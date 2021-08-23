Angelina Jolie crosses 7 million followers on Instagram in just two days

Actress Angelina Jolie joined Instagram two days ago and has already crossed 7 million followers, becoming the fastest to gain one million followers on the social platform. The Eternals star debuted on the popular photo-sharing app by sharing a letter from a teenage girl from Afghanistan as her first post. The actress said that Afghans are losing access to social media; hence she joined Instagram to share their voices and stories.

“So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Within three hours, the famed actress got more than 2 million followers online, beating Friend’s star Jennifer Aniston’s record of most followers on Instagram within an hour. Right now, Jolie sits on 7.6 million followers with just two posts in just two days.

Earlier in October 2019, Friends star Jennifer Aniston reached 1 million followers on Instagram in just 5 hours and 16 minutes, while Eternals star Angelina Jolie got 1.7 million followers in the first hour and 2.1 million followers within three hours. However, Guinness World Records have not confirmed the record yet.

“Mom, filmmaker, Special Envoy for UN @refugees,” read her Instagram bio. At the time of writing, Angelina Jolie has gained 7.6 million followers in total. You can follow her under Instagram handle @angelinajolie.