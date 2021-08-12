Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2, Watch 4, and more

A Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held on August 11 has just ended with a slew of new announcements. The announcements from Samsung are already known, but we’ll keep a running list below of everything that Samsung announces. At its second annual Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung did not unveil a new version of its long-running Galaxy Note series; instead, it introduced two new versions of its foldable phones lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

1. Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 / image via Samsung

Samsung’s prerecorded event video highlights the advanced design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which offers immersive displays and a variety of color options such as Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green. Samsung is upgrading the Z Fold 3’s screen to Gorilla Glass Victus for better drop protection, and the hinge has been strengthened by ten percent. In addition, the device is now IPX8 rated for water resistance, meaning it will survive submersion for up to 30 minutes.

There is a 256GB or 512GB storage option available along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, which has 12GB of RAM. Three 12MP rear cameras are used: a wide-angle f/1.8 lens, an ultra-wide f/2.0 lens, and a telephoto f/2.4 lens. However, optical image stabilization is now built into the telelens. The cover screen also has a 10MP camera.

On Z Fold 3’s primary screen, there are quite a few changes to the camera. Under-display selfie cameras have replaced hole-punch-style cameras in Samsung’s phones. A phone with an under-display camera was also just announced by Xiaomi recently. Interestingly, the S Pen is not compatible with the Fold 3’s cover display despite working on the 7.6-inch primary screen. The price of Fold 3 starts at $1,799.

2. Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 via Samsung

Anyone who complains about how big cell phones are these days will love the Flip; it is a snazzy compact phone. Taking a dip in the bathtub won’t damage Flip 3’s water resistance due to IPX8 rated ability. In addition, new protective films are used on both phones’ main displays, making them 80 percent more durable and scratch-resistant. Snapdragon 888 powers the Z Flip 3, among this year’s most popular flagship phones, including Samsung’s Galaxy S21. That means the device has robust 5G support. With Corning’s new DX glass, Flip 3 includes 12MP main cameras, 12MP ultrawide cameras, and 10MP selfie cameras. Flip 3 has a starting price of $1,000.

3. Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic / image via Samsung

The pre-recorded Samsung event was opened by announcing the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. On the hardware front, Samsung has added a multi-functional BioActive sensor that measures body fat, an upgraded 5nm processor, and 50 percent more RAM. However, VO2 Max readings can still be done with the sensor, and electrocardiograms, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels can still be measured with it. In both smartwatches, Samsung combines Google’s WearOS and Tizen’s operating systems to form Wear OS powered by Samsung. The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will hit store shelves on August 27th with starting prices of $249 and $349.

4. Galaxy Buds 2

Galaxy Buds 2 / via Samsung

A sleek new design distinguishes these wire-free buds from the previous Buds Plus, making them 15 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter. A few audio upgrades are also included in the new design.

As opposed to the older Buds Plus, the new Buds 2 are equipped with a noise-canceling feature. A dual-driver array is also included, similar to what Samsung’s Buds Pro has. The Buds2 will likely fit most people’s ears and styles, as it comes in three sizes of ear-tips and four colors. These headphones have the same five-hour battery life as AirPods and 7.5 hours of battery life without active noise canceling. They also come with a Qi wireless charging case, so you won’t have to worry about finding a USB-C cable to charge them. The Galaxy Buds 2 is priced at $150.