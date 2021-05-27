TechEngage

Technology news and opinions

OS

How to disable Ads on your Windows 10 lock screen

Avatar for Sheharyar Ahmad Saeed May 27, 2021

How to Disable Ads on Your Windows 10 Lock Screen

We are in the digital age, where Ads are everywhere. The advertisement model has overtaken every app and digital product. We are now witnessing a surge in advertising that is obnoxious and intrusive. The placement of the ad can be uncoordinated, creating a noisy and cluttered impression. You are more likely to start interacting with ads whenever you open up your laptop.

This rightly starts from the lock screen in Windows 10. This occurs when ‘Windows Spotlight’ is enabled in Personalization settings, and thankfully, it is easy to turn it off.  For example, in the Start menu, you’ll find a section for suggested apps; these are adverts for the apps in the Windows Store. Here is a quick way to get rid of those ads that annoy you daily.

Follow these steps to disable ads on Windows 10 lock screen:

  1. Find Start Menu

    Click the Start Menu at the bottom left of the screen.screenshot of Start menu in Windows 10

  2. Click “Settings”

    Open the icon featuring cog wheel, i.e., Settings.screenshot of settings tab on windows 10

  3. Go to “Personalization”

    Choose the Personalization setting after opening the Settings tab on Windows 10.screenshot of personalization tab on windows 10 settings

  4. Find “Lock Screen”

    Navigate to the Lock Screen tab on the left side of the screen.screenshot of screenshot of lockscreen tab in windows 10 settings

  5. Find “Background” menu

    Now you need to find the “Background” dropdown menu and select from either “Picture” or “Slideshow”, not “Windows Spotlight”. screenshot of dropdown menu in settings on windows 10

  6. Change “Windows Spotlight”

    In this way, Microsoft will no longer automatically display ads on your login screen.screenshot of check option in settings of windows 10

  7. Untick one more thing

    Once you’ve chosen a new login screen style, we recommend unticking “Get fun facts, tips, tricks and more on your lock screen”. That way, you won’t be interrupted with unexpected sales pitches the next time you try to log in (or when you try to log into any app).screenshot of mark off the fun, facts check button on windows 10

Finally, here you have bid a farewell to the ads that used to display on your lock screen of Windows 10.

Related Tags:

Related Stories

Reader Interactions

Join The Discussion:

Please read our comment policy before submitting your comment. Your email address will not be used or publish anywhere. You will only receive comment notifications if you opt to subscribe below.