TikTok’s new Jump feature lets creators add mini-apps to their videos

TikTok has introduced a new exciting way for its creators to share more engaging and informative content on their channels. The company named its new feature “TikTok Jump,” which will enable the users to link third-party provider’s content in their videos. These Jumps will more likely be the mini-programs supported by third-party providers. TikTok will roll out the feature worldwide gradually.

TikTok creators would not even require to add a “link in bio,” for the specific kind of content. In order to add interactivity to the videos of creators via third-party integrations, TikTok introduced Jump.

Considering the third-party providers available for now, users can add a list of ingredients in their cooking video, thanks to Whisk. Similarly, the creators can feature a quiz or a breathing exercise on their videos through Quizlet and Breathwrk. The other collaborators that have joined hands with TikTok to provide their share of jumps are Wikipedia, StatMuse, and Tabelog.

The company has beta-tested this feature before; as of today, all users will be able to see and interact with Jumps, but only a “select” group of creators will actually be able to add them to their content.

Nick Holzherr, Head of Whisk, expressed that,

“We are thrilled to be a leading partner in TikTok Jump,…. Since initiating a limited Beta earlier this year, TikTok and Whisk have helped alleviate a long-standing problem that recipe creators face: how to allow TikTok users to view and save full recipe content. Not only are TikTok creators using Whisk to add recipes previously published online; they’re also sharing unique TikTok recipes that don’t exist anywhere else.”

TikTok also revealed that providers like Buzzfeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA would join TikTok Jump soon. This will diversify and widen the possibilities of integrating movie reviews to beauty tutorials in these new mini-programs.

The feature of TikTok Jump aims to make the user’s in-app experience “more dynamic and engaging than ever.” The TikTok app has already garnered much attention from the netizens, and it has seen a tsunami of content over the past years. In 2018, TikTok became the most downloaded app on the App Store and exceeded the downloads of other social media giants, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Since then, the platform has faced several bans in different countries. Despite restrictions in several countries, TikTok continues to grow and is one of the biggest social media apps in the world.