here yet. But, for tech lovers, it might as well be Christmas already. Early Black Friday deals from some of our favorite brands and retailers rival the sales on Black Friday itself. The only difference is we don’t have to wait!

We’re talking 4K monitors, OLED TVs, Bose headphones, and a lot more for up to 50% off.

If you’re ready to spend that Christmas bonus early or just get your holiday shopping done before the snow comes, we’ve found the top tech gadgets at outstanding Black Friday prices.

1. Lumonitor 4K portable monitor

The Lumonitor 4K Portable Monitor is the best early Black Friday deal we’ve come across so far.

At $475 off the retail price, you will save over 50% on this brand new 2021 monitor. We didn’t expect to get our hands on one of these until the new year because they just started shipping a few weeks ago. We’re guessing that these Early Black Friday Lumonitors might not ship till 2021 anyway because the demand is crazy, but if you order early, you might get yours sooner!

Lumonitor is the most advanced 4K monitor on the market. As part of the 2021 generation of external monitors, Lumontor blurs the line between monitor and tablet. With its own internal battery, you can unplug and cast in 4K on the go with nothing but a phone and a digital media player.

That means you can access Netflix, live sports, YouTube, Steam, and more in 4K from anywhere.

What makes it even more attractive (plugged or unplugged) is that the 15.6” 4K screen is a virtual entertainment system packed into a razor-thin package. At just 6 mm thin and 1.3 lbs light, it’s thinner than iPad Air and half the weight of MacBook Air.

Inside, you’ve got your 4K resolution, a LED touchscreen that’s twice as bright as other monitors, built-in stereo speakers, and a host of ports (so you never need those dongles again).

It’s everything you need to work and play packed into one.

Lumonitor supports all devices and operating systems, and it supports multi-display setups. Because Lumonitor is thin and light, you can fit an entire 3-monitor portable gaming rig in a standard laptop case. Oh, did we mention that Lumonitor supports console gaming with a response time of less than 10 ms?

Stop drooling and order a Lumonitor now. DO NOT wait to take advantage of this deal. Even if the offer extends until the real Black Friday, early birds will get their Lumonitors much faster. And with a monitor as advanced as this, you can bet Christmas will come early.

Get your Lumonitor for $475 off the retail price now.

2. LG CX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV

If you prefer your 4K screen a bit bigger than Lumonitor’s 15.6 inches, grab an LG CX 55-inches for just $1,350 at Costco. The retail of this top-rated TV is about $2,200, making this a steal.

When we say top-rated, we mean it. The LG CX has topped list after list of the best OLED TVs on the market. It displays 4K and HD in striking clarity, and it’s hard-wired to offer full HDMI 2.1 support, so this TV will carry you far into the future.

The screen is extremely thin and light, so it’s easy to install and looks great on a wall. LG’s smart TV menus and operations are easy to use, so it’s ideal for the non-tech savvy as well.

Streaming content from Netflix and Amazon looks incredible, as the CX supports full 4K streaming. If something looks off, you can also customize the look of the screen much more easily than on other TV’s, which makes this a true tech-lovers tube.

Grab your LG CX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV at Costco to rake in the savings. You’ll need to buy a membership if you don’t have one, but it’s worth the price since the TV has been discounted so much.

As an additional perk, you’ll get $100 in Hulu credit with the TV, so you can start streaming in 4K right away!

3. Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II noise-cancelling headphones

We’re crazy about Bose headphones, but we’re not crazy about their high prices. So, you can bet we’re stopping by Target to pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II over-ear headphones for $100 off (about a 33% discount).

For $200, you can’t really beat these over-ear phones. Bose’s noise cancelation is soothing and powerful at the same time. It blocks noise so well it feels like the world around you just shuts off. And if you know anything about speakers, we don’t have to tell you about Bose’s studio-quality audio.

Bose delivers the very best from clear highs to stomach-vibrating bass beats. When you add the noise cancellation in, it delivers an immersive world of sound that you won’t ever want to leave.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones are powered by Bluetooth for seamless wireless pairing. They have an incredible 20-hour battery life per charge, so you won’t have to worry about leaving the zone, even if you’re on a long flight or an all-nighter.

You can even access your digital assistant like Alexa or Google right from the headphones. That makes it easy to control your phone without using your hands if you’re on the go.

There are always a ton of headphone deals around Black Friday, but as far as over-ear headphones go, we’re grabbing this pair of Bose phones now. We know that they don’t come better than this for $200!

4. iRobot Roomba 670

Nobody is really excited about a Roomba until you get one. Then, you finally understand the hype of:

Never having to vacuum again Having an adorable robot pet

Not all Roombas are the same. In fact, there are a bunch of models from basic to luxury (they practically cook your dinner too!). The 670 made this list because it’s one of the best all-around models. It’s available now from Walmart for about 35% off or over $60 off the retail price.

If you love tech, you can’t discount Roomba’s AI. the 600 series, to which this deal belongs, is especially cool. Its AI listens to your voice and documents your habits to develop custom cleaning schedules. It cleans every day and even senses where dirt and spills appear, so it will pick up after you without you having to do anything.

It’s almost totally self-sufficient, which might make you a bit sad if you were expecting it to cuddle up with you on the couch. It even goes to sleep on its own. When it’s finished cleaning, it returns to its dock to charge.

Roomba connects to Wi-Fi and controls its own operations. But you can also set it to do what you want from the iRobot app.

You didn’t think you wanted a robot vacuum, but now we know the tech nerd in you can’t resist! Adopt a Roomba 670 today from Walmart.

Black Friday? Why wait?

There’s no reason to count the days to Black Friday because Santa’s nerdy alter has already arrived. His bag is full of gear, and he’s handing it out now for low prices.

Ok, enough of my lame metaphors. The point is, you’ve gotta grab some of this tech before it gets cleaned off the shelves. Just like on Black Friday, these sales are limited! When supplies run out, you’ll be left to face the stampede at 5 am on Black Friday morn’.

We have to recommend Lumonitor as our top early Black Friday pick. This monitor is one of our most anticipated gadgets of 2021, and the early Black Friday deal just can’t be beat: Over 50% off PLUS the possibility of getting it shipped this month. Unlike the other tech on this list, Lumonitor is cutting-edge stuff. It’s going to be primo gear for a while, so it’s worth buying now.

Then again, all of these deals are excellent, so give yourself an early Christmas gift and make your inner nerd happy this early Black Friday!