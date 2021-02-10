It has been a tough year not only for those who tragically suffered from the loss of their loved ones or their jobs or who faced an enormous shortfall in their incomes; in fact, the coronavirus has equally put the rest of others as well in an unprecedented mental trauma. The festivities and carnival-like activities are inevitable to rehabilitate from past year’s memories. This year’s valentine’s day has been surrounded by all these sentiments and needs to be celebrated in its highly exciting form. The valentine’s day gifts are one of the media that helps to express feelings and emotions for our partners.

Here is the list of valentine’s day gifts that you can present to your significant others to tell how much they are important to you.

Valentine’s day gifts for women

Cosmetic bag for women / Amazon

If you want to get into the spirit of Valentine’s day, you better have to know your partner’s liking and disliking. When it comes to gift, rather than following the trend, facilitating the necessity is always more impactful. Every woman adores and is always looking for a cosmetic bag. The zipper bag lets the work done without hassle and is ideal for various purposes, be it travel, vacation, business trip, or camping in an outdoor environment.

These waterproof makeup bags are functional and feature soft polyester fabric and vividly printed makeup icons. This perfect cosmetic bag can fill in the gap, and she will be thrilled.

NY threads women’s fleece bathrobe / Amazon

The COVID-19 pandemic and harsh winter weather likely made your loved one spend more time indoors. In these challenging times, this should only be the strategy to remain safe from virus outbreaks and winter cold. In that case, a cozy bathrobe may be exactly what your partner needs right now in order to feel relaxed.

The NY Threads options for women’s robes on Amazon are highly rated. The 100-percent polyester bathrobe has an adjustable waist belt for a comfortable fit. In addition to front pockets, the robe also comes in eight colors, including Burgundy, Plum, Taupe, and White.

Thirstystone absorbent monogram sandstone coaster set / Amazon

If your Valentine is into cute kitchenware or personalized items, these Anthropologie monogram coasters could make a great Valentine’s Day gift. These Thirstystone monogram coasters are made from natural dunes sandstone. The fonts and design are aesthetically created to please your partner on special occasions.

The pattern on each coaster is unique and adds a stunning touch to any room. These could be a great choice for this valentine’s day. These four-inch round natural stone monogram coasters are 1/2 inch thick and approximately four inches in diameter.

Doubleowl Hammock / Amazon

You might have been missing the time you spend extravagantly in the company of your partner. The work from home during the COVID-19 has changed the routines and timing hours altogether.

As you wait for the call from your colleagues, you will have to keep your laptop on your lap, making it hard for you to find spare time on these busy and challenging days.

Nothing could be more relaxing and the best way of a catharsis than spending a lazy afternoon in a hammock with your partner. It includes a set of ready-to-hang 9ft hammocks straps with 2 Heavy Duty D-shaped carabiners. You can use this portable, lightweight hammock either at home or in your neighborhood park.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set / Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury has long been a top choice for beauty guru’s and its Pillow Talk lipstick can help you to surprise your valentine on this 14th February. The Pillow Talk lipstick features a bold, playful design. It is a fun accessory that can work anywhere, making it one of the great valentine’s day gifts.

The soft pink lipstick with a rectangular tip is universally flattering and has a faint cocoa butter scent helping to sway your partner’s mood. The mini-set also comes with a matching Pillow Talk lip liner, which can boost the wear time of the long-wearing lipstick.

Custom Song Plaque / Amazon

A picture is worth a thousand words, a rightly said adage, and sometimes a random picture with your partner can bring you an entire different nostalgic universe. Memories keep the relationships alive, and through a custom song plaque, you can recreate it every time. Create a touching tribute to your partner with a photo and a romantic song that can be displayed all year round.

A photo of you and your partner is paired with an image of your favorite Spotify song, featuring a QR code that can be used to play it whenever you want. The song’s Significant Date will be set in the form of MM: DD and YY: YY. Plaques don’t actually play music; rather, they contain a scan code that leads to Spotify.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask / Amazon

You should also consider this Laneige mask if you are looking to purchase a Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip kit. Winter always brings with it the problem of chapped and dry lips. Your lips will feel soothed when wearing lip masks, preparing them for smoother lipstick application.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask contains the necessary ingredients to keep lips hydrated. The Laneige’s overnight mask contains hyaluronic acid for hydration along with vitamins C and as well as antioxidants for preventing signs of aging and dryness. Strawberry, Vanilla, Apple Lime, Mint Choco, and Apple Lime are the flavors available in these berry-scented masks. Choose them wisely based on the likeness of your loved one.

Movies are generally helpful in the coping mechanism when you want to escape or take a break from the live-action of life. Nevertheless, there are movies that help you in finding a way to express love towards your partner. You can spice up your Valentine’s day evening by watching your favorite director’s movie with your partner.

This is a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The only requirements are building a blanket fort, hanging up some romantic string lights or lighting some candles, and watching an HBO Max movie or series. Enjoy every scene with the thrill and delight of the sensation and company offered by your partner, and make sure she knows how important she is to you.

Lectrofan classic white noise machine / Amazon

Humming or hoarse sounds from the nose or mouth while sleeping can upset your partner, which you will never want. This is not necessarily due to any underlying disease, but it may gravitate if not treated properly. Hence diagnosis should be the first priority. However, If you snore at night and your significant other is complaining, don’t downplay it and realize this is time to consider it.

On coming Valentine’s day, you can show her your care and love by giving her something that will keep the peace throughout the night. This white noise machine from LectroFan has non-looping sounds, so switching it on at night can help your partner in sleeping better. It features ten fan sounds and ten variations of ambient sounds, including White noise, Pink noise, and Brown noise.

