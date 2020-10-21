Top benefits for owning Apple AirPods

The launch of AirPods has completely revamped how we use the headphones. Well, if truth be told, they do offer a far better experience than the otherwise boring wire earphones. So, here, we have come up with a few reasons why you should own an Apple AirPods.

Pairing is so simple

People who own any Bluetooth headphone would know that it is quite a pain to pair or unpair the headphones with different devices. However, with Apple’s headphones, you will never experience this problem. Apple has developed its very own W1 chip, which uses the Bluetooth standards, and certainly does a much better job at connectivity and efficiency than others.

So, all you have to do is push the button present on your AirPod charging case, and it automatically pairs it with the iPhone. Sonya, who is a tutor offering finance assignment help services with TFTH, says that the best part about the Apple AirPods is that after you pair a device with AirPods, it will automatically pair it will all the other supported Apple devices.

iCloud right in your ear

After you have paired the AirPods with any one of the Apple devices, it will be available across all of the Apple devices used by you, which use the iCloud. Ankit, a founding member of TrumpLearning, a portal to have information for courses like best product management courses, says that he uses iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro, so he appreciates the thing about AirPod that he does not have to worry about lugging around the wired earphones and then plugging or unplugging it on the device after device.

AirPods is an incredibly smart device. It automatically recognizes the device, which is playing the content, and then automatically switches on to the device. It, indeed, is a killer feature of AirPod.

Smart enough to work even with the Android devices

One of the marveling features about AirPods is that it extends its usability beyond the iCloud pairing. This wireless earphone comes packed with tiny batteries, dual optical sensors, W1 chips, a microphone, and accelerometers. Together all of this ensures that you enjoy a phenomenal experience. The sensors will ensure that they detect how you are using the AirPods.

So, as soon as you plug the AirPods in your ear, the sensors would detect the device, and it would be followed by a tone, which would inform you about the connectivity. Now, if you are already listening to music, and somebody comes to your room to talk to you, what do you do?

So, all you have to do is take either one of the AirPod out of your ear. When you do that, the track will be paused. You can complete your talk with the person and then put back the AirPod in the ear. Once you do that, the music will resume.

However, if you are using a single AirPod, then it would automatically switch from the stereo to the mono mode. Daniel, do my economics homework service provider with EduWorldUSA, says that he has a Nexus phone and an Apple phone, and the best part is that the AirPod connects with both the phones.

Yes, your Apple AirPod would also connect with an Android device. However, please know that you will have to pair just like the old Bluetooth headphones for connecting to an Android device.

AI in the ears

I am quite sure that all of us appreciate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Jessica, a chemistry homework help provider with TAE, says that the best thing about Apple AirPods is Siri. You can activate Siri with just a single tap on your AirPod.

So, that would mean that you can perform a ton of different tasks without even touching your phone. Thus, from controlling the audio volume to checking the weather, calling someone, or asking for directions, the AirPods can do it all after activating Siri.

So, practically anything you want Siri to do for you can be done with just your AirPods. It is a great plus for people who work from home. Just keep your AirPod plugged in, and you do not have to carry around your iPhone all the time.

Extended battery life

On a single charge, AirPods assures an extended battery life of five hours. So, it can be particularly beneficial for people who have long commutes. Furthermore, the AirPods come with a charging case, which, once fully charged, can last for 24 hours. Another exceptional feature of the AirPods is that when you put the AirPod in the charger for just 15 minutes, it can deliver another 3 hours of listening time.

So, these, according to us, are the five of the most important benefits of owning an Apple AirPod. Well, it is priced well and is undoubtedly worth the cost. If you have quite a few Apple devices, or even if you don’t, this can certainly be a good pick for truly wireless earphones.