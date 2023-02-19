Asthma and technological innovations for treating it

Asthma is a respiratory problem characterized by difficulty breathing because of the narrowing of air passages. It is a reversible condition that gets worse by factors that trigger it, such as weather changes, exposure to some allergens, exercise, etc.

Do allergies cause asthma?

Asthma allergy is widespread, but many other reasons cause asthma. Asthma can be caused by:

Exercise

Infection

Hay fever

Cold air

Stress

A person with a family history of asthma allergy is at significant risk of having Asthma triggered.

Technologies that help manage Asthma and other allergies

New technological treatments can help reduce and minimize the effect of Asthma and other allergies. Here are the techniques that help manage Asthma and other allergies:

1. Air purifier

If the environment is not clean and healthy with air .”, Then it gets difficult for a person to breathe in. Such a situation can cause asthma and other allergies. An air purifier is one of the best, simple, and home-based treatments for asthma and other allergies.

Purpose of Air purifier:

The use of an Air purifier is to let a person breathe comfortably and as effortlessly as possible.

Some of the air purifiers are as follows:

HEPA air purifiers:

HEP air purifiers are the most popular type of purifier.

How do they work?

In these purifiers, thin dense glass fibers are utilized that allow small particles to pass through while trapping the larger ones.

HEPA air purifiers trap 99.7% of polluted airborne particles.

UV air purifier:

It uses a laser for its purification process.

How does it work?

UV air purifier deploys UV rays to remove and eliminate germs. It also extracts and stops the polluted air from entering the room. They are most typically used in hospitals and other professional settings.

2. Smart Inhalers

Smart inhalers are defined as “devices providing data wirelessly through the cloud, internet, or mobile apps.”

Smart inhalers consist of sensors that let you record when you took your medicines. Nowadays, Bluetooth-supported smart inhalers can also be connected to a smart device. An app on your mobile phone can receive and read data from your cellular phone inhaler.

The data can be shared with the doctors.

Smart inhalers include mouthpieces with integrated electronics, giving the drug the correct dosage. Some of smart inhalers are also capable of reminding the patient when to take a dose. It also guides them on how to use the inhalers properly.

The digital sensors also accurately determine the frequency and accuracy of the inhalers’ use — some of the vendors state that these sensors can reduce and eliminate the risk of Asthma by up to 60%.

Advantages of smart inhalers:

Improved quality of life

Better control over Asthma

Enhancing patient participation

Well-versed decision-making for clinicians

3. Hypoallergenic Bedding

Hypoallergenic Bedding is one of the most practical air purifiers. It is necessary for patients who are suffering from Asthma or other allergies to have this type of bedding as it provides a clean environment for sleep.

How does it work?

Dust particles can get trapped into conventional sheets and comforters, while Hypoallergenic materials are tightly woven. It does not permit any space for the polluted particles.

4. Wearables

Wearable medical devices are convenient healthcare monitoring devices. Wearable technology plays a vital role in medical and healthcare technology. In the healthcare sector, more applications of wearable devices are coming. The market of wearable devices is on the rise.

Wearable sensors

Wearable sensors are one of the most significant developments in the sector of health technology. The wearable sensor is a combination of wearable objects and biosensors. These devices can be worn on the body like bandages, rings, clothes, smart watches, tattoos, jewelry, etc.

However, a biosensor is a device made up of a transducer and a biosensor reader device. Wearable Biosensors have developed two-way communication between the doctor and the patient.

Some of the Asthma wearable sensors are as follows:

Wristbands wearable device

Wristbands wearable device has been developed to help the patient to restrain Asthma attacks. The wristband monitors motion, heart rate, and oxygen in the blood and coordinates this data with the environmental factors that can guide and activate Asthma warnings.

This device also conveys data wirelessly to the computers where software collects and records the data.

Patch wearable device

Patch is also a type of sensor. It controls the respiratory rate, skin impedance, and wheezing in the lungs.

Like other wearable devices, this device also transfers data wirelessly to the computers where software gathers and records the data.

ADAMM wearable device

ADAMM stands for Automated Device for Asthma Monitoring and Management.

Objective

ADAMM keepS people healthy by guiding them with their breathing problems.

To reduce Asthma sickness and deaths.

This would reduce and decrease the use of emergency medications and prevent ER trips.

ADAMM can be easily customized. It is supposed to track and signal some things that might indicate the worsening of someone’s Asthma. For instance, the ADAMM will record the number of coughs and their frequency. This is significant for someone with cough-variant Asthma, who many times does not experience wheeze. It can also record the respiration rate and heart rate of the patient.

It sends this information to a smartphone app or web portal that a parent can view. It can also be sent to a private website that a doctor could access, with permission. It is capable of recording while the patient is using an inhaler and is useful in increasing compliance as it sends medication reminders.

5. Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy removes and eliminates the symptoms and warnings of Asthma and other allergies. It is one of the most radical techniques. Immunotherapy must be authorized and advised by the doctor.

How does it work?

It consists of an injection of a small dose of the substance that is diluted with saline. It also enhances a person’s immunity to the specific allergen. It is done every week with different allergen concentrations.

The maintenance or constant level of allergen is achieved after four months of injection. After 3-4 weeks shot, the interval is increased. The therapy is stopped after six years.

6. Web-based communication

Websites and mobile-based platforms are helping asthma patients in a way that they can self-manage their health condition. In this platform, the whole family can get involved and find out about their family member’s health condition.

7. Bronchial Thermoplasty

How does it work?

Bronchial Thermoplasty burns off the overgrown muscles in the airways by using radio waves through wires that are lowered down into the patient’s lungs. These radio waves then burn the overgrown portion of the muscles in the airways. With the reduced amount of this muscular tissue, airways are kept open; hence, the patient can breathe with patent airways. It can reduce the need for allergy medication.

8. Clinic-based telemedicine

Clinic-based telemedicine offers high-level care to patients. It is like a patient portal that refers to a system or program. This system or application has a central portal that acts as a gateway to the functionality of the system. It helps the users find what they are looking for.

Portal technology in healthcare means online patients’ access to their health information. Their personal information is present on websites, the access to which every patient has via a secure username, and password.

It also provides:

Lab results.

Doctor notes.

Patient health history.

Discharge dates.

Immunizations.

9. Tracking devices and mobile applications

Asthma patients can download a variety of apps that can help them manage their asthma symptoms and warnings.

Mobile phone app acts as a means to educate asthma patients. These apps are available at a meager price. Asthma Patients can also use the app to check the symptoms of an Asthma attack. Some of the apps provide home remedies for controlling Asthma. They also offer Asthma reduction tips.

It’s like a remote patient monitoring acting as a means to coordinate outside the doctor’s office in the patient room.

Remote Patient monitoring programs have the potential to reduce the cost of hospital readmissions. It focuses on patient-generated data from home through mobile health platforms. It connects the patients to the care provider’s team.

A care provider can keep track of the patient around the clock; gather data on health activity, diet, and exercise, and a health record that would focus on the patient’s visit to the hospital. A care provider can use this program to get care management tips and health advice.

10. Online communities

Online communities have been designed specifically for people suffering from the same situation or disease to interact with each other. They share the experiences that help them cope with their situation.

These online communities help patients with the medication and reduce their stress and anxiety.

Conclusion

There are some devices that can help patients manage their asthma in a better and more modern way. These devices are a brilliant way of dealing with breathing problems. They can live a new lifestyle with the help of these devices.