Microsoft’s new Edge browser is now available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS

Back in April 2019, Microsoft released a dev build of the Edge browser, announcing that they will be shifting Edge browser to Chromium-based browser tech. Well, now, the browser is out of beta and is officially available to download.

Windows 10 users will automatically get the new Edge replacing the built-in browser in the next updates; however, you can download the new Edge browser for macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. The new Edge comes with many new useful features, including Microsoft’s appealing attempt to steal users from other browsers with their rewards program.

Some features like favorites, browser settings, contact info, passwords sync are inherited from Chrome since it’s based on Chromium. Some of the features like extension sync, history sync are not available for now.

But what makes the new Edge unique are features like Collections. You can add and organize your favorite websites using Collections for Edge feature. The new browser is focused on privacy and offers Basic, Balanced, and Strict mode to prevent users from tracking.

The best part of the browser is Chrome extensions support. You will now be able to download all the extensions that are available in Chrome Web Store. Microsoft’s reward program that you could opt-in by using the Bing search engine, now available for Microsoft Edge users as well. You can also stream 4K videos with the new browser.

Even though Microsoft ended support for Windows 7, the browser will support the vintage OS for the time being. You can download the new Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, macOS, iOS, and Android.