If you are looking at a global expansion for your US-based business, you cannot miss the opportunities possible in China. It is one of the world’s largest economies, and this nation continues to experience much growth. Doing business in China can be highly profitable for businesses that provide services in a variety of markets. Technology for managing a business that operates in the US and China can help your business get an edge over your competition.

Technology that supports global growth

The use of the “cloud” is affecting the way we use technology on a daily basis. Cloud computing allows a centralized information database system, which can be accessed through your tablet, laptop, smartphone, or any other Internet-enabled device.

Despite its popularity, a vast number of companies are still not tapped into the benefits of cloud computing in any form. Cloud computing can help business owners improve their products and services as well as their internal communications. Through the use of cloud computing technology, your entire workforce can connect with one another to share data, functionality, and other materials.

Chinese virtual toll-free numbers are one form of technology that can make the process of expansion faster and easier. Whether you are trying to secure a new supplier in Shanghai or sell your services to tech companies in Beijing, virtual toll-free numbers provide a convenient and inexpensive way to connect. In fact, toll-free numbers are still one of the least expensive means of business communication.

Toll-free numbers are widely used. However, the notion that they are only meant for big businesses has changed as an increasing number of small businesses have realized the benefits of these numbers. A Chinese virtual toll-free number can be used for all types of communication, promotions, branding, and marketing purposes or to impart a more established and professional image.

Given the fact that it is more common than ever to have virtual offices in more than one country, international toll-free numbers (ITFS) are an efficient and cost-effective business communication solution. With ITFS numbers, incoming calls from Chinese locals can be forwarded to your main office in the US or your field office in China. This makes your business even more accessible to Chinese customers, vendors, and business contacts.

Additionally, other emerging technologies to consider for managing your business in multiple countries include tech for data sharing, payment processing, facial recognition, and data processing.

Why use virtual toll-free numbers?

Telephone communication continues to be the preferred method of communication for customers and clients. When prospects want to get in touch with a business, they look for a phone number. But what happens if they find a long-distance number, or worse, no number at all? Research indicates potential customers will quickly move on to a competitor who they can reach at no cost to them. This is an example of how a direct channel of communication affects your chances of success.

Offering a Chinese virtual toll-free number to your prospects in China provides a simple solution to this type of situation as these numbers are free to dial from within the country. They make your business reachable even if it is located elsewhere internationally. When your Chinese prospects see a Chinese virtual toll free number, they will identify your number as one located in their country, rather than a foreign number. They will most likely view your business as local or having a national presence. This leads to instant trust and familiarity, no matter where in the world you are located.

When it comes to expanding to other nations, staying on top of technology for managing a business in multiple countries is paramount. China’s labor-intensive workforce and their assertiveness in their pro-business pursuits make the use of technological tools even more important.

Trust, accessibility, and convenience are essential in keeping your customers happy. Businesses widely use Chinese virtual toll-free numbers with a customer base in China. These numbers can be forwarded to any part of the world and are totally free to call.

Features of Chinese virtual toll-free numbers

The most important reason why businesses prefer to use toll-free numbers is that customers are more likely to call if the number is free of charge. However, this is not the only reason. With virtual toll-free numbers, you can enjoy various professional communication features and a number of benefits.

Furthermore, toll-free numbers are also used for marketing purposes, as they can be used to track calls to drive inbound leads. They are highly effective when used to track the performance of marketing campaigns. In this manner, you can assign specific numbers to specific marketing initiatives. This will, therefore, enable you to determine which advertising channels are working successfully so you can improve the others by monitoring which numbers are being used by callers.

Chinese virtual toll-free numbers also give you options to customize the features that are available. Among the most important benefits is having access to an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, which is a standard feature of toll-free numbers. Aside from a caller menu, IVR gives you the ability to set up a personalized welcome greeting, call recording, voicemail, and many additional features. When you buy Chinese virtual toll-free numbers, you get instant access to a plethora of complete business solutions.

How to purchase a Chinese virtual number

To purchase a Chinese virtual number, it is important to get in touch with an experienced and professional provider. Global Call Forwarding is a long-established provider of virtual numbers. After selecting your provider, steps for setup are usually straightforward, and your number will be active shortly.

Virtual Personal Networks (VPNs) are mobile applications that prevent undue access to your business data. Better protection of your data helps to solidify relationships between you and your customers as this is a source of trust-building. Alternative payment methods are allowing for a shift away from cards and towards direct-from-account transactions. Despite some resistance to the use of this technology, facial recognition is being explored for situations like facility admission, and there is a significant amount of R&D taking place with regard to this tech tool. When it comes to analytics, edge computing is being explored as a means of processing data. With edge computing, data is processed near the edge of the network instead of in a centralized data-processing warehouse, which removes the need for expensive infrastructure and reduces costs related to internet bandwidth usage. It is also faster, more reliable, and provides more security because it allows sensitive information to be filtered.

Technology for managing a business that operates in the US and China is key in facilitating growth and remaining ahead of the competition. The first step for any business – small or large – is an investment in communication systems that include a virtual phone system and the many beneficial tools that can be utilized with this type of system. Reach out to an established virtual number provider and get started with your expansion to China today to reap the benefits of this vast foreign market.

To add to the conversation on using virtual tools to expand globally, feel free to continue the discussion below in the comments.