Microsoft bids farewell to Windows 7. Since the OS is officially retired, from now on, there won’t be any security updates or official support. That’s why they encourage users to upgrade to Windows 10. The business users will still be able to get support from Microsoft, but it will cost much more, and the cost will increase yearly per machine.

If you are using Windows 7, it’s time to upgrade to the latest and more advanced version of Windows. You can upgrade your Windows 7 device to Windows 10 with the help of this guide:

Here is how to upgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or 8: Visit this website to download Windows 10 Open the given link. Navigate to ‘Create Windows 10 installation media’ and find ‘Download tool now’ and download the tool Download the required tool to start the process. Run the tool you just downloaded and select ‘Upgrade this PC now’ If you want to upgrade another PC, then choose ‘Create installation media for another PC’, and follow the steps the save files. Follow the instructions Follow the instructions that appear on the screen and complete the upgrade. After the upgrade is complete, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Activation, and if your Windows 7 was activated, you would see a Windows 10 digital license

Keep in mind that the Windows license that you will get with Windows 10 depends on your previous Windows license. If you’re upgrading from Windows 7 or 8 Home, then you can only get Windows 10 Home, and Pro users will only be updated to Windows 10 Pro.