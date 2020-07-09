Microsoft packs Windows with many built-in apps for its users. Mail, Maps, Music (previously Groove Music), Photos, Movies & TV, Microsoft Edge are the core default apps in Windows OS. However, Microsoft doesn’t force you to stick with one app. You can use alternatives to these apps like Email, Maps, Music Player, Photo Viewer, Video Player, Web Browser applications.

To change the native apps in Windows 10, you can follow the steps below.

Time needed: 5 minutes. Here is how to change default apps in Windows 10 Click ‘Start’ button and click ‘Settings’ icon You can also open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I.



Find ‘Apps’ and open it Navigate to the ‘Apps’ category in the settings app and open it.



Navigate and click ‘Default apps’ In the default app section, you can find all the default apps.



Find and click the app to replace with your favorite app Choose default apps that you often use and replace them with the ones you desire.





These are the steps that you can follow to change default apps in Windows 10. You can also follow our other guides to speed up Windows 10 computers, or to get ‘This PC’ icon on your desktop in Windows 10.