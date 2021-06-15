Microsoft to end Windows 10 support in 2025

In an updated Microsoft Windows lifecycle document, the company has announced an end date to support Windows 10. The document reveals the support life cycle for the Windows 10 Home and Pro that Microsoft will terminate the support for Windows 10 Pro and Home on October 14, 2025.

Prior to this unprecedented move, Microsoft has a tradition only to reveal the end date to support the specific versions of Windows 10. This is the first time the company has documented the end date for Windows 10 support completely.

This is yet another indicator that the upcoming Microsoft event will unlikely feature Windows 10 updates; instead, it will feature a new Windows version altogether. The company is going to hold its coming event to unveil “Next Generation of Windows.”

The new Windows version will probably be named Windows 11, considering the clues and marketing hints given by Microsoft. The event’s invite includes the image featuring what looks like the new Windows logo with two vertical bars shining out of the window, creating a shape reminiscent of the number 11. It is also notable that Microsoft’s Windows event starts at 11 AM ET, contrary to its typical start time for Windows and Surface events.

Earlier to the event’s announcement, CEO Satya Nadella also teased an upcoming “next-generation Windows” announcement in the Build 2021 keynote. Microsoft had also posted an 11-minute video of startup sounds from various Windows versions on YouTube.

The next version of Windows would feature a revamped user interface and probably a redesigned Windows Store. As Microsoft has described it, “Sun Valley” is intended to “sweeping visual rejuvenations of Windows.”