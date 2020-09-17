LG WING is a peculiar smartphone with swiveling dual screens and 5G

Smartphone companies are coming up with new ideas with foldable screens. Samsung unveiled Galaxy Fold in 2019, and then the concept of foldable smartphones started blooming. LG came up with the dual-screen phone ThinQ, Motorola released Razr foldable phone, Samsung released another foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, and Microsoft now has Surface Duo. Some of these phones like Surface Duo, LG ThinQ are not technically foldable phones as they don’t have a foldable display, but they followed the same concept of dual-screen phones. LG decided to bring their weird take on another concept, a phone with swiveling dual screens.

Unlike anything you have seen before, WING is their new take on multi-screen phones enabled with 5G. This isn’t LG’s first dual-screen phone. Before WING, LG has introduced G8X ThinQ and Velvet with dual-screen cases. But the new WING uses a different approach. The phone comes with dual screens, one waterfall screen on top, and a smaller screen under the primary display. The larger screen swivels to move up in the landscape and becomes useful in shooting or watching videos.

WING has a 64 MP primary camera combined with 13MP ultra-wide and 12MP ultra-wide with Hexa Motion Sensors. The selfie camera is on the top of the phone and pops out once you switch to the front camera. The 32MP motorized selfie camera can detect falls and retracts once notices a drop to save the camera hardware from any damage. According to LG, the WING’s hinge mechanism works perfectly even after 200,000 swivels.

WING is powered by Snapdragon 765G combined with the X52 5G modem along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also has 4,000mAh and supports wireless charging. There’s a gimble mode in WING using which you can get joystick controls on the secondary display and use it as a grip while the primary display swivels into the landscape and can be used as a wide seamless screen for video recording or taking photos. WING has an in-display fingerprint sensor and lacks waterproofing.

It is not the first time that LG is introducing a weird smartphone. The company has a history of making strange phones. And it will not be the last time that we see a peculiar phone from LG. These smartphones help in shaping up small weird ideas into something new and exciting. The price and release date are yet to be confirmed by LG.