Exploding Kittens card game / Amazon

While we are taking a break from the classics and cliche Valentine’s gifts for a moment, our next pick for Valentine’s Day is the quick card game, i.e., Exploding Kittens. Launched in 2015 as a crowd-funding project, this family-friendly card game has since become a reason to gather the family and spend quality time with one another.

Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette. You draw cards, then put the cards on the table and take turns drawing from them. If you draw an Exploding Kitten, you explode and are out of the game.

It’s possible to avoid exploding if you play the Defuse Card. The Exploding Kittens are distracted by the Defuse Cards, which include laser pointers, kitten yoga, and catnip sandwiches. As another option, you can play various cards to skip your turn, attack other players, peek at the deck, or move an Exploding Kitten card secretly.

Valentine’s day gifts for men

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case / Amazon

No wonder that it has been seen that boys are reluctant to splash the cash on themselves, and their stoic approach leads them to stay on the same old headphones for a long period of time. If you are really looking to surprise your boy with a pleasant valentine’s day gift, then Apple’s new AirPods with the wireless charging case should be your top pick. Boys are generally more tilted towards tech gifts, and the elegant Apple AirPods are ahead of the curve in this regard.

Nintendo switch lite/ Amazon

If your partner is a game lover and just wants to lay around and fight against monsters while lying in bed, a handheld video game console is a perfect gift or source of entertainment to please his gaming impulses. Among many other best handheld video game consoles. Nintendo has led the way in providing fun and games to consumers on the go, and their vast game library is what makes their handheld consoles stand apart from competitors. The Nintendo Switch is unique in its capability to deliver a highly addictive AAA console experience, and the Switch Lite is the best way to accomplish this.

PlayStation 5 Console/ Amazon

If there exists anything that boys never deny, count the PlayStation in it. Let your partner’s heart be blown with this fantastic Valentine’s Day gift of Sony PS 5. Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the most impressive gaming consoles around right now. DualSense is the new controller they make for the PS5 that offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Since dual actuators replace the traditional rumble motors, you can feel physically responsive feedback from the in-game action. As you walk or grab onto a surface, you’ll feel the texture of the surface. Adaptive triggers let the controller adjust the levels of force required to activate them.

LUPA iPhone 12/12 Pro Faux Leather Flip Wallet Case/ Amazon

As we bump into crucial occasions, we tend to disregard little details, but everybody likes to be taken care of, and so does with their things. Let your partner know that it is valentine’s day and that you are thinking of him by sending him a valentine’s day gift that can protect his phone. With this functional unisex case, you can carry up to four credit cards, your ID card, several bills, parking cards, and more with your iPhone. The cover protects the device from accidental drops while allowing access to all ports and without adding bulk to your device. Raised corners around both the screen and the camera add additional protection to prevent a direct impact on the screen from a drop.

MaxKare Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine / Amazon

If your partner is into fitness and loves to maintain a healthy body weight, he probably would enjoy this electronic treadmill. It is ergonomically designed for users weighing less than 220 pounds and between 4.6ft and 6.2ft in height. By means of a large blue backlit LCD, the treadmill can track your workout using the heart rate monitor built into the handrail.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 / Amazon

The last time you drove with your partner, he may have wished there was an easy way of connecting his phone to the dashboard to use it while driving. You can best resolve this issue by gifting this best phone car mount holder for his need. With its easy one-touch locking system, you can easily secure your phone securely to the mount and use its powerful suction cup to secure your phone to your dashboard or windshield.

Respawn 110 gaming chair/ Amazon

If you hear your partner complaining about his back and neck pain, it’s time for him to change his sitting posture and bring an ergonomic chair into his workspace. RESPAWN 110 Gaming Chair is one of the most comfortable gaming chairs around, with a racing car design that offers luxury and comfort, whether used for long days at work or intensive gaming sessions. There are adjustable headrests, lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests to provide all-around comfort. The gaming chair is designed to handle 275 pounds of weight, making it ideal for long-term use.

Temperature control mug/ Amazon

It’s no wonder no one is not willing to compromise on a cup of hot coffee. Especially the evenings which you spend with your partner. On this valentine’s day, this temperature control smart mug will get the job done for you and your partner. You just need to pair the Ember App with the Ember Smart Thermostat and manage your temperature, configure presets, and more. This smart mug is safe for handwashing. Waterproof and submersible up to a depth of 1 meter, the Mug is IPX7 rated.

Bluetooth waterproof shower speaker / Amazon

Listening to music while taking a shower is a tremendously calming experience. It would be a wonderful valentine’s gift if you could give this to your significant other. Colorful buttons and Bluetooth version 5.0 make it easier to see the buttons in the shower. You can easily control You can manage songs and volume with a 33-foot Bluetooth connection and enjoy music, audiobooks, etc.

Heart shaped waffle maker / Amazon

If your partner is lazy and doesn’t even want to move from bed to kitchen to make breakfast, this would be the right choice for him. Not only waffles, but you can also make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizza by using the maker. Within seconds, the cooker becomes hot, and the nonstick cooking surfaces produce consistent results each time 4-inch cooking surface for smaller portions.

Sum Up

Valentine’s Day has been associated with showing affection for your loved ones for many years. It’s the perfect day to revoke the tradition of betraying and hating people. In these days of the pandemic, you are unlikely to surprise your partner with a romantic meal, picnic in the park, or a trip abroad. Hence Valentine’s day gifts have gained more importance.

