How are sales enablement and coaching connected?

The world of business is experiencing significant changes right now. Especially during the time of the pandemic, business attitudes, structures, and roles are changing at an ever-quickening pace.

The system of work is transforming into a more flexible one – employees can perform their duties remotely if they prefer, tasks are delegated differently.

What does this all mean to the future of business? The central point is that introducing new strategies will be necessary for maintaining a high-level for many companies.

Two well-known and innovative approaches that were introduced to business some time ago are sales enablement and coaching. They’re both vital in the area of sales, human resources, and general business management.

Are sales enablement and coaching connected? What are their common points, and how can managers make use of them in their companies?

What is sales enablement?

Defining sales enablement is crucial for comparing the characteristics of sales enablement and coaching. It is an overall, complex business strategy that can be employed in sales and business.

Sales enablement focuses on the customer’s side of the transaction – the clients’ feelings, needs, and impressions. Sales enablement also highlights the role of good-quality, valuable content in the customer journey – according to this approach, well-planned content, for example, on a website or social media platforms, is a key factor that increases sales.

Finally, sales enablement is based on enhanced cooperation within the sales team and on increasing the employees’ motivation by organizing various workshops and using work assessment tools.

All these steps make up an overall, complex business strategy aimed at increasing the sales rate in a company. If you want to know more about sales enablement as such, read this article.

What is coaching?

To be able to outline the connections between sales enablement and coaching, it is necessary to define the second term as well. What is coaching, then?

It is a psychological and sociological trend that focuses on social skills training, exploring individual abilities and talents, as well as exploring time management and organization methods.

There are various tools and methods used in coaching, but the most important is the coach’s role. The coach’s responsibility is that of a mentor or tutor that helps an individual (or a team) to discover their full potential. A coach is a person responsible for the process of coaching: the training sessions, their outcome, and goals.

Coaching is a very broad term, but one of its branches refers to business. Business coaching is concerned with improving the team’s or company’s results. To get more information about it, click here.

Sales enablement & coaching – common points

The two analyzed terms do have a lot in common. First of all, both sales enablement and coaching are focused on achieving improvement. The tools used are also similar – they include individual or group training sessions, workshops, focusing on motivation and relationships, and measuring the results.

What is more, both sales enablement and coaching could be described as general strategies that can be applied to the world of business. They can also be narrowed down to the needs of a certain company.

Both trends focus on establishing and maintaining strong, positive relationships – sales enablement defines them in two ways: internal relationships within a team and contact with customers. Coaching, however, pays attention to both formal and informal relationships.

How to use sales enablement & coaching together?

Once you know the connection between sales enablement and coaching, it will become easy to blend these two approaches and use them in your company. What are the ways to introduce a new approach to a sales team or company?

First of all, provide education for your team. Workshops or lectures dedicated to sales enablement and coaching are really valuable. Plus, the employees will know precisely what they’re being introduced to.

Moreover, try to keep the employees’ motivation high by holding training sessions devoted to improving sales results. You can read more on this topic here.

Finally, try to fully stick to the new strategies and make constant use of them. There’s nothing worse in business than inconsistency!

Conclusion

If you want to be a trend-setting, well-educated, and innovative manager, try to combine the described strategies to grow your company.

Once you become an expert in coaching and sales enablement yourself, it will be easy to convince your coworkers to think along these lines as well. Simply educate yourself, share your passion, and rock the world of business